Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

U.S. Trade Deficit In 2023 Dropped 19%, As Goods Deficit With China Plunged 29%

Wolf Richter profile picture
Wolf Richter
4.43K Followers

Summary

  • At $773 billion, the total trade deficit was the least horrible since 2020, due to an improvement in the huge goods trade deficit and a jump to a record in the services trade surplus.
  • By 2022, most of the travel restrictions were lifted or loosened, and travel in both directions rebounded.
  • The opaque nature of international trade, such as trans-shipments through third countries, trade invoicing via third countries, etc., produces special effects, such as Ireland.

Dollar banknotes and Chinese exports and imports

Stadtratte/iStock via Getty Images

The much improved (or rather less horrible?) trade deficit was one of the reasons GDP was much stronger than expected.

The US trade deficit in goods and services in the year 2023 improved by 19%, or

This article was written by

Wolf Richter profile picture
Wolf Richter
4.43K Followers
Wolf Richter is the publisher of wolfstreet.com, a site focused on business, finance, and money. The site is free. In addition to the many years at wolfstreet.com and its predecessor site, he has 20 years of C-level operations and finance experience.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
ACTV--
LeaderShares® Activist Leaders® ETF
AFMC--
First Trust Active Factor Mid Cap ETF
AFSM--
First Trust Active Factor Small Cap ETF
ARKK--
ARK Innovation ETF
AVUV--
Avantis US Small Cap Value ETF
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.