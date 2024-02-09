The Emerging Markets Beyond China

aluxum

By Emerald Yau, Head of Equity Index Product Management, APAC | Catherine Yoshimoto, Director, Equity Index Product Management

Emerging markets: becoming the world’s powerhouse

The importance of emerging markets (“EM”) has been growing over the past decades. The 24 countries classified as Advanced Emerging and Secondary Emerging status by FTSE Russell[1] today are contributing around 45% of the world’s total GDP (based on PPP terms; China alone contributes 18.8%), a substantial rise from just 26% in 1980[2],

Chart 1: Emerging Markets’ Share of the World’s Total GDP Has Been on the Rise

Source: International Monetary Fund, World Economic Outlook Database, October 2023. Based on the 24 countries classified as Advanced Emerging and Secondary Emerging status by FTSE Russell as of 31 December 2023. Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Please see the end of this presentation for important legal disclosures.

China’s growth was the most significant. Its GDP alone is now larger than the aggregate GDP of the remaining 23 markets classified as Advanced Emerging and Secondary Emerging status by FTSE Russell.

Chart 2: China's GDP Dwarfs the Rest of EM

Source: International Monetary Fund, World Economic Outlook Database, October 2023. Based on the 24 countries classified as Advanced Emerging and Secondary Emerging status by FTSE Russell as of 31 December 2023. Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Please see the end of this presentation for important legal disclosures.

China’s capital market has also grown significantly. China’s weight in the FTSE Emerging Index has skyrocketed from 5% as at the end of 2003, to 29% as at the end of 2023 (it reached 44% in 2020 before China equities soured). This figure is only expected to increase as China allows further access to its domestic capital market and as index providers increase China’s A Share inclusion factor (FTSE Russell currently applies a 25% inclusion factor on China A Shares in its global equity indices). Assuming a full inclusion of China A Shares at their free float and a recovery of China equity markets, China’s weight could exceed 50% of the FTSE Emerging Index.

China’s sheer GDP size and capital market size have given the country a prominent position among the EM complex, to the extent that when China sneezes, emerging markets catch a cold. This has been evidenced by the increased performance correlation between China and EM equity indices over the years.

Chart 3: Performance Correlation Between FTSE China Index and FTSE Emerging Index Has Increased to 0.9

Source: FTSE Russell; data as of January 22, 2024. Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Please see the end of this presentation for important legal disclosures.

China: unique risk and opportunity profile may justify a separate allocation from EM

Investors have long debated whether to split their EM allocations into China and EM ex-China strategies.

With the rising dominance of China in EM indices, EM investors will inevitably take on a larger exposure in China. However, it is evident that China presents unique idiosyncratic risks and rewards. On the one hand, investors worry about geopolitical tension, sanctioned companies, and domestic regulatory risks. On the other hand, China, as the world’s second-largest economy offers interesting investment opportunities fueled by innovation, with notable advancements in e-commerce, the digital economy, electric vehicles, clean power, and biotechnology.

The idiosyncratic risks in recent years have impacted China’s stock markets, causing a sharp decoupling of performance between China and EM ex China, particularly over the last 3 years. China’s growing weight and its unique risk and opportunity profiles have fueled the need for investors to better manage the risk that comes with an allocation to China. For these investors, this has necessitated the separation of China from the rest of the emerging markets investment opportunity set.

Emerging ex China: a sufficiently large market with diverse opportunities

Emerging markets have always been diverse. These countries are at various stages of economic growth and structural development, and they face diverse demographics and political agendas. As such, each emerging market can offer a different set of investment opportunities.

For example, India’s technology companies are thriving while consumption and healthcare may benefit from a rise in per-capita income. Taiwan’s position as a leader in semiconductor manufacturing may advance further amidst the rising AI trend. ASEAN, India, and Mexico stand to gain from supply chain relocation and diversification. Saudi Arabia and Kuwait offer exposure to large regional banks which may be used to add a defensive component to the opportunity set. Brazil offers exposure to one of the world’s largest oil and gas companies and plentiful dividend opportunities.

Over the years, the EM proposition beyond China has witnessed a shift away from Telecommunications, Energy, and Basic Materials, towards Technology, Financials, and Health Care. These myriad opportunities might have been suppressed in a traditional EM index (i.e. with China included), given China’s relative weight.

Chart 4: Shift in Industry Exposure Over Time in FTSE Emerging Ex China Index

Source: FTSE Russell; as of December 31, 2023. The % figures represent the ICB Industry exposure at end of 2023.Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Please see the end of this presentation for important legal disclosures.

In the FTSE Emerging Index, which includes China, 5 of the top 10 constituents were Chinese companies as of the end of 2023. However, in an EM universe beyond China, other opportunities can gain bigger seats in the index and can enjoy more of a spotlight, providing a source of diverse, long-term growth in an investor’s portfolio.

To this end, FTSE Russell provides index solutions to clients who wish to manage China as a separate allocation to EM exposure.

Chart 5: FTSE Russell Index Solutions

Large & Mid Cap Large, Mid, & Small Cap Index FTSE Emerging ex China FTSE Emerging FTSE Emerging ex China All Cap FTSE Emerging All Cap China Weight -- 29.30% -- 27.90% Net Market Cap (US$ tn) 4.7 (71% of FTSE Emerging) 6.6 5.4 (72% of FTSE Emerging All Cap) 7.4 Number of Constituents 948 2,186 1,996 4,359 Click to enlarge

Source: FTSE Russell, data as of December 31, 2023.Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Please see the end of this presentation for important legal disclosures.

Chart 6: Top 10 Constituents in FTSE Emerging Ex China Index

Company Country Industry Subsector Weight Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Taiwan Technology Semiconductors 9.89% Reliance Industries India Energy Oil Refining and Marketing 2.23% HDFC Bank India Financials Banks 2.06% Infosys India Technology Computer Services 1.38% Vale SA Brazil Basic Materials Iron and Steel 1.28% MediaTek Taiwan Technology Semiconductors 1.05% Tata Consultancy Services India Technology Computer Services 0.99% Al Rajhi Banking & Investment Corp Saudi Arabia Financials Banks 0.97% Petrobras PN Brazil Energy Integrated Oil and Gas 0.92% Hon Hai Precision Industry Taiwan Technology Electronic Components 0.87% TOTAL TOP 10 21.60% Click to enlarge

Source: FTSE Russell, data as of December 31, 2023.Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Please see the end of this presentation for important legal disclosures.

The way investors look at their EM strategy may now be at an inflection point.

As China continues to gain dominance in EM indices, investors may increasingly prefer to carve out their China investment strategy to have better control over its unique risk and reward characteristics. This is not unusual in the ever-changing investment world – think about Japan as a standalone investment in an Asia ex Japan strategy, or the US as a standalone investment from a developed markets ex US strategy.

1. Equity Country Classification | LSEG

2. Source: International Monetary Fund, World Economic Outlook Database, October 2023. Based on “Gross domestic product based on purchasing-power-parity (PPP) share of world total” datapoints for the 24 countries classified as Advanced Emerging and Secondary Emerging status by FTSE Russell as of 31 December 2023.

Disclaimer

© 2024 London Stock Exchange Group plc and its applicable group undertakings (“LSEG”). LSEG includes (1) FTSE International Limited (“FTSE”), (2) Frank Russell Company (“Russell”), (3) FTSE Global Debt Capital Markets Inc. and FTSE Global Debt Capital Markets Limited (together, “FTSE Canada”), (4) FTSE Fixed Income Europe Limited (“FTSE FI Europe”), (5) FTSE Fixed Income LLC (“FTSE FI”), (6) FTSE (Beijing) Consulting Limited (“WOFE”) (7) Refinitiv Benchmark Services (UK) Limited (“RBSL”), (8) Refinitiv Limited (“RL”) and (9) Beyond Ratings S.A.S. (“BR”). All rights reserved.

FTSE Russell® is a trading name of FTSE, Russell, FTSE Canada, FTSE FI, FTSE FI Europe, WOFE, RBSL, RL, and BR. “FTSE®”, “Russell®”, “FTSE Russell®”, “FTSE4Good®”, “ICB®”, “Refinitiv” , “Beyond Ratings®”, “WMR™” , “FR™” and all other trademarks and service marks used herein (whether registered or unregistered) are trademarks and/or service marks owned or licensed by the applicable member of LSEG or their respective licensors and are owned, or used under licence, by FTSE, Russell, FTSE Canada, FTSE FI, FTSE FI Europe, WOFE, RBSL, RL or BR. FTSE International Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority as a benchmark administrator. Refinitiv Benchmark Services (UK) Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority as a benchmark administrator.

All information is provided for information purposes only. All information and data contained in this publication is obtained by LSEG, from sources believed by it to be accurate and reliable. Because of the possibility of human and mechanical inaccuracy as well as other factors, however, such information and data is provided "as is" without warranty of any kind. No member of LSEG nor their respective directors, officers, employees, partners or licensors make any claim, prediction, warranty or representation whatsoever, expressly or impliedly, either as to the accuracy, timeliness, completeness, merchantability of any information or LSEG Products, or of results to be obtained from the use of LSEG products, including but not limited to indices, rates, data and analytics, or the fitness or suitability of the LSEG products for any particular purpose to which they might be put. The user of the information assumes the entire risk of any use it may make or permit to be made of the information.

No responsibility or liability can be accepted by any member of LSEG nor their respective directors, officers, employees, partners or licensors for (a) any loss or damage in whole or in part caused by, resulting from, or relating to any inaccuracy (negligent or otherwise) or other circumstance involved in procuring, collecting, compiling, interpreting, analysing, editing, transcribing, transmitting, communicating or delivering any such information or data or from use of this document or links to this document or (b) any direct, indirect, special, consequential or incidental damages whatsoever, even if any member of LSEG is advised in advance of the possibility of such damages, resulting from the use of, or inability to use, such information.

No member of LSEG nor their respective directors, officers, employees, partners or licensors provide investment advice and nothing in this document should be taken as constituting financial or investment advice. No member of LSEG nor their respective directors, officers, employees, partners or licensors make any representation regarding the advisability of investing in any asset or whether such investment creates any legal or compliance risks for the investor. A decision to invest in any such asset should not be made in reliance on any information herein. Indices and rates cannot be invested in directly. Inclusion of an asset in an index or rate is not a recommendation to buy, sell or hold that asset nor confirmation that any particular investor may lawfully buy, sell or hold the asset or an index or rate containing the asset. The general information contained in this publication should not be acted upon without obtaining specific legal, tax, and investment advice from a licensed professional.

Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Charts and graphs are provided for illustrative purposes only. Index and/or rate returns shown may not represent the results of the actual trading of investable assets. Certain returns shown may reflect back-tested performance. All performance presented prior to the index or rate inception date is back-tested performance. Back-tested performance is not actual performance, but is hypothetical. The back-test calculations are based on the same methodology that was in effect when the index or rate was officially launched. However, back-tested data may reflect the application of the index or rate methodology with the benefit of hindsight, and the historic calculations of an index or rate may change from month to month based on revisions to the underlying economic data used in the calculation of the index or rate.

This document may contain forward-looking assessments. These are based upon a number of assumptions concerning future conditions that ultimately may prove to be inaccurate. Such forward-looking assessments are subject to risks and uncertainties and may be affected by various factors that may cause actual results to differ materially. No member of LSEG nor their licensors assume any duty to and do not undertake to update forward-looking assessments.

No part of this information may be reproduced, stored in a retrieval system or transmitted in any form or by any means, electronic, mechanical, photocopying, recording or otherwise, without prior written permission of the applicable member of LSEG. Use and distribution of LSEG data requires a licence from LSEG and/or its licensors.

Original Post