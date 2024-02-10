Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Palantir: No Room For Disappointment - The AI Hype Has Gone Overboard

Juxtaposed Ideas profile picture
Juxtaposed Ideas
9.49K Followers

Summary

  • The robust demand for PLTR's SaaS offerings is undeniable, marking the re-start of its growth trend as more invest in their generative AI capabilities during a supposed soft landing.
  • The same has been observed in its expanding gross margins, improving Net Retention Dollar, and growing long-term Remaining Performance Obligations.
  • However, PLTR is not investable at FWD P/E of 67.70x, with the overly inflated valuations and decelerating growth trend bringing forth massive uncertainties to its near-term upside potential.
  • Here is where the quote, "the trend is your friend until the end when it bends" may be highly applicable, with the stock market likely to pullback after much of the earnings season hype has been moderated.
  • While we remain convinced about PLTR's long-term prospects, we believe that it may be wiser to wait for a moderate pullback to its previous resistance level of $17s to dollar cost average.

Snake wrapped around bundle of US Currency

Steven Puetzer/The Image Bank via Getty Images

We previously covered Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) in November 2023, discussing the management's brilliant marketing approach for AIP, with it likely to accelerate its top-line and customer base expansions.

With the nascent generative

This article was written by

Juxtaposed Ideas profile picture
Juxtaposed Ideas
9.49K Followers
I am a full-time analyst interested in a wide range of stocks. With my unique insights and knowledge, I hope to provide other investors with a contrasting view of my portfolio, given my particular background.Prior to Seeking Alpha, I worked as a professionally trained architect in a private architecture practice, with a focus on public and healthcare projects. My qualifications include:- Qualified Person with the Board of Architects, Singapore.- Master's in Architecture from the National University of Singapore.- Bachelor in Arts from the National University of Singapore.If you have any questions, feel free to reach out to me via a direct message on Seeking Alpha or leave a comment on one of my articles.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of PLTR, MSFT, CRWD, NVDA either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

The analysis is provided exclusively for informational purposes and should not be considered professional investment advice. Before investing, please conduct personal in-depth research and utmost due diligence, as there are many risks associated with the trade, including capital loss.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About PLTR Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on PLTR

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
PLTR
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.