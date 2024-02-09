Bloomberg/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

I believe Duolingo Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL) is a hold. Duolingo's trajectory in the edtech space is marked by a potent combination of user growth, innovation, and strategic expansion, positioning it as a formidable contender in a rapidly advancing industry. The company's introduction of Duolingo Max, leveraging AI, is a testament to its commitment to enhancing learning through personalized experiences and increased user engagement, a move that sets it apart as a potential leader in edtech. Duolingo’s financial performance, evidenced by strong revenue growth and a steady march towards profitability, underscores its potential to thrive even as competition intensifies. However, while a discounted cash flow (DCF) analysis points to solid growth prospects, the evolving and unpredictable nature of the edtech sector injects a note of caution for me. Therefore, despite the clear strengths and opportunities that Duolingo presents, I recommend a hold rating, suggesting that investors should balance optimism with an awareness of the industry’s dynamic landscape. This approach allows for participation in Duolingo's growth story while accounting for the inherent uncertainties of this burgeoning field.

Company Overview

Duolingo, a language learning company, with its headquarters in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania is at the forefront of technology driven education. It was established in 2011 by Luis von Ahn and Severin Hacker. The business offers a successful approach to acquiring new languages through its app and website. With a solid user base Duolingo provides support for than 30 languages specifically designed for English speakers. What sets it apart is its commitment to making language learning accessible, free of charge and enjoyable for everyone.

In the landscape of language learning platforms like Rosetta Stone (RST), Babbel and Memrise, Duolingo stands out by adopting a freemium model. This allows users to access lessons without any cost while offering the option to subscribe to Duolingo Plus for an ad-free experience and extra features. The company generates revenue through subscription services, in app advertisements and their widely accepted standardized English proficiency exam called the Duolingo English Test. By offering diverse revenue streams alongside a fun learning experience Duolingo establishes itself as a significant player in the field of educational technology.

Duolingo's Game-Like Platform Has Encouraged Impressive User Growth

As our world becomes increasingly digital it's only natural for sectors like education to transition online. In the years during and after the pandemic we've witnessed educational institutions adapting their learning methods from solely in person to hybrid approaches. Alongside this shift we've also seen the rise of tech driven providers like Duolingo. These platforms have gained popularity due to their user interface and flexibility allowing students to learn at their own pace from anywhere in the world. Consequently, platforms such as Duolingo have experienced strong growth. In the last quarter Duolingo reported a year over year increase in daily active users ((DAUs)) jumping from 14.9 million in 2022 to 24.2 million in 2023, a substantial growth rate of 63%. Additionally monthly active users ((MAUs)) rose by 47% to reach a count of 83.1 million. Equally important is the fact that paid subscribers increased by a margin of 60% reaching a total of 5.8 million users. From my perspective this growth is truly outstanding and serves as a testament to Duolingo’s ability to engage users effectively and implement monetization strategies.

Duolingo's User Growth (Duolingo Inc.)

In my view there are two factors that contribute the most to the growth of Duolingo. To start with Duolingo has successfully created a fun language learning experience. They have incorporated gamification elements, like streaks, points and levels which have encouraged users to perceive education favourably rather than as a chore. This high level of engagement is reflected in the increasing number of users, which I believe is crucial for their advertising supported revenue model. On the other hand Duolingo’s freemium model is appealing to users because it allows access to content without any long term commitment. This makes learning accessible and provides an incentive for free users to upgrade to paid subscribers. The significant rise in paid subscribers demonstrates that users are willing to invest in their education once they recognize the value provided by the platform.

Moreover, Duolingo has established brand recognition through its marketing campaigns. The company has utilized media channels and creative advertisements while keeping up with meme culture to remain relevant among consumers and stay ahead of competitors. These marketing strategies continue to attract users and ensure their involvement in establishing Duolingo as the leading global language learning app. However it's worth considering that despite being a known brand Duolingo may not have the level of strength, as other powerful brands. This is because users have the flexibility to switch to competitor apps without disrupting their learning progress. When evaluating Duolingo’s brand strength I think it's important to take this aspect into account.

That being said, technology driven education is gaining prominence and Duolingo’s growth in terms of user base and revenue is particularly promising. The field of Edtech is expected to continue expanding at a compound growth rate (CAGR) of 13.6% until 2030 starting from its current value of $142.37 billion. Considering Duolingo's approach to language learning and their recent expansion into mathematics and music courses I believe they are well positioned to capitalize on this growing market and further increase their revenue. In my opinion, their success in attracting and retaining users not only showcases results but also reflects a broader trend where interactive and easily accessible platforms will shape the future of education.

Leading language learning apps worldwide in January 2024, by downloads (Statista)

Leveraging AI to Improve User Experience and Engagement

In the last few years Duolingo has introduced numerous innovations to their platform from the addition of math and music courses to the restructuring of their courses to improve user experience and drive engagement. What really excites me is the addition of Duolingo Max, which brings in cutting edge AI technology to the platform. This is a milestone for the company and a promising advancement for investors like assessing Duolingo like myself. The incorporation of AI into Duolingo’s platform is a thrilling step that takes advantage of the expanding potential of machine learning to personalize and improve the journey.

In my opinion, the AI integration within Duolingo Max is a game-changer for several reasons. Firstly, AI can provide a highly customized learning path by adapting in real-time to users' performance and preferences. This level of personalization can lead to more effective learning outcomes, as the AI can identify and target areas of weakness and optimize the curriculum accordingly. It also adds a layer of interactivity that can boost engagement and retention rates among users.

Moreover, AI-driven features such as natural language processing can offer real-time conversation practice, simulating natural dialogue and providing instant feedback, which is invaluable for language acquisition. As AI technology advances, these interactions will become increasingly sophisticated, making the learning experience indistinguishable from conversing with a human tutor.

In the realm of technology-driven education, where adaptive learning and personalized content are becoming the norm, Duolingo's venture into AI sets the company ahead of the curve in my opinion. I like the direction Duolingo is going with the integration of AI as it indicates that for the company it’s not just about keeping pace with current trends, it’s about shaping the future of education technology. The edtech industry is increasingly leveraging AI to offer scalable, individualized learning experiences, and Duolingo is positioning itself to be a leader in this space. I believe this is an exciting opportunity for the company as the opportunities presented by AI appear immense.

Financial Analysis

As of Q3 2023, Duolingo has shown excellent growth across much of its income statement. In my opinion, the rise in revenue from $70.76 million in 2019 to $483.95 million over the last twelve months (LTM) is remarkable. This corresponds to an impressive CAGR of approximately 62%.

DUOL Revenue Per Year (Author)

The Earnings Per Share (EPS) has been somewhat variable, and has been negative throughout the company’s history. Promisingly however, management has made strides in the improving the operational efficiency of the business to the point where the company is losing less and less money and appears set to become profitable in the coming years assuming the current trajectory is maintained. As of the LTM the company recorded an EPS of -$0.24 which is a massive improvement from -$2.57 in 2022.

Although this improvement is notable, one thing that investors must consider when looking at the per share financials for the company is that Duolingo’s shares outstanding has been steadily climbing from their IPO in 2021, from 38.63 million to 42.01 million today. Whilst this rate isn’t too concerning in my opinion, it is certainly something to monitor as share dilution can negatively impact shareholders' gains.

On the debt front, the company currently has no long-term debt and has very little liabilities relative to their assets with Duolingo currently having an impressive current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. When it comes to liquidity, the most recent quarterly data shows cash and cash equivalents of $701.74 million, more than enough to cover all liabilities.

For the near future, specifically the next 12 months, my expectation is that Duolingo will continue to report impressive user and revenue growth in their upcoming quarterly results. I also anticipate that the company will continue to improve its operating margins and trend towards profitability, thanks in part to its strong user growth, particularly growth in paid users.

Beyond the next twelve months, I will be excited to see whether Duolingo is able to maintain its current dominant market position and continue to innovate in order to maintain it. I anticipate that the edtech industry will continue to grow and I believe this will attract more organizations to the industry and increase competitiveness as a result. I believe it will imperative for Duolingo to continue to innovate and leverage AI if it wants to attract more users and importantly keep new and existing customers using the app. I am fairly confident that the company will continue to expand although I don’t expect them to continue to grow at the incredible rate which they have been.

Valuation

In my view, the true measure of a company's worth lies in the delicate balance between its market capitalization and the foundational aspects of its business, such as future earnings potential. A tool I frequently employ to gauge this is the DCF method. As of the most recent quarter, Duolingo had a free cash flow (FCF) per share of $2.58. Considering the rapid expansion of the business in recent years, driven by their relentless innovation within a quickly expanding industry, I applied an annual growth rate of 25% for the company's FCF over the coming half-decade which is less than both their recent growth rate and analysts’ expectations. Accounting for this growth, the anticipated FCF for DUOL by the end of the forecast period would reach $7.87 per share.

By applying an exit multiple of 40, which is lower than what they have traded at historically, something I think is reasonable given that I am forecasting slower growth in the next 5 years. As a result, the 5-year price target for this stock is projected to be $336.73. This implies that an investment in Duolingo at the current market price of $182.47 could yield an expected CAGR of 13% over the next five years. I think it's important to consider that this valuation assumes strong growth going forward and does not include a margin of safety. Given the nature of this industry and the fact that it is so new and evolving so quickly, I do not feel confident enough to invest in DUOL at these prices and therefore apply a hold rating.

DCF Analysis of DUOL (Author)

Conclusion

