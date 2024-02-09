SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

In my quarterly Itaú Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB) review, I highlighted the main points reported during Q4 earnings. Once again, Latin America's largest private bank demonstrated consistent net profit growth, maintained its increasingly robust return on equity ("ROE"), and showed controlled delinquencies. However, it continued to face challenges in growing its loan portfolio. Nevertheless, the bank announced the distribution of an extraordinary dividend to shareholders, increasing the payout to 60%. Additionally, it indicated that this payout ratio should persist until 2024, a development I consider highly favorable for the investment thesis.

In my previous article covering Itaú Unibanco, I emphasized that it remains the most efficient private bank among its peers. This assertion was supported by its performance in the latest quarter, where it maintained its efficiency advantage. Despite the bank now trading at a valuation that is no longer as discounted as before, owing to its strong appreciation since the latter part of the previous year, I still believe there's room for a more bullish stance. If Itaú Unibanco delivers on its 2024 guidance and maintains a 60% payout, investors can expect generous dividends, further supporting a positive outlook.

Itaú Unibanco's Q4 Earnings

Itaú Unibanco reported robust Q4 results, reinforcing a positive outlook for the bank amid Brazil's credit recovery over the past year. Notably, the bank demonstrated strength in profitability and efficiency despite a slight deviation from its credit portfolio growth guidance for 2023.

Net Profit and ROE:

Itaú reported a net profit of R$9.4 billion, marking a solid 4.0% increase from the previous quarter and a noteworthy 22.6% increase from the prior year, showcasing improved fundamentals.

The profitability, measured by the ROE, remained consistently high, reaching 21.2%. This represented an increase of 0.1 percentage point quarter-on-quarter and 1.9 percentage points year-on-year, significantly outperforming industry peers such as Bradesco (BBD) and Santander Brasil (BSBR), with ROE ranging between 11% and 10%.

Total credit portfolio:

Itaú reported a credit portfolio of $415 million for individuals in Q4, showing a 1.9% increase from the previous quarter and a 4.1% rise from last year. This growth was primarily fueled by credit cards, which saw a 6.1% uptick in the quarter. However, there were declines in payroll loans, such as 0.6% year-over-year, and personal loans declining 0.4% year-over-year, which were attributed to reduced profitability in external channels.

Itaú Unibanco's IR

The loan portfolio remained relatively stable, with a modest growth of 0.7% compared to the previous year and 0.1% in the prior quarter. The individual portfolio expanded by 1.7% compared to the last quarter and 4.2% for the previous year, primarily due to credit cards (a 6.1% increase year-over-year). However, payroll loans decreased by 0.6% compared to the previous year, and personal loans fell by 0.4% compared to last year, experiencing declines for the same reasons mentioned earlier.

The corporate portfolio increased by 1.0% from the previous quarter and 0.5% year-over-year. Conversely, the Latin American portfolio contracted by 2.1% year-over-year and -8.2% of the prior year, possibly impacted by the deconsolidation of Argentina as of Aug/23.

In total, Itaú reported a credit portfolio of $1.176 billion, representing a slight 1.1% increase from the previous quarter and a 3.1% increase year-over-year. However, this fell short of the 2023 guidance, which projected consolidated growth between 5.7% and 8.7%. The bank attributed this performance difference to variances between the projected FX rate for 2023 used in the budget and the actual FX rate for the period.

Financial Margin (NII):

Itaú reported NII of R$27.1 billion in Q4, reflecting a 3.3% growth quarter-on-quarter and an 8.6% increase year-on-year. Margin with clients reached R$26.3 billion, up 8.5% year-on-year, driven by higher average volume and credit and a higher margin from liabilities and operations in the Wholesale sector.

Although Itaú has issued guidance indicating that net interest income should grow less than credit margin, with a projected range of 4.5% to 7.5% in 2024, the main reason is intense market competition. This suggests a long-term strategy where Itaú may prioritize the growth of the credit portfolio in the short term, potentially at the expense of net interest income, as part of its strategy to expand its client base and increase market share.

The market margin stood at R$840 million, up 17.5% compared to Q3, mainly benefiting from the trading desk in Brazil and an increase in the market margin in Chile. In the year-on-year comparison, the market margin expanded by 12.4%.

Cost of Credit and Delinquency Ratios:

The cost of credit amounted to R$9.15 billion, marking a 1.2% decrease quarter-over-quarter and a 6.7% decline year-over-year. This improvement was driven by reductions in discounts granted in the retail business in Brazil and an increase in the recovery of credits previously written off as losses. The coverage ratio (over 90 days) improved by +6.2 percentage points quarter-on-quarter and +3.8 percentage points year-over-year, reaching 216%.

Itaú Unibanco's IR

Additionally, in Q4, Itaú disposed of portfolios at a loss, relieving R$1.3 billion without impacting credit indicators. This action positively impacted R$72 million in credit recovery and R$40 million in the recurring management result.

Delinquency over 90 days (NPL 90+) improved by 0.2 percentage points quarter-over-quarter, at 2.8%. The indicator's good performance is attributed to a lower failure in the individual segment in Brazil (-0.5 percentage points quarter-over-quarter). Moreover, short-term defaults (15-90 days) remained stable in the quarter at 2.3%, which is excellent news.

Itaú Unibanco's IR

Guidance for 2024: A Year of Growth, Profitability, and Increased Dividends

About a year ago, there was considerable skepticism in the Brazilian market regarding whether major banks would adopt a more restrictive stance on corporate loans following the accounting scandal involving Lojas Americanas. However, as revealed in its recent balance sheet, Itaú, Brazil's largest private financial institution, has signaled a positive outlook for wholesale credit.

According to CEO Milton Maluhy Filho, 2024 presents a favorable outlook, driven by Brazil's GDP growth forecast (the IMF recently raised its projection for Brazil's GDP in 2024 to 1.7%), increased productivity, and improved interest rate environment.

Itaú anticipates that the Brazilian interest rates (Selic) will end 2024 at 9%, providing ample room for corporate investment while alleviating pressure on companies' debt, typically indexed to inflation.

In light of this optimistic stance, Itaú Unibanco has guided for 2024, indicating improvements across several fronts, emphasizing the cost of credit, which is expected to decrease nominally for the year. Key highlights include:

Itaú Unibanco's IR

With this guidance, the consensus suggests that Itaú Unibanco's average annual EPS should grow by 13.8% throughout 2024, potentially leading to higher dividend distributions.

Following the announcement of distributing R$11 billion in extraordinary dividends next March and closing 2023 with a payout of 60%, Itaú believes it will be feasible to continue rewarding shareholders with the results of 2024. This distribution would bring Itaú's total dividends and Interest on Equity (JCP) to R$21.5 billion in 2023, representing a payout of approximately 60% for the year, a substantial increase compared to recent years.

CEO Milton Maluhy Filho stated in the earnings call that as the bank generated excess capital in 2024 and experienced no consumption; dividends would be distributed as far as possible. Additionally, he noted that if the bank's profitability remains within the guidance, Itaú should distribute extraordinary dividends next year, highlighting that the bank currently distributes monthly dividends.

Itaú's Premium Valuation vs. Peers Justified

Itaú Unibanco maintains its position as the leading private bank in Brazil and Latin America, boasting an ROE exceeding 21%, which outshines its competitors. Moreover, it trades at a premium valuation compared to book value metrics because banks' assets, such as loans and investments, are recorded at market value, potentially undervaluing their book value.

With a P/B ratio of 1.88x, Itaú surpasses its private domestic peers, including Bradesco (1.08x) and Santander Brasil (1.02x), while even outperforming state-owned Banco do Brasil (OTCPK:BDORY) at 1.08x.

Seeking Alpha

Despite leading in the sector's loan portfolio size and ROE, Itaú maintains the most robust loan portfolio, lowest default rate, and highest financial resilience (CET1). Consequently, Itaú Unibanco's premium P/B valuation is justified compared to its peers and the industry average.

Loan Portfolio (R$ bi) Loan Portfolio Growth (YoY) Delinquency Rate Expanded ALL (R$ bi) Coverage Ratio ROE CET1 Itaú Unibanco 1176 3.1% 2.8% -9.2 216% 21.1% 15.2% Bradesco 877.3 -1.6% 4.1% -10.5 142.8% 7% 13.2% Santander Brasil 516.6 5.5% 3.1% -6.8 230% 10.3 % 11.5% Click to enlarge

The Bottom Line

Itaú Unibanco reported another robust quarter in terms of profitability and efficiency, further widening its lead over its domestic private peers and solidifying its position as one of the highest-quality banks in Brazil.

Although the failure to achieve the 2023 loan growth guidance was a setback, the guidance for 2024 instills confidence in even more significant growth prospects amidst an improved macroeconomic environment in Brazil.

If Itaú meets its guidance, the consensus suggests the bank could report approximately $8.06 billion in net profit. Considering a 60% payout extension in 2024, shareholders could expect an annual dividend per share of $0.49, translating to a yield of 7.1% in an optimistic scenario. However, it's crucial to consider potential uncertainties that could impact the payout.

Considering the Q4 guidance and an ROI of 5% compared to the projected yield, I adopt a more bullish stance with an updated target price of $8.22. This implies an upside potential of 18% from the current level.

