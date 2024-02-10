Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

HIE: Moving To Hold On This Term Fund (Rating Downgrade)

Binary Tree Analytics profile picture
Binary Tree Analytics
4.21K Followers

Summary

  • The Miller/howard High Income Equity fund has seen substantial gains since its Buy rating in 2023, driven by a narrowing of its discount to NAV and underlying equities delta.
  • The fund is set to terminate in 2024, with the potential for a 1-year extension if approved by the Board.
  • The current discount to NAV reflects a neutral point, and we expect little further gains from this risk factor until termination date.
  • The wider equities markets are euphoric, with a healthy pull-back due in our base case.

Lost savings inflation concept, piggy bank graph CGI - stock photo

Yaroslav Kushta/Moment via Getty Images

Thesis

We started covering Miller/howard High Income Equity (HIE) CEF in 2023 with a Buy rating as outline here. The fund is up substantially since our rating, with the main drivers being the

This article was written by

Binary Tree Analytics profile picture
Binary Tree Analytics
4.21K Followers
With a financial services cash and derivatives trading background, Binary Tree Analytics aims to provide transparency and analytics in respect to capital markets instruments and trades.We are reachable at BinaryTreeAnalytics@gmail.com_____________________________http://www.BinaryTreeAnalytics.com

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About HIE Ticker

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate (TTM)
Yield (TTM)
Assets (AUM)
Volume
Compare to Peers

More on HIE

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
HIE
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.