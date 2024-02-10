Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Vista Outdoor: Weak Quarterly Results

Feb. 10, 2024 12:02 AM ETVista Outdoor Inc. (VSTO) Stock
Summary

  • VSTO's Q3 FY24 sales declined by 9.6% compared to the previous year, with underperformance in The Kinetic Group and Revelyst segment.
  • The company incurred a goodwill cost of $218.8 million, resulting in a decline in adjusted net income.
  • VSTO's stock price has been trading sideways for the past 20 months and is currently in a no-trading zone, making it an unfavorable investment option.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) manufactures shooting sports products. VSTO recently announced its Q3 FY24 results, and I will analyze it in this report. Its valuation looks good, but the expectations for the upcoming quarter aren’t good, which can adversely affect its share price. In

I am an active investment banker with more than 15 years of experience in the equity markets. I specialize in long term equity investments. My goal is to provide the investors with strategic investment opportunities in the equity and debt market.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

