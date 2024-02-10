zhaojiankang

Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB) faces short-term headwinds in the cyclical steel industry, but the tailwinds of infrastructure spending in both the United States and Brazil may just be enough to keep their earnings propped up. With most of the negatives priced in, and the market perhaps mispricing some of the positives, GGB is attractively priced at $4.26 per share as of close on February 8, 2024.

Investment Thesis

The Brazilian steel industry is currently facing serious challenges, with China exporting a significant amount of steel at bargain prices that Brazilian steelmakers say amounts to unfair dumping. As a result, their stock prices are beaten down.

However, around half of Gerdau's profits come from its United States operations. As the infrastructure spending in the Inflation Reduction Act kicks into a higher gear this year, it should lead to increased demand for steel - which must be produced within the United States.

I believe the market may be overlooking the extent of Gerdau's exposure to the United States, which accounts for about 40% of its steel production and 56% of its gross profits.

In addition, the government of Brazilian president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva has rolled out infrastructure, industrial modernization, and homebuilding programs that could pump some $410 billion into infrastructure and industrial spending. On top of that, an expansion of a housing program aims to build 2 million new houses over the next three years. Details on these programs are in the catalysts section below.

That amount of government spending in the two key markets for Gerdau should at a minimum help the company ride out this tough stretch, and could provide enough of a boost to overcome the challenges of the Chinese steel even in the short-term.

As a result, I think GGB is attractive at its current valuation.

About Gerdau S.A.

Gerdau is the 34th largest steelmaker in the world, as of the 2022 rankings from the World Steel Association. It produced about 4% less steel than U.S. Steel, as a reference most American investors will be familiar with.

Gerdau has been operating for more than 110 years, and has operations in 13 countries, per its shareholders guide. The company says it's the largest producer of long steel in the Americas, and the second largest in the world.

The company has vertically integrated operations and has made significant investments to reduce carbon emissions. Gerdau currently has half of the intensity of greenhouse gas emissions of the sector, according to its annual report. This may not be helping the bottom line in the short-term, but I like that they are proving they can compete with companies not currently spending to reduce emissions while doing so themselves. That bodes well for their future.

Fundamentals of Gerdau as a Value Stock

One of the first things I look for in an investment is the margin of safety. I'm looking for a stock that's trading near or below its tangible book value, with manageable debt. Gerdau is trading below its tangible book value of $4.43 per share, and its debt to tangible book ratio is just 0.33.

Gerdau is also well capitalized to ride out any short-term headwinds, with a current ratio of 2.93 based on its most recent balance sheet.

After assessing the balance sheet, I look towards the price relative to earnings. Gerdau is trading at a multiple of around 5x on a trailing basis, which again is attractive.

Analysts forecast their earnings to be cut roughly in half next year, which I think is a reasonable estimate if the infrastructure spending doesn't play a significant role that quickly. But that would still keep the price-to-earnings ratio below 10, which would remain attractive to me.

Finally, with a mandate to pay out at least 30% of their profits in dividends, Gerdau maintains a strong dividend yield - currently around 7.5%.

This is attractive, because it is a metric that can either force the market to take notice of an overlooked value stock or at least return significant capital to shareholders in the meantime.

Risk Factors Making Gerdau Cheap

It's important as a value investor to figure out why a stock is on sale at such a cheap price. Sometimes it truly is too good to be true, and there's a valid reason for the pricing. I'm willing to take on risk if I'm compensated for it, but I don't want to walk into a value trap.

Steel Prices Down

Steel is a cyclical industry, and steel prices have come down from their post-pandemic highs. This has led to a downward cycle for steel stocks for the most part.

This, of course, is part of investing in a cyclical industry and can present opportunities when the market overreacts to a down cycle. This is an understandable risk factor, but not prohibitive.

Chinese Steel Flowing Into Brazil

Part of the cause of this down cycle is the increased exports of steel from China, which steel companies often say is being sold below production cost in other markets and pulling prices down. Given the real estate crisis in China, this outflow has increased and Brazilian steelmakers have lowered output and pushed for increased tariffs.

Some steelmakers said the consequences would be dire if those tariffs weren't increased, while Gerdau struck a serious but less severe tone.

On the most recent earnings call, here's what Gerdau CEO Gustavo Werneck had to say about it.

Competition with Asian steel is unfair under normal market practices, since the prices charged are lower than production costs. With this backdrop, since half of this volume of imported product comes from China, which exports with unfair and predatory trade practices, it is urgent for the federal government to temporarily raise import tariffs to 25% in the short term, in order to ensure the sustainability and competitiveness of the national steel sector, similar to moves already made in regions like Europe, the United States and Mexico.

The Brazilian government announced its decision to make a slight increase in tariffs as this article was being written, and it's broken down in more detail in growth catalysts below.

Obviously there's a risk of these exports increasing, which would be highly detrimental to GGB. However, in the event that Chinese steel dumping is threatening steelmakers that severely, the Brazilian government has signaled a willingness to act. It appears they'll seek to strike a middle ground where their domestic steel companies can compete, without eliminating the imports altogether.

Gerdau also has a strong balance sheet and is well capitalized, and could thus ride out a lengthy run of steel dumping. In addition, with about half the company's profits coming from the United States, there's at least some downside protection for shareholders to fall back on.

Controlling Shareholder Structure

In the company's annual filing, they note that investors do take on a risk based on the powers of the controlling shareholders. The controlling shareholder has the power to exercise full control of the company's management by electing a majority of the directors and nominating executive officers, sell or otherwise transfer the company's shares, and approve any action requiring the approval of shareholders.

The control is within the Gerdau family, the long-time owners of the company, and they are also obviously invested heavily in the company and incentivized to act in the best interest of Gerdau S.A. As a result, I don't view this as a significant enough risk factor to deter me from buying the stock - but it was worth noting.

Possible Growth Catalysts for Gerdau

So the stock's cheap and we understand the risks. Now, what could help us realize the upside more quickly? I've already hinted at these a bit so let's dive in.

Infrastructure Spending in the US and Brazil

In the United States, the Inflation Reduction Act has earmarked about $285 billion in government spending in the transportation sector - roads, bridges, tunnels, and so forth. On the Q2 earnings call, Werneck said they had not seen large orders coming in yet from the spending package. That should change soon, and he again pointed it out on the Q3 call.

We are optimistic about the long-term scenario since the recent measures taken by the U.S. Government, such as the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) and the reshoring movement will still have a positive effect on the market in the coming periods, as well as investments linked to infrastructure package. I emphasize that the North America BD is well positioned with its product portfolio

All of the steel used in projects for the Inflation Reduction Act has to be produced in the United States, so Chinese steel cannot factor in. Meanwhile, in Brazil, Lula last year announced a $350 billion investment in infrastructure spending. That's the equivalent of nearly 22% of Brazil's GDP and it's being spent over a five year period. Keep in mind the Inflation Reduction Act is spending $891 billion, or 3.8% of United States GDP over 10 years. So the infrastructure spending in Brazil is massive!

In addition, Lula's government just announced plans to spend about $60 billion to modernize their industries. That should involve a significant amount of steel.

Last but not least, a housing subsidization program called Minha Casa Minha Vida has been expanded to the middle class and aims to build 2 million new houses by 2026. On the previous earnings call, Gerdau CFO Rafael Japur said that a Minha Casa Minha Vida expansion, which is now a reality, would lead to "many new orders, especially from our cut and bend units."

It remains to be seen if this infrastructure spending can outweigh the flow of Chinese steel over the next year or so, but even if not, the infrastructure spending over the next several years should be a big boost to the steel industry and lead to revenue growth.

Increased Tariffs to Protect Brazilian Steelmakers

Brazil just announced increased tariffs on rebar and tubes, with increases of 120 basis points to 160 basis points across five cases. Other decisions are expected to be announced shortly.

For some recent history, steel companies had been asking for an increase to 25% on a variety of tariffs, but most reporters and analysts thought increases were unlikely. The SPC Global report linked above cited one participant in the civil construction sector as being surprised by the announcement. Brazilian companies that use imported steel had been pushing back against the steel industry's claims and fighting for the tariffs to hold constant.

One analyst quoted by Estadao pointed out the possibility of a compromise solution, and these initial announcements seem to support that outcome. This would provide some protection for the Brazilian steel industry without significantly moving steel prices.

I believe the announcement of additional increased tariffs should lead to a positive price movement in Brazilian steel stocks, including Gerdau. A lack thereof may not make that much of a difference in pricing, as it seems to be more or less priced in already since most analysis to date has been discounting the likelihood of tariffs.

Effective Utilization of Artificial Intelligence

Gerdau is already investing in artificial intelligence, and using it to help manage smart pricing, stock levels, shipping, and so forth. They say this saved them 6.6 million Brazilian reais in 2022, which translates to around $1.2 million.

At the moment that's not a particularly significant impact, given their market cap north of $7 billion. However, the fact that they were already on top of this in 2022 could mean they're executing at a higher level than competitors in harnessing the power artificial intelligence. If so, Gerdau could see better margins than the competition in the coming years, which could drive the stock price higher.

Gerdau Next Could Hit a Home Run

One of Gerdau's subsidiaries is Gerdau Next, tasked with investing in new businesses in segments adjacent to steel. They have a lot of interesting investments laid out in the annual report on pages 65 to 67, ranging from pre-fabricated housing to sustainable energy. By dipping their toes into some growth sectors, they could see big returns and set up a synergistic relationship with the parent company.

The likelihood of a game-changer here is probably low in the short-term, but it's a nice long-term play by Gerdau.

Conclusion and Target Price

Gerdau would still be passing my value screens as high as $5.31 a share, based on the metrics laid out in the value fundamentals section above, so I'm thrilled to get in at such a significant discount. As I always note, I'm more interested in getting in at a price I view as a huge discount to fair value than targeting the perfect exit when I enter a position. A lot can change between now and then.

With that in mind, I typically set a broad range for a fair and reasonable value. We've seen GGB trade at PE ratios north of 12x at numerous points since the pandemic (chart above), and I think they'll be able to get back to current trailing earnings levels of $0.90 per share. So that metric sets a target of about $10.80 per share - but with so much infrastructure spending, I could see those earnings growing faster than expected.

We've also seen a price-to-tangible-book ratio as high as about 2.4 in the last two and a half years (chart above), which would be about $10.63 per share based on the current tangible book value.

So based on multiples that Gerdau has received in recent cycles, it's reasonable to expect it to surpass $10 in its next up cycle.

All that said, this is a stock in a cyclical industry, so there's a lot to be said for taking a win rather than trying to nail the perfect exit point. It seems reasonable to consider an exit anywhere in the $8 to $10 range, or sooner if fundamentals change.

Gerdau reports fourth quarter results on February 20th, and I'll be paying close attention to any comments they make about the impact of increased tariffs on imported steel, the ongoing impact of Chinese steel exports on Brazilian steel, and when they expect to see an uptick in orders based on the government spending discussed above. If there are significant changes to my outlook, I'll update accordingly with a comment or a new article.