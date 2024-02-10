Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Gerdau: Infrastructure Spending Could Fuel Growth In Face Of Cheap Chinese Steel

Feb. 10, 2024 12:19 AM ETGerdau S.A. (GGB) Stock
Ryan Messick profile picture
Ryan Messick
56 Followers

Summary

  • Gerdau S.A. faces short-term challenges due to cheap Chinese steel exports but should benefit from significant infrastructure spending in the US and Brazil.
  • GGB has significant exposure to the US market, which accounts for more than half its gross profits and should offset the impacts of Chinese steel exported to Brazil.
  • Gerdau has a strong balance sheet and is well-capitalized to ride out these challenges and then benefit from the increased government spending in its key markets.

hot steel on conveyor in steel mill

zhaojiankang

Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB) faces short-term headwinds in the cyclical steel industry, but the tailwinds of infrastructure spending in both the United States and Brazil may just be enough to keep their earnings propped up. With most of the negatives priced

This article was written by

Ryan Messick profile picture
Ryan Messick
56 Followers
Ryan Messick brings an analytical and fundamentally-driven approach to value investing, prioritizing companies with a strong margin of safety and growth catalysts. He models his approach on the legendary Benjamin Graham, updating his strategies for modern times while still using the core principles Graham taught. Other influences on Ryan's investing philosophy and strategy include Warren Buffett, Charlie Munger, and Joel Greenblatt.Ryan provides analysis on companies he has researched, mostly focusing on microcap and small cap value stocks, but he has no qualms about investing in larger companies when they meet his value criteria. That said, most of his articles will likely be on smaller, undercovered companies. He's always seeking to invest for the long-term, and believes that's a key component to getting an edge on the market.While Ryan's focus is on value investing and growth at a reasonable price, he does analyze special situations and occasionally merger arb. Messick is a professional poker player, so his ability to analyze risk and reward translates well from the poker table to investing. He's a graduate of Syracuse University.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of GGB either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

I have a long position initiated on February 8, 2024 at $4.28 per share.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About GGB Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on GGB

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
GGB
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.