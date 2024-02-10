JacobH

Kazatomprom (OTC:NATKY) is the largest uranium producer globally, boasting substantial reserves and likely the lowest cost profile. The business continues to grow, coupled with an attractive 5% dividend yield. In my assessment, the anticipated cash flows for this year have yet to be fully priced into the stock. Even with the recent uptick, there appears to be room for a potential 60% increase in the stock price.

I recall considering Kazatomprom when it was priced at $14/share in 2020. At that time, I refrained from buying the stock as I hesitated to make it a substantial part of my portfolio. Buying a share in a government-owned company in Central Asia made me uncomfortable, and investing just a few hundred dollars in the stock seemed impractical. However, a couple of years have elapsed, and the Uranium thesis has unfolded more favorably than anticipated. Now, I've revisited the stock to assess what has changed and whether it still presents a buying opportunity.

Kazatomprom is also listed in London under the ticker KAP. If you have an interest in this stock, I recommend considering purchasing it there, given the higher trading volume.

Kazakhstan

Kazakhstan, the 9th largest country globally, spans 2.72 million square kilometers, making it nearly four times the size of Texas or three times the size of France and Germany combined. Situated in Central Asia, it is a landlocked nation, sharing borders with Russia to the north and China to the east-positioned between two major global powers. Historically part of the Soviet Union until gaining independence in 1991, Kazakhstan falls within Russia's sphere of interests. Business relations with the U.S., EU, or the East are generally smooth as long as the country maintains friendly ties with Russia. However, the potential risk arises in the event of a pro-West revolution, similar to the situation in Ukraine, which could pose challenges for investors. It's crucial to consider this geopolitical aspect when contemplating investments in Kazakhstan.

Kazakhstan (Kazatomprom Investor Handout 1H2023)

Kazakhstan boasts substantial mineral reserves, holding the top position globally in explored reserves of zinc and tungsten. It secures the second spot for uranium, silver, and lead, third for copper, and sixth for gold. Additionally, the country is a notable exporter of oil and gas. Kazakhstan is currently producing and exporting a total of 43% of the world's uranium. All of it is produced by Kazatomprom.

Market Overview

First, let's briefly delve into the new Uranium supply entering the market:

Despite the growing demand for uranium, the supply side seems to be responding, with various projects previously placed on care and maintenance now undergoing restarts.

In its 4Q23 Operations and Trading update, Kazatomprom shared details on the quantities of uranium sold:

As per the third-party market data, the spot market volumes transacted throughout 2023 were almost 20% lower than in 2022. A total of 42.8 million pounds U3O8 (~16,400 tU) were transacted at an average weekly spot price of US$60.53/lb U3O8 in 2023, compared to about 52 million pounds U3O8 (~20,000 tU) at an average weekly spot price of US$49.61/lb U3O8 in 2022. In the term market, 2023 contracting activity was notably higher than in the previous year, with the third-party data indicating that contracted volumes totalled about 160 million pounds U3O8 (~61,500 tU) throughout 2023, compared to about 114 million pounds U3O8 (~43,800 tU) in 2022. The increase in term market activity resulted in an increase of the average long-term price indicator by US$16/lb U3O8 year-over-year, to US$68/lb U3O8 by the end of 2023 (reported on a monthly basis by third-party sources).

Examining the uranium spot price trends in 2023 might suggest a shortage; however, there is an intriguing dynamic at play. Despite a nearly 20% decline in transacted volume, the price of uranium increased. The positive development for the industry is the expansion of the term market, where producers are keen to secure a significant portion of their production, ensuring certainty in both volumes and prices for the future. The fact that producers have begun reactivating projects from care and maintenance in 4Q2023 indicates that a Uranium price of around $70/lbs is sufficiently enticing to revive existing projects and potentially initiate new ones.

As of the current writing, the price of uranium has surpassed $100/lbs, prompting speculation that this elevated price point may incentivize additional production in the years ahead. Consequently, a significant uranium shortage may not be as imminent as previously perceived.

When examining the demand side, the primary drivers are predominantly mid and long-term in nature, including:

Commitment to Carbon Neutrality: Several countries are committed to achieving carbon neutrality by 2050, driving the need for cleaner energy sources, including nuclear power.

Growth in EV Industry: Anticipated expansion of the electric vehicle sector, supported by substantial investments from automotive companies, is set to elevate demand for nuclear energy.

Urban Population Growth: The expected increase in urban populations contributes to rising electricity demand, further emphasizing the need for sustainable energy solutions.

EU Green Energy Classification: The European Union's classification of nuclear energy as a green energy source enhances its attractiveness and stimulates demand.

Financial Players' Interest: The demand from financial players, including investments in uranium exchange-traded funds (ETFs), reflects a growing interest in the nuclear energy sector.

Japan's Nuclear Share Target: Japan's plan to achieve a 20% share of nuclear energy in its overall energy mix by 2030 contributes to the sustained demand for uranium.

China's Nuclear Expansion: China's ambitious plan to increase nuclear capacity by 17 gigawatts by 2025 highlights its commitment to nuclear energy, driving future demand for uranium.

Furthermore, the introduction of Small Modular Reactors holds the potential to positively impact the industry by reducing construction costs associated with electricity plants.

In Situ Recovery Mining

Kazatomprom employs In situ recovery (ISR) mining for uranium extraction, leveraging several advantages of this method:

Lower Development and Production Cost: ISR mining is associated with lower overall development and production costs, contributing to economic efficiency.

Shorter Construction Time: The construction timeline is significantly shortened with ISR mining, facilitating quicker operational readiness.

Reduced Risk to Health and Safety: This method inherently reduces risks to health and safety, enhancing the overall operational safety profile.

Lower Dust Production and Surface Disturbance: ISR mining minimizes dust production and surface disturbance, mitigating environmental impact and contributing to responsible mining practices.

In situ mining is a common technique employed for extracting minerals such as uranium, salt, or potash. This method, also known as in situ recovery, utilizes fluids to extract valuable minerals from the ground without the need for extensive excavation and earth movement. Instead of traditional digging, the ISR mining process involves the injection of a mining solution underground to mobilize valuable minerals from the geological formations hosting them. The fluid, typically a mixture of water and sulfuric acid, is then pumped to the surface for mineral recovery. The remaining solution undergoes further treatment and is recirculated through the rock to extract additional minerals. This iterative process continues until the mining operation no longer yields a viable amount of minerals, at which point the mine undergoes rehabilitation and closure.

Kazatomprom Annual Report 2022

Business Overview

Kazatomprom holds the position of the world's largest producer of natural uranium, boasting proven and probable reserves totaling 313,000 metric tons of Uranium. In terms of production, the company achieved an output of 21,112 tons of Uranium on a 100% basis, with 11,169 tons attributable to its operations. Notably, Kazatomprom's sales exhibit geographical diversity, with a distribution across Europe (32%), America (26%), and Asia (42%). Furthermore, a significant portion of the company's revenue, amounting to 89%, is denominated in USD (U.S. dollars).

Kazatomprom Investor Handout 1H2023

The bulk of Kazatomprom's revenue, constituting 86%, is derived from uranium mining activities. Additionally, 11% of revenue is generated through the sale of rare earth metals, including beryllium, tantalum, niobium, and hydrofluoric acid. The remaining 3% is attributed to providing supporting services to uranium mining.

The holding company manages a portfolio of 14 mining assets encompassing 26 uranium deposits situated in Kazakhstan. Notably, 12 of these assets operate as joint ventures, featuring collaborations with prominent industry players such as Cameco (CCJ), Orano, and the Chinese CGN.

Kazatomprom Investor Handout 1H2023

Kazatomprom is predominantly owned by the government of Kazakhstan, with the National Welfare Fund holding a substantial 75% stake, while the remaining 25% is in free float. Investors considering Kazatomprom should acknowledge that the Kazakhstani government plays a significant role as the owner and decision-maker regarding the company's development.

In their 4Q23 Operations and Trading update for 2023, released on February 1, 2024, Kazatomprom reported selling 4,000 metric tons of Uranium more than they produced during the year.

Kazatomprom 4Q23 Operations and Trading Update

The initial production guidance for 2024 was set at 25.3 kilotons of Uranium (ktU). However, this projection was revised downwards due to construction delays experienced on newly developed deposits and constraints in the availability of sulfuric acid. Sulfuric acid is a crucial component used in the In Situ Leach Mining process for uranium extraction, and any limitations in its availability can impact production levels significantly.

Approximately 60% of the world's sulphuric acid finds application in fertilizer production, making the agricultural sector a major influencer in sulphuric acid demand. Kazakhstan has witnessed a notable surge in domestic consumption and demand for sulphuric acid in fertilizer production, leading to a shortage in the local market and a consequent 33% price increase. Regional markets are also grappling with deficits due to heightened demand from the agricultural sector. To address this, the company is engaging with suppliers from other countries to augment supply volumes for 2024.

In the medium and long term, the company aims to tackle the sulphuric acid shortage by expanding its in-house production capacity. A new plant, set to be operational in 2026, will produce 800,000 tonnes of sulphuric acid annually, complementing the existing in-house production of 680,000 tonnes.

For 2024, the company plans to produce an excess of 6 kilotons of Uranium on a consolidated basis compared to their sales volume. This suggests that the supply situation for Uranium in 2024 and 2025 may not be as strained, potentially preventing a significant surge in spot prices, barring unforeseen events. Additionally, the company is addressing transportation risks by utilizing the Trans-Caspian Transport Route since 2018, which circumvents Russia and China. In 2023, 64% of uranium shipments originating in Kazakhstan and destined for Western markets were efficiently transported via this route.

Kazatomprom Investor Handout 1H2023

The company is strategically enhancing its uranium storage capabilities by constructing a storage hub. By 2026, the storage capacity is projected to reach 23,000 tons of Uranium, equivalent to 42% of the world's uranium production in 2022. In 2024, Kazatomprom plans to deposit 6 ktU in this storage facility.

This development indicates that, once the storage hub is fully operational after 2026, there could be a significant amount of uranium available for potential placement on the spot market. This flexibility would enable the company to capitalize on favorable market conditions and potentially leverage higher prices.

Kazatomprom Investor Handout 1H2023

In addition to its substantial production volumes, Kazatomprom boasts another key competitive advantage - a low-cost profile. The company's All-in Sustaining Costs stand at a commendable $19.40 per pound of uranium. Kazatomprom remains profitable even in market conditions where uranium is priced at $30 per pound, and with the current market price standing at $100 per pound, the company is experiencing significant profitability.

Kazatomprom Investor Handout 1H2023

With proven and probable reserves amounting to 313 kilotons of uranium, Kazatomprom possesses abundant uranium resources that can sustain its operations for many years into the future. This substantial reserve base contributes to the company's long-term viability and ensures a consistent supply of uranium for the global market.

Kazatomprom Investor Handout 1H2023

Kazatomprom is strategically emphasizing the expansion of its long-term contract portfolio, aiming to secure visibility for its production in the foreseeable future. It is crucial to note that the pricing methodology for long-term contracts differs from the prevailing spot prices. The company has furnished estimates for realized prices based on the spot price, which will be a key factor in the subsequent valuation process.

Kazatomprom Investor Handout 1H2023

Business Financials

From a financial perspective, Kazatomprom appears robust. The upward trajectory in the price of uranium has positively impacted the company's revenue and profit. Although there is a marginal increase in All-in Sustaining Costs, Kazatomprom remains a low-cost producer, maintaining its financial strength and competitiveness in the market.

Kazatomprom Investor Handout 1H2023

Kazatomprom exhibits a strong financial position with a gross debt of $282 million, boasting an average fixed interest rate of 3.80%. Notably, the company holds a substantial cash reserve of $635 million, resulting in a negative net debt of -$391 million. This financial resilience ensures that Kazatomprom remains cash flow positive, even in scenarios of low uranium prices, mitigating the risk of bankruptcy and demonstrating the company's sound financial management.

Kazatomprom Investor Handout 1H2023

Kazatomprom adopts a shareholder-friendly approach by distributing profits through dividends, without engaging in extensive share buybacks or share-based compensation schemes. Remarkably, the number of shares has remained constant since the company's IPO in 2018, totaling 256.35 million shares. This approach, common in East European and former USSR countries with substantial state ownership, emphasizes conducting business and sharing profits directly with shareholders through dividends. This contrasts with incentivizing management through share options, often leading to share buybacks to attain additional shares.

Kazatomprom Investor Handout 1H2023

Given the company's negative net debt, it is reasonable to anticipate a significant portion (at least 75%) of free cash flow being allocated to dividends.

Valuation

To initiate the valuation, I'll rely on the latest company guidance from 3Q2023. At that time, the average price of uranium sold for 6M2023 stood at $48.30/lb, and their guidance for 2023 revenue was 1,400 billion KZT, approximately equivalent to $3.09 billion. However, the revenue will probably be closer to $3.2 billion, given the robust increase in uranium prices during 4Q2023.

For the valuation, I'll use a P/E ratio of 12, reflecting the positive sentiment in the uranium industry currently. The company's average P/E ratio typically falls between 7 and 15. Additionally, I'll employ dividends as a valuation metric since this is predominantly a dividend stock. The usual dividend yield for the stock ranges between 5% and 7%, and for this valuation, I'll utilize the midpoint-6% dividend yield.

Estimated financial results for 2023 (Author)

The stock price for Kazatomprom, currently at $42.50/share, falls within the midpoint of the two valuation approaches, suggesting that it is reasonably valued based on the anticipated 2023 business outcomes. The increase in price from $26 to $42 reflects the market's expectations of improved financial performance.

Data by YCharts

In projecting figures for 2024, I've adjusted the sales estimate, reducing it by 15% to account for Kazatomprom's intention to allocate some Uranium to storage. The revenue calculations were based on the uranium price sensitivity table provided by the company.

Estimated financials for 2024 (Author)

If the average yearly uranium spot price drops by 30% from current levels, the estimated net profit for 2024 could be approximately $1.15 billion. This scenario would result in a dividend of $3.2 per share, providing a 7.5% dividend yield at the current stock price. While the stock price may increase, it could remain flat if the market demands a higher dividend yield.

Conversely, if the current uranium spot price is maintained as the average for 2024, the net profit could reach $1.44 billion, yielding a dividend of $4.5 per share. This higher dividend would translate to a 10.5% yield on the current stock price, potentially leading to a 60% increase in the stock price.

However, it's crucial to acknowledge that the actual outcome will depend on the uranium price and market sentiment, influencing the P/E ratio. If purchased before July 2024, investors might receive dividends for both 2023 and next year as well as for 2024, totaling around $6. This could make the stock an attractive option for those seeking dividend income, with the potential for a significant share price increase in 2025.

Nevertheless, it's essential to carefully consider the associated risks and apply an individual margin of safety to these calculations before making any investment decisions.

Risks and Catalysts

There are also risks associated with this company and my investment thesis. Below, I'll attempt to highlight a few of them.

Geopolitical risk - Kazakhstan is a former Soviet republic, and Russia has its interests here. As long as the government is friendly to Russia, this risk should not materialize, and business should run as usual.

Additional sanctions on Russia focused on Uranium - Kazatomprom has a joint venture with Russian Rosatom and uses uranium enrichment services from Russia.

The price of Uranium is volatile - impossible to exactly predict. Even these experts did not expect last year's price to rise above $100/lbs, and now here we are. But as the price may go up, it may also go down, especially when new supply is coming to the market.

An additional supply of uranium from restarted projects will lower the physical demand from Kazatomprom as companies will try to diversify.

Sulfuric acid availability and price - as the company mentioned, there was a 33% increase in the price due to insufficient supply. They have plans to address this issue by 2026 but until then...

Public opinion on nuclear energy may change if there is another major accident in a nuclear facility like it was in Fukushima.

Loss of a significant customer - currently, the company has a small number of customers who are buying significant amounts of uranium.

Higher taxes imposed by the government are another risk, but I do not think it is a big one as the government already owns 75% of the company.

The catalysts have already occurred, though their full impact on the stock price has yet to be realized. The primary catalysts include a surge in physical demand for uranium and an uptick in uranium prices. Predicting whether the price will rise from the current $100/lbs. is challenging, just as it was unforeseen that uranium prices would reach $100. The future trajectory remains uncertain.

Conclusion

Kazatomprom stands out as the largest Uranium producer globally, boasting potentially the lowest cost profile. The company, currently debt-free, appears to have undervalued future cash flows based on the current Uranium price. Notably, management has demonstrated strategic acumen, evidenced by prudent decisions like constructing a sulfuric acid production facility, diversifying transport routes, and establishing a storage hub for capitalizing on demand spikes. While I view it as a buy, investors should carefully assess their risk tolerance, considering their overall portfolio risks.

One notable concern is the geopolitical risk associated with Russia, although a similar worry about state ownership in 2020 did not materialize as a significant risk when the stock was at $14/share.

