GenAI Through A COO Lens

Feb. 10, 2024 1:00 AM ETWTAI, THNQ, LRNZ, AIQ, UBOT, IRBO, ROBT, ROBO, BOTZ, ARKQ, ANEW, KOMP, ARKK, DTEC, IGPT
The Bid by BlackRock profile picture
The Bid by BlackRock
550 Followers

Summary

  • Oscar Pulido explores the transformative power of AI and its impact on the financial services industry with Rob Goldstein, Chief Operating Officer of BlackRock, and Lance Braunstein, Head of Aladdin Engineering.
  • The advent of AI has radically altered the landscape of work, reshaping the fabric of industries and prompting a monumental shift in how tasks are executed, and decisions are made within the financial services industry.
  • So, in terms of development and learning, the idea that you could get to that first draft of your term paper of your science project faster by harnessing more data and more models, I think is a powerful learning tool.

Touching metaverse

Andriy Onufriyenko/Moment via Getty Images

Episode Description

Join host Oscar Pulido as he explores the transformative power of AI and its impact on the financial services industry. Rob Goldstein, Chief Operating Officer of BlackRock, and Lance Braunstein, Head of Aladdin Engineering, share their optimistic perspectives

On The Bid podcast, BlackRock senior investors and strategists share their take on timely market insights. Hear from Richard Turnill, Rick Rieder and others as we discuss the most pressing questions on the minds of investors today.

