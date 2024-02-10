LIONEL BONAVENTURE/AFP via Getty Images

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) shares rallied after it reported solid Q4 results. I downgraded the stock last month, so I wanted to catch up on the stock after its most recent earnings report. The stock is up over 6% since my downgrade, similar to the S&P’s gain over the same period, fueled by its post-earnings rally.

Q4 Results and Strong Outlook

For the fourth quarter, the company saw revenue rise 30% to $749.9 million. Revenue growth was strongest in the APAC region, up 39% to $78.9 million. U.S. & Canada revenue climbed 27% to $480.0 million, while European revenue jumped 29% to $135.2 million. ROW revenue jumped 39% to $55.9 million.

Bookings, meanwhile, rose 25% to $1.13 billion, topping the consensus by $50 million. Bookings tends to be the more important number investors look at for RBLX, as it shows how much Robux users are buying in the current quarter. Bookings rose 21% in the U.S. & Canada to $727.7 million and 37% in Europe to $204.4 million. APAC bookings climbed 18% to $108.4 million, while ROW bookings soared 49% to $86.3 million.

Average daily active users (DAU) climbed 22% to 71.5 million, while average monthly unique payers jumped 18% to 15.9 million. DAU growth was strong across regions, from up 17% in the U.S. and Canada to up 27% in APAC.

DAU growth continues to be stronger among RBLX’s 13 and older cohort, which saw grow of 28% to 41.4 million. Under 13 DAUs grew 13% to 29.3 million.

Discussing the increase in older users on its earnings conference call, CEO David Baszucki said:

“And in several years back, the vast majority of people on our platform were under 13. So seeing the growth over 13 is a really good sign. We attribute it to such a wide range of things: quality of the platform, search and discovery, organic growth of new older players, existing players retaining and aging up. We do see play habits generally of older players that might mirror what we see in existing gaming and communication markets. We can see certain cohorts that might lean in for a longer engagement on a PC type experience. We can see other cohorts that lean in socially on mobile. So the good news is we're seeing patterns on Roblox that mirror really large markets: the overall gaming market, the overall social communication market. And where no specific thing, many, many things all contributing to both, I would say, retention-based growth as well as viral new player growth around the world.”

Average bookings per DAU rose 3% to $15.75, while average bookings per monthly unique payer rose 6% to $23.65. User engagement was up 24% to 14.0 billion hours, but came up short of analyst expectations of 14.4 billion hours.

Covenant Adjusted EBITDA came in at $259.6 million, an increase of 42%. The company had $250.7 million in stock-based compensation (which is excluded in the EBITDA calculation) in the quarter, up 48%.

The company generated $143.3 million in operating cash flow in the quarter. Free cash flow was $78.1 million.

Turning to its balance sheet, RBLX had $2.2 billion in cash and short-term investments, as well as $1.0 billion in long-term investments. It had $1.0 billion in debt.

Looking ahead, the company forecast Q1 revenue of between $755-780 million, and bookings between $910-940 million. It is expecting an adjusted EBITDA loss of between -$55 million to -$50 million. Covenant EBITDA, which includes changes in deferred revenue and deferred cost of revenue, is projected to be between $70-$78 million.

For the full year, the company is projecting revenue of between $3.3-3.4 billion, and bookings between $4.14-4.28 billion. It is expecting an adjusted EBITDA loss of between -$150 million to -$115 million. That compares to -$170.7 million in adjusted EBITDA in 2023. Covenant EBITDA, which includes changes in deferred revenue and deferred cost of revenue, is projected to be between $530-$600 million.

Looking further out, the company expects to grow revenue by 20%+ until at least 2027. It is also targeting margin expansion of 100–300 points a year.

This was a strong quarter from RBLX, highlighted by its robust bookings growth across regions. In fact, it was its strongest bookings growth since Q3 2021. The acceleration in the business is impressive, and comes on top of 17% bookings growth in Q4 2022 and 20% in Q4 2021, so it wasn’t against easy comps.

Overall, the company is doing a great job of growing users, particularly older ones that tend to be better monetized, as well as increasing its average bookings per DAU. Guidance, meanwhile, was solid, and the company maintained its long term growth targets.

Now, one area of contention with me remains RBLX’s unbridled use of stock comp. It was 33% of revenue in the quarter, and the company is projecting stock comp to rise by 31% in 2024 to $1.14 billion. That’s just massive.

Valuation

RBLX currently trades around an EV/Bookings multiple of 5.6x based on the high end its guidance of $4.28 billion and 4.8x my 2025 estimates of $5.0 billion, which takes into accounts the forecasts it has given. Note that most revenue estimates on websites are actually bookings estimates.

The problem valuing RBLX based on a bookings or revenue basis, though, is its high developer exchange fees and Infrastructure & Safety fees. Take those out, and the company’s “gross profit” in 2023 was only about $133 million. That’s valuing the company at 180x trailing gross profits.

At the same time, given its huge stock comp expenses, valuing it an EV/EBITDA method also isn’t ideal. Just take out the current level of its projected 2024 stock comp on 2029 EBITDA projections of $2.57 billion, and you get $1.43 billion. That’s a 17x multiple five years down the line, and its stock comp probably will continue to grow.

Conclusion

My downgrade of RBLX to “Sell” may have been a bit premature. It turned in a very good quarter across most metric and issued upbeat guidance. I know my daughter’s use of RBLX has picked up in recent months, and one way to find great investment themes is just following the interests of your teenage daughter.

That said, given its extremely high use of stock comp combined with its developer exchange fees and infrastructure & safety costs, the company’s valuation just makes zero sense. While companies exclude it from EBITDA since it is non-cash, it is still a real expense that dilutes shareholders over time.

Until it at least tries to address its stock comp issues, I’m going to keep the stock at a “Sell.” The biggest risk to this rating is if investors just focus on bookings and revenue growth and decide to not care too much about stock comp or its valuation metrics when taking that into account. RBLX should continue to grow its top line and booking nicely over the next couple of years, and begin to leverage some of its operating expenses. In the past, investors sometimes pay close attention to stock comp, while during other periods they seem to ignore it, depending on the market mood.