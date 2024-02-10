Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
S&P 500: Very Expensive, Or Just Expensive?

MV Financial
Summary

  • On the way to achieving another one of those round-number milestones so beloved by the financial media talking heads, it was the usual mega-cap stalwarts leading the way.
  • Meta (Facebook) and chipmaker Nvidia have been particular standouts on the road to 5,000 for the blue chip index.
  • One thing that is different between today and a year ago – unsurprisingly, given the stonking 26.3 percent total return for the S&P 500 in 2023 – is that stocks are a whole lot more expensive than they were.

A business person tracking the technical movement of a stock chart on a computer screen.

Meet the new year, same as the old year… or so it would seem by the price dynamics of the S&P 500 in the early weeks of 2024. On the way to achieving another one of those round-number milestones so beloved

MV Financial
MV Financial is a Washington DC-area asset manager offering investment advisory services through MV Capital Management, a Registered Investment Advisor. We specialize in deep research across a wide range of asset classes and investment vehicles, with the goal of transforming knowledge into actionable investment solutions for our individual, family and institutional clientele.

Diesel
Today, 1:02 AM
The peak forward P/E of the market was 24 in 2020 which means it had a forward earnings yield of 4% at the time but back then interest rates were practically 0% so that valuation was actually cheap when compared to bonds.

Now the forward P/E of the market is still around 24 but bonds yield 5.5% which means the same forward P/E is a lot more expensive now than what it was in 2020 because the discount rate is much different.

Also the graph above says that the forward P/E of SP500 is 20 but it would mean that SP500 earnings will come at 250 per share next year, a growth of more than 20% over this year's profits. Most analysts estimates earnings to grow about 4-5% next year and even that's being revised down.
Phil Dumfee
Today, 12:59 AM
Parabolic growth can continue forever
