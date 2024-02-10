syahrir maulana

Small capitalization market exposure is appealing for investors due to their increased potential for high growth returns, M&A (mergers and acquisitions), and diversification from the broader market. But what about dividend growth? For a long time, small-cap stocks weren't known for paying dividends, let alone providing quality and steadily increasing payouts. Fortunately, that perception is shifting. Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB) is one such fund I believe is a good pick for a small-cap dividend growth play on the market.

Portfolio Strategy

VB is offered by Vanguard Group, one of the largest and most well-known investment management companies. Per VB fund investment objective, the ETF

Seeks to track the performance of the CRSP US Small Cap Index, which measures the investment return of small-capitalization stocks.

Additionally, the funds straight-forward investment approach is mindful of the following points to minimize turnover

Small-cap equity diversified across growth and value styles.

Passively managed, full-replication approach.

Fund remains fully invested.

Low expenses minimize net tracking error.

Incepted in 2004, with 1428 holdings and nearly $50B AUM, VB represents a liquid diversified basket of small cap stocks representing key economic sectors. The top 10 stocks represent only 3.38% of the total index, with the technology sector notably lighter and other sectors heavier relative to a large cap index like the S&P 500.

VB Holdings Breakdown (Seeking Alpha)

Small-Cap ETF Performance Comparison

Let's get into some performance comparisons. I chose WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund ETF (DGRS) and iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) as suitable benchmarks to compare against VB. DGRS for its dividend growth marketing and IWM as a benchmark overall for small-cap ETF with significant AUM (S&P 500 surrogate).

IWM has nearly $59B in AUM with 1938 holdings and has been around since the year 2000. DGRS has a lot less of both, having only $314M AUM with 245 holdings, and has been around since the year 2013.

The first metric I compared was the 10-Year Total Return. While I do focus a lot on dividend performance in my writing and philosophy, I believe it should always be compared alongside the total return as a covariate to complete the assessment. From the chart below, VB returned 133.5% vs. DGRS AT 124.5% vs. IWM at 104.7%.

Data by YCharts

Next, I compared key dividend metrics of each fund using Seeking Alpha's dividend data. Notably, I am most interested in the 5-Year Growth Rate and Years of Uninterrupted Dividend Growth. VB has the highest 5 Year Growth Rate at 8.55% and 3 years of dividend growth, as much as IWM. VB has a full point lower yield at 1.58% compared to DGRS. I summarized all data thus far in the table below:

An additional dividend metric I wanted to compare was the average annual payout growth of each fund. While the 5-Year Growth Rate is a nice short-term indicator, taking an average since inception can give a better idea of the long-term performance, especially since VB and IWM have longer histories being incepted in the 2000s. Sustained dividend growth translates into a higher yield on cost, akin to Warren Buffet's philosophy on "equity bonds" in the dividend growth investing world.

Again, VB comes out on top with an average annual payout growth of 10.56% vs. 8.89% for IWM vs. 7.43% for DGRS. Interestingly, DGRS has the lowest 5 Year Growth Rate, average annual payout growth, and 0 years of uninterrupted dividend growth. Ironically, it is the only fund marketed as a small-cap dividend growth ETF of the three.

Annual Payout Growth YoY Comparison (Seeking Alpha, Nicholas Bratto)

Driving Factors of Performance Differences

One risk to my assessment for this difference of performance could stem from the range of VB's weighting. The ETF slightly breaches into Mid-cap stock space and overall tends toward the higher end of the small capitalization market than IWM, for example, which contains all the small cap stocks in total market. This slightly higher focus and inclusion of lower mid-cap stocks could be why we see overall better performance stability. A small-cap on the edge of becoming a mid-cap means it's share price/valuation is growing in the right direction.

VG Market Cap Central Tendency (Vanguard)

I won't do a deep dive on DGRS, as there are many great articles by analysts here covering it more in depth, but I did want to point out aside from far less holdings, I believe the screening methodology driving these holdings ends up concentrating the risk on the fund's performance. DGRS's screening methodology first screens out all small cap stocks which pay a dividend yield higher than the company's earnings yield in an effort to drive sustainability of the payouts. The fund then weighs the remaining stocks based on the company's ROE and ROA metrics, something I'm not a fan of for a quality screener as these metrics do not correlate well with dividend growth, as pointed out in my article on DGRW. While both can be good metrics to track, they do not directly indicate a company's ability to payout or increase dividends.

For example, ROA could be high but maybe the amount of assets required to generate earnings are low, making what those earnings are, particularly YoY, far more telling of a company's ability to increase its dividend instead. ROE could be low or negative yet the company could be doing phenomenal in distributing its EPS to shareholders and does not need to retain much earnings. Thus, it's clear insofar that management is using the wrong screening metrics to drive small cap dividend growth in the fund when something like the haystack of IWM is performing better. For DGRS, the diversification risk lies not with how many holdings and sectors you own, but the quality of the methodology driving those holdings.

My Move

At this time, I do not plan to add a small-cap dividend growth ETF like VB to my portfolio. Instead, I am comfortable with my shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) gaining me exposure to small-cap prospects and dividend growth, as the fund is designed to include the total US Market. Admittedly, DGRO does not currently have very much weight in the small-cap market. However, DGRO has performed quite a bit better than VB over the last 10 years, 179% vs. 111%, but of course this could change, as some analysts predict small-caps are due for a breakout. If this happens, I believe the screening will pick up those companies and let them grow their position in the ETF.

Data by YCharts

There's an interesting white paper on small-caps longterm performance since 1926 showing that long term, small caps with lower price-to-book multiples have actually outperformed larger-cap indices. This is compelling to make a case against the fact that from 2012-2021, large-cap growth stocks outperformed small-cap value stocks by more than 700 basis points annualized.

1926-2022 Market Cap Price-to-Book Multiples (WisdomTree)

The issue with this assessment is you need an index not of all the small caps or the small caps with the best ROE, but of the small-caps assembled into an ETF with the lowest price-to-book values. Simply buying the haystack isn't an effective way to gain alpha.