Overview

My recommendation for Carlsberg (OTCPK:CABGY) is a buy rating as I believe growth can revert back to mid-single-digit as guided, with margin expanding as gross margin improves to pre-covid levels on the back of the premiumization trend and operational leverage. Valuation should also rerate back to CABGY average trading levels as the market becomes convinced that CABGY mid-single-digit growth is achievable and sustainable.

Business

Carlsberg is a well-known brand and business across the world. The business manufactures and sells beer products under multiple brands, but its core brand is Carlsberg. In terms of geographical presence, CABGY's revenue is split between Western Europe (50%), Asia (32%), and Central and East Europe (18%).

Recent results & updates

A key debate point for CABGY stock is volume growth, which has generally been flat since FY17-total beverage volume of 126 million HL vs. FY23 total volume of 125.1 million HL. Even in the recent 4Q23 quarter, volume did not see a major uptick as well. Western Europe volume grew by 0.6%, driven by weak performance in key regions like UK volume, which saw a low single-digit drop; France volume, which was down mid-single-digit; and Poland volume, which was down mid-single-digit. Central and Eastern Europe also saw its volume decline by 5.3%. The bright spot was Asia, which saw volume growth of 3.7%, driven by China growth of 4%, Vietnam growth of a high single digit, and India growth of a high single digit. However, I believe the CABGY growth trajectory is set to improve from here and track well against management medium-term growth guidance. For those that missed the press release, CABGY issued a press release outlining its increased long-term growth ambition for organic sales growth [OSG] CAGR of 4-6%, a 100bps step up from the prior 3-5% guide, with organic EBIT growth ahead of OSG (margin expansion). There are three major drivers that will lead to this guide: growth in China, premiumization, and growth beyond beer.

With regards to China, for context, Chinese consumer spending is not doing well, and the lack of domestic tourism negatively impacting premium beer demand has caused 2H23 beer demand to be weak. As such, while volume did moderate slightly vs. 3Q23, the fact is that CABGY still grew volume by 4%, suggesting CABGY is gaining market share (industry volume is flat based on management comments during the past few quarter calls). My take is that if CABGY is gaining share during bad times, when the good times come, I expect growth to be a lot stronger as management has highlighted their intention to invest heavily in China. CABGY has executed really well in China, as seen over the past few years, where it has expanded its presence to more cities (from nine in 2017 to 91 in 2023). From this perspective (city expansion), the growth runway is extremely long, as China has over 700 official cities, and CABGY is only in less than 100 of them today. Management has called out their intention to expand. On top of this city expansion, CABGY is ramping up its marketing efforts. The intention here is to grow marketing expenses (on an absolute dollar basis) by over 10% in FY24, with a long-term goal of raising marketing dollars as a percentage of revenue to ~9% (60bps increase from where they are today). As such, I am confident about China's growth outlook once the consumer spending environment recovers.

I think I'm going to have to highlight the commercial investments because it is a key tool for us in China. With the growth we've had, with the share we have taken, it's also important that we continue to build out our go-to-market muscle. From: FY23 earnings call

With regards to premiumization, I think this is going to be a major long-term tailwind that will continue to support pricing. To put it upfront, while volume was not great, organic revenue growth was positive across all regions: Asia organic sales grew 6.4%, Central and East Europe organic sales grew 10.7%, and Western Europe organic sales grew 10.3%, which are driven by higher pricing-a sign that CABGY is benefiting from the premiumization trend. There are two layers to think about here: the general beer premiumization trend at the industry level and CABGY catching up to the industry level in terms of product mix. For general premiumization, I believe this trend is going to stay as the younger generations (willing to pay more for premium) become a larger portion of beer drinkers and as GDP per capita increases (able to afford more). Put together, I expect CABGY to benefit more from premiumization in the near-to-mid-term.

We have attractive Premium brands and portfolios, but nevertheless we're under index in Premium in most markets, and Premium only accounts for 20% of our total volumes and 24% of our Beer volumes. From: FY23 earnings call

Lastly, non-alcohol beer [NAB] has become quite popular in recent years, and I see this as an attractive opportunity for CABGY. Management has been clear in their intentions here, where they expect to significantly grow NAB volumes through accelerating volume growth in Western Europe, scaling in Central and East Europe, and seeding NAB in Asia. The goal is to more than double the company's alcohol-free brew volumes. I believe management can achieve this given their historical execution track record (NAB is the best performing category within CABGY) and their focus on capturing this market. CABGY rolled out more than 60 NAB flavors just in 2023 itself.

On the point that EBIT is expected to grow faster than revenue (according to management's guidance), I am positive that this is achievable as well. I believe a major driver will be gross margin expansion, which is still below the pre-covid level of ~50% (vs. 44.6% in FY23). I expect this gross margin gap to close over time, driven by operating leverage from premium beer's high ARPU, which, as it becomes a larger part of the product mix, will have a larger impact on gross margin expansion. Also, given that CABGY has stated their focus to grow in Asia (which has a higher EBIT margin), from a mix perspective, it should also drive improvement in consolidated EBIT margin.

Valuation and risk

Author's valuation model

According to my model, CABGY is valued at DKK1,134, representing a 20% increase. This target price is based on my growth forecast of mid-single-digits over the next two years. I believe this growth is easily achievable given that CABGY is going to benefit from premiumization; hence, growth should be at a premium to CABGY's historical 3% CAGR. As discussed above, margins should also improve, and I expect CABGY to expand and reach a recent high of 11%. The attractive part about CABGY is that its valuation is cheap relative to history, trading at only 16x forward earnings (the low end of its trading range). I can understand why CABGY has traded down; volume performance is a concern. However, I believe the focus should be on OSG, and as CABGY shows that OSG can sustain 4 to 6% (structurally higher than historical growth), multiples should re-rate to an average of 19x.

Risk

Beer is not a healthy beverage by all means, and if more consumers were to become more health conscious, it could hurt volume performance further, despite CABGY's ability to grow its NAB performance.

Summary

I am recommending a buy rating for CABGY. Despite recent challenges in volume growth, the company's strategic initiatives, including expansion in China, premiumization efforts, and the growing non-alcohol beer market, position it for a positive growth ahead. The stock is not trading at an expensive valuation either, making the risk-reward situation attractive today. Investors should monitor OSG performance as a key indicator for future multiples re-rating.

