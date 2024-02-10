mikulas1

Investors in gold mining leader Newmont Corporation (NYSE:NEM) observed a significant bottom in NEM, as I updated in my previous article in late November. That thesis played out accordingly as NEM surged toward its December 2023 highs. However, while gold prices (XAUUSD:CUR) (GLD) have consolidated in line with their December levels, NEM took another battering as buyers gave up, leading to a capitulation, taking out its November 2023 lows.

As a result, there's a marked bifurcation between the recent trajectory in gold prices and the stock performance of leading gold miners like Newmont. Moreover, Newmont's recent Newcrest acquisition has bolstered its gold reserves (worth about 20 years now) on top of the expected synergies driving its operating performance. As a result, I'm also intrigued by NEM's marked weakness, as the leading gold mining peers represented in the VanEck Gold Miners ETF (GDX) have been broadly de-rated.

GLD/GDX price chart (weekly, medium-term) (TradingView)

As seen above, GLD/GDX remains in a medium-term uptrend, suggesting GLD has outperformed GDX since May 2023. Therefore, investing in gold mining leaders has not led to a similar trajectory since mid-2023, implying the market could be concerned with underlying execution challenges.

As a result, I assessed that the caution that led to the underperformance of NEM and its peers in 2023 has continued to haunt gold mining investors. These concerns include "costs, mine quality, and production shortfalls." Therefore, while the bullish thesis on gold prices has remained intact, the same cannot be said of the gold miners. Despite that, I believe investors shouldn't take a broad-brush approach when assessing the thesis of Newmont against its peers.

As Newmont needs to subsume its recent Newcrest acquisition, the market likely must account for such execution risks. Management has also indicated it's "taking time to assess and integrate the Newcrest assets." With Newmont scheduled to report its fourth-quarter earnings release on February 22, investors are encouraged to pay attention to management's commentary, focusing on its updated FY24 guidance.

The revised analysts' estimates suggest Newmont's adjusted EPS should increase by about 40% in 2024. As a result, investors should expect Newmont's adjusted EPS decline to have bottomed out in 2023. With an AISC of about $1,400 per ounce, Newmont is expected to lower its production costs moving forward, benefiting from improved scale economies. Despite that, Newmont isn't assessed to possess a significant cost advantage, with its AISC being placed "around the middle of the cost curve but is anticipated to see some improvement over time."

Analysts' estimates also forecast a markedly improved adjusted net margin of 15.4% for FY24. Underpinned by a robust balance sheet with an adjusted EBITDA leverage ratio of 0.46x for 2024, I believe Newmont's geographically well-diversified asset base should provide more confidence for gold mining investors to return. Moreover, it has a "B+" valuation grade, indicating relative undervaluation compared to its materials (XLB) sector peers. However, its forward EBITDA multiple of 6.5x suggests it's still ahead of its metal and mining peers' median of 5.6x (according to S&P Cap IQ data).

Therefore, I believe the market remains concerned about production and execution risks in 2024, worsened by the need to integrate its Newcrest acquisition. Notwithstanding the caution, the roundtrip toward its November 2023 lows has likely created another opportunity for dip buyers to add exposure, anticipating a mean-reversion setup.

NEM price chart (weekly, medium-term) (TradingView)

I'm not unduly concerned about NEM breaking below November 2023 lows, as it could still mark a potential bear trap (false downside breakdown). Furthermore, it could be a double-bottom setup at the current levels, suggesting NEM could be at a long-term low. With a solid balance sheet and a more robust earnings growth profile in 2024, I expect dip buyers to support NEM's relatively attractive valuation. My thesis is also undergirded by the assessed capitulation based on its recent price action.

Consequently, I urge investors not to bail out as NEM could be at a long-term low, leading me to upgrade my bias on the stock.

Rating: Upgraded to Buy.

