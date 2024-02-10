Bloomberg/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) is one of the leading Chinese restaurant chains.

The company was spun off from Yum! Brands, Inc. (YUM) in 2016.

Since the spin off, Yum China hasn't done as well as some would have expected. While it is higher than its debut price, it is still nevertheless not done very well in recent years.

Data by YCharts

I previously covered Yum China in the article, Yum China: Geopolitical And Macroeconomic Headwinds In The Near Term.

In the article which was published in March 2022, I wrote that sentiment around Yum China and other Chinese stocks had weakened given the increase in tensions between the United States and China. I noted that Yum China faced headwinds such as the pandemic and slow economic growth in China. Nevertheless, I wrote there were some reasons to be optimistic as Yum China's total number of stores was still increasing, China's economy was still growing long term, and Yum China had previously reportedly been attractive to some PE firms.

I wrote, for instance, that Yum China in 2018 had reportedly rejected a $17.6 billion buyout offer from a Hillhouse Capital group led consortium valuing shares at $46 per share.

In the article, I rated Yum China as 'neutral' given the potential for continued geopolitical headwinds.

Since March 2022, Yum China has grown further in terms of the number of restaurants. As the company recently reported 2023 Q4 and 2023 results, I continue my coverage.

Yum China Investor Presentation

Like my previous article, I think Yum China continues to face economic headwinds. Nevertheless, Yum China has value and growth potential. In terms of KFC, for instance, management hopes to expand its reach from 1/3 of China's population at the end of 2023 to 1/2 of the population by 2026.

China's Economy

In 2024, China's economy is slowing.

In late January, a Hong Kong court ordered the liquidation of China Evergrande Group, a developer with over $300 billion of total liabilities. Given the large size of China Evergrande Group, there is more uncertainty in China's property market and also its capital market.

With various headwinds such as a weakening property sector and relatively moderate global demand for China's exports, the IMF expects China's economy to grow 4.6% in 2024, down from around 5% in 2023.

Past 2024, the IMF isn't as bullish in the medium term on China's growth potential as it expects China's economy to grow just 3.5% in 2028.

A weaker economy and property market could be a headwind for demand for Yum China as it might lead to lower consumer confidence.

A weaker macro environment in China could also weaken sentiment and lead to lower valuations for many Chinese companies listed in the United States.

Nevertheless, in the long term, I still believe China's economy has a lot of growth left at least in terms of income per capita. If income per capita increases, demand for Yum China could also increase.

Q4 and Fiscal Year 2023

In the fourth quarter of 2023, Yum China's revenues rose 19% year over year to $2.49 billion and operating profit rose 170% year over year to $110 million.

Yum China's system sales rose 21% year over year, led by 4% same store sales growth and 12% net new unit contribution. Restaurant margin was 10.7%, up from the 2022 Q4's 10.4%. Diluted EPS was $0.23, up from 2022 Q4 $0.13.

For fiscal year 2023, Yum China had revenues of around $11 billion and adjusted operating profit of $1.1 billion. System sales growth rose 21% year over year.

Yum China Investor Presentation

In 2023, Yum China opened up 1,697 net new stores to end the year with 14,644 total stores, up 13% year over year.

By 2026, management has a goal of having 20,000 stores with around 1,500-1,700 net new stores opened in 2024.

Capital Returns

I think central to the thesis to Yum China is capital returns.

Since its spin-off from Yum Brands in 2016, Yum China has returned $3 billion of capital.

Given the company's growth, Yum China plans to return over $3 billion in capital back to shareholders from 2024 to 2026, with a substantial return in 2024.

In terms of individual year capital returns, Yum China returned $833 million in capital back to shareholders in 2023, up from $668 million in 2022.

For 2024, however, the company plans to return $1.5 billion, with $1.25 billion of that being share repurchases according to the fourth quarter conference call.

As of the company's February 7 stock price, the buyback is equivalent to slightly over 8% of Yum China's market capitalization.

In addition to buybacks, management also increased the quarterly cash dividend to $0.16 per share in Q1 2024 from $0.13 per share in Q1 2023.

Yum China Investor Presentation

In terms of what it brings in, Yum China doesn't have the free cash flow to cover its $1.5 billion in planned capital returns in 2024.

In a Q3 2023 investor presentation, the company defines its definition of free cash flow as cash flow from operating activities minutes capital expenditure.

Using that definition, Yum China had $1.473 billion in net cash provided by operating activities and capital spending of $710 million in 2023, giving the company a free cash flow for the year of $763 million.

Given Yum China plans to spend capital expenditures in the range of $700 million to $850 million for 2024, it is unlikely that the company's cash flow from operating activities will increase enough to cover $1.5 billion.

Nevertheless, Yum China has a strong balance sheet as according to Seeking Alpha, the company has total cash of $3.13 billion and total debt of $2.04 billion.

Yum China's free cash flow and EPS potential will also increase in the next few years as management expects to expand the number of stores by 36.6% from 14,644 total stores at the end of 2023 to 20,000 stores by 2026.

There are risks as the planned new stores are likely to be in less profitable locations than locations where Yum China has already installed stores.

Yum China is, for instance, increasing its presence in lower tiered cities in China where there isn't as much income per capita on average as higher tiered cities. In recent years, over half of the company's new stores were in lower tiered cities.

Opening stores in potentially less profitable locations could be a headwind to free cash flow if China's economy remains sluggish in the next few years.

Nevertheless, management has done pretty well in terms of picking the locations on average so far given the growth in free cash flow in the medium term, and the locations have long term potential if China's economy continues to expand.

Valuation

There is risk and reward for Yum China.

Perhaps foremost, geopolitical tensions is a risk.

If tensions between the United States and China increase, consumer demand for the company could weaken as it sells Western food, and Yum China's valuation in the United States could also decrease. Furthermore, Yum China might not be as profitable as expected if the Chinese economy slows.

Some of the risks can be reduced in my view if Yum China is more owned by Chinese funds.

China's sovereign wealth fund, China Investment Corp, for instance, was in 2016 among a group of investors who were interested in purchasing a big stake in what is now Yum China. If China's sovereign wealth fund owned a piece of Yum China, there could potentially be less decrease in consumer demand if tensions rise.

There is reward in that Yum China has a pretty attractive valuation.

In terms of earnings estimates, analysts estimate Yum China on average will earn $2.2 per share for 2024 and $2.55 per share in 2025, giving it a forward PE of 17 for 2024, and 14.68 for 2025.

I think Yum China could meet the 2025 estimates given the increase in the number of stores over the next few years, assuming the Chinese economy is relatively resilient.

According to management from 2024 to 2026, they expect to achieve high single to double digit CAGR for system sales and operating profit and a double digit CAGR for EPS using 2023 as the base year excluding F/X.

With a forward PE ratio of 14.68 for 2025 as of February 7, Yum China is trading for a relatively attractive valuation for a fairly high quality company in my view.

With the geopolitical risks and the downside risks given China's weakening economy, I would own Yum China with relatively equal weight in a portfolio of other stocks that include the Magnificent Seven to benefit from innovation.