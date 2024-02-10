Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

European Bonds: Will Cash Stay King As Rates Reverse?

Feb. 10, 2024 2:40 AM ET
AllianceBernstein (AB) profile picture
AllianceBernstein (AB)
4.54K Followers

Summary

  • A challenging economic backdrop combined with historically high cash yields has driven many investors to favor low-risk, liquid assets such as money market funds.
  • We believe the balance of risks for euro investors is changing. If you’re among the many investors sitting on the sidelines, now’s the time to get in on the action.
  • We believe that euro money market flows will likely soon reverse as assets are redirected to bond markets.

Bonds word in wooden blocks with coins stacked in increasing stacks

Andres Victorero

By John Taylor

Investors who stay too long in cash may find they’ve missed out.

A challenging economic backdrop combined with historically high cash yields has driven many investors to favor low-risk, liquid assets such as money market

This article was written by

AllianceBernstein (AB) profile picture
AllianceBernstein (AB)
4.54K Followers
AB is a research-driven investment firm that combines investment insight and innovative thinking to deliver results for our clients. At AB we believe that research excellence is the key to better outcomes and as a result we have built a global firm with exceptional research capabilities. We offer a broad array of investment services that span geographies and asset classes to meet the needs of private clients, mutual fund investors and institutional clients around the world.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.