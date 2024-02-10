Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
U.S. IPO Weekly Recap: Autoimmune Biotech Kyverna Therapeutics Gains 37% In A Six IPO Week

Feb. 10, 2024 4:27 AM ETKYTX, AHR, TBBB, HLXB, LEGT.U, PMNT, TELO, MGX, JBDI, WCT, QQJ, BKHAU, VEG, AMDI, MTRS, MAMO, WETH, KVUE, NU
Summary

  • Autoimmune disease biotech Kyverna Therapeutics priced above the upwardly revised range to raise $319 million at a $971 million market cap.
  • As of 2/8/2024, the Renaissance IPO Index was down 3.1% year-to-date, while the S&P 500 was up 4.9%.
  • Advertising contract marketplace NYIAX is tentatively scheduled for the week ahead, aiming to raise $8 million at an $82 million market cap.

golden phone with IPO stocks purchase app on the screen

Prykhodov

Six IPOs priced this past week, joined by two blank check companies.

One larger deal did not get done: Fortegra (TFG) pulled its $297 million offering ahead of its expected pricing. The specialty insurer had previously

Renaissance Capital provides pre-IPO research to institutional investors and investment banks. The Firm manages two IPO-focused funds: The Renaissance IPO ETF (NYSE: IPO) and the Renaissance International IPO ETF (NYSE: IPOS). Individual investors can get a free overview of the IPO market on www.renaissancecapital.com, and try a free trial of our premium platform, IPO Pro (ipopro.renaissancecapital.com). Through Renaissance Capital’s pre-IPO research service, institutional investors get an independent opinion, in-depth fundamental analysis, and customizable financial models on all IPOs.

