Prykhodov

Six IPOs priced this past week, joined by two blank check companies.

One larger deal did not get done: Fortegra (TFG) pulled its $297 million offering ahead of its expected pricing. The specialty insurer had previously attempted to go public in early 2021 but scrapped those plans ahead of pricing as well.

Autoimmune disease biotech Kyverna Therapeutics (KYTX) priced above the upwardly revised range to raise $319 million at a $971 million market cap. Its lead candidate is an autologous CD19 CAR T-cell therapy, whose underlying CAR was licensed from the NIH. Kyverna plans to conduct two trials of this candidate in patients with lupus nephritis, and has received IND clearance for a Phase 1/2 study in systemic sclerosis. It has also received IND clearance for Phase 2 studies in myasthenia gravis and multiple sclerosis. Kyverna led the week’s returns, finishing up 37%.

American Healthcare REIT (AHR) priced at the low end to raise $672 million at a $1.5 billion market cap. AHR owns a portfolio of 298 healthcare properties, mostly in the US, and focuses primarily on medical offices, senior housing, and other healthcare-related facilities. The REIT faces favorable tailwinds from an aging population and shift toward outpatient care, and it plans to pay a dividend. It is highly leveraged post-IPO. American Healthcare REIT finished up 9%.

Mexico-based BBB Foods (TBBB) priced at the high end of the upwardly revised range to raise $589 million at a $2.7 billion market cap. Operating under the name Tiendas 3B, the company is a leader in the grocery hard discount model in Mexico, with 2,288 stores at the end of 2023 and estimated white space for at least 12,000 additional stores. The company is leveraged, and high interest expense has resulted in a history of net losses. BBB Foods finished up 9%.

Perfect Moment (PMNT) offered more shares and priced at the low end to raise $6 million at a $94 million market cap. The company makes luxury ski outwear and accessories, swimwear, and activewear, which it sells both D2C and wholesale. It operates in a growing but highly seasonal industry. Perfect Moment finished down 14%.

Drug developer Telomir Pharmaceuticals (TELO) raised $7 million at a $215 million market cap. The company is focused on the development and commercialization of TELOMIR-1, a novel small molecule being developed to function as an oral in situ therapy for human stem cells. It plans to submit an IND for the treatment of hemochromatosis, an age-related inflammatory condition, in the 3Q24. Telomir finished down 29%.

Gene editing biotech Metagenomi (MGX) priced at the low end to raise $94 million at a $563 million market cap. The company is focused on developing therapies using its proprietary, comprehensive metagenomics-derived genome editing toolbox, which includes programmable nucleases, base editors, and RNA and DNA-mediated integration systems. Target indications include liver, neuromuscular, and other organ areas, though all of its product candidates are preclinical. Metagenomi was the bottom performer, finishing down 31%.

IPO Market Snapshot

The Renaissance IPO Indices are market cap weighted baskets of newly public companies. As of 2/8/2024, the Renaissance IPO Index was down 3.1% year-to-date, while the S&P 500 was up 4.9%. Renaissance Capital's IPO ETF (IPO) tracks the index, and top ETF holdings include Kenvue (KVUE) and Nu Holdings (NU). The Renaissance International IPO Index was down 7.9% year-to-date, while the ACWX was down 1.2%. Renaissance Capital’s International IPO ETF (IPOS) tracks the index, and top ETF holdings include Wise and Porsche.

Five small listings are currently scheduled for the week ahead, although other issuers may join the calendar throughout the week.

Maritime tour operator Amphitrite Digital (AMDI) plans to raise $7 million at a $61 million market cap. The company provides in-destination tours, activities, and attractions in the continental US and US Virgin Islands, with an owned fleet of 26 luxury catamarans and power boats in the USVI and Panama City.

Japanese property reseller Metros Development (MTRS) plans to raise $6 million at a $364 million market cap. The company identifies and purchases what it believes to be underdeveloped land and buildings, and resells them to developers. As of May 31, 2023, it had real estate inventories of more than $190 million, including more than 60 material real estate inventories in excess of $1 million. The proposed IPO float is just 2.0% of basic shares outstanding.

Powersport vehicle and motor boat maker Massimo Group (MAMO) plans to raise $6 million at a $186 million market cap. Massimo Group manufactures, imports, and distributes a portfolio of products including utility terrain vehicles, all-terrain vehicles, motorcycles, scooters, golf carts, motor boats, and more. The proposed IPO float is just 3.1% of basic shares outstanding.

China-based touchscreen maker Wetouch Techonology (OTCQB:WETH) may raise $24 million at an $82 million market cap in the week ahead. The company develops, manufacturers, sells, and services medium to large sized projected capacitive touchscreens. Its touchscreens are used in a variety of industries, including for financial terminals, automobiles, gaming and lottery machines, and medical devices.

Advertising contract marketplace NYIAX (NYX) is also tentatively scheduled for the week ahead, aiming to raise $8 million at an $82 million market cap. Small and highly unprofitable, NYIAX’s platform utilizes blockchain technology to allow companies to list, buy, and sell advertising and audience campaigns.

U.S. IPO Calendar Issuer Business Deal Size Market Cap Price Range Shares Filed Top Bookrunners Massimo Group (MAMO) Garland, TX $6M$186M $4 - $51,300,000 Roth Cap.Craft Capital Manufactures and distributes powersports vehicles and motor boats. Amphitrite Digital (AMDI) St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands $7M$61M $3.50 - $4.501,750,000 Kingswood Cap. Mkts. Provides maritime tours and activities in the continental US and US Virgin Islands. Metros Development (MTRS) Tokyo, Japan $6M$364M $6.401,000,000 BousteadEF Hutton Purchases and resells underdeveloped properties in Japan. NYIAX (NYX) New York, NY $8M$82M $42,106,250 WestPark CapitalEF Hutton Provides an advertising marketplace and contract management platform. Wetouch Technology (OTCQB:WETH) Meishan, China $24M$82M $5 - $74,000,000 WestPark CapitalCraft Capital Makes medium to large sized projected capacitive touchscreens. Click to enlarge

Street research is expected for one company in the week ahead, and two lock-up periods will be expiring.

IPO Market Snapshot

The Renaissance IPO Indices are market cap weighted baskets of newly public companies. As of 2/8/2024, the Renaissance IPO Index was down 3.1% year-to-date, while the S&P 500 was up 4.9%. Renaissance Capital's IPO ETF (IPO) tracks the index, and top ETF holdings include Kenvue (KVUE) and Nu Holdings (NU). The Renaissance International IPO Index was down 7.9% year-to-date, while the ACWX was down 1.2%. Renaissance Capital’s International IPO ETF (IPOS) tracks the index, and top ETF holdings include Wise and Porsche.

Original Post

Editor's Note: The summary bullets for this article were chosen by Seeking Alpha editors.