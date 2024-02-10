Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Madrigal Pharmaceuticals: Perceived Threat From Eli Lilly Is Overblown

C. C. Abbott
Summary

  • On Tuesday, Feb 6, when Eli Lilly announced their Q4 2023 report, the stocks of NASH (nonalcoholic steatohepatitis) drug developers, including Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, all came under selling pressure.
  • It seems that the reason for the sell-off was that Eli Lilly's Tirzepatide (their drug for Type 2 diabetics and weight loss) reported positive p2 data in NASH.
  • LLY's p2 NASH trial data was well-received. However, I'm unsure how positive the data are and the threat to MDGL's Resmetirom's NASH market opportunity and the 2-day sell-off seems overblown.
  • In this article, I take a look and discuss my thoughts.

Hepatic steatosis is a disorder characterized by the accumulation of fat inside the liver cells

Gilnature

On Tuesday Feb 6, when Eli Lilly (LLY) announced their Q4 2023 report, the stocks of NASH (nonalcoholic steatohepatitis) drug developers, e.g. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL), Viking Therapeutics (VKTX), Akero Therapeutics (AKRO

Both my spouse and I have a DPhil from Oxford University. Mine is in Cell Physiology and his is in Bio-organic Chemistry. Our investment focus is on small/micro cap biotech. My SA articles are not stock tips/predictions, financial advice or substitutes for your own due diligence. I'm not a financial adviser. I wrote SA articles for myself and for anyone who find reading & considering SA articles helpful in their investment research. Wishing you the best in seeking & finding alpha through biotech investing!

Comments

