Grown Rogue (OTCPK:GRUSF, CSE:GRIN)

As the largest position in our portfolio, Grown Rogue's price appreciation has also driven the majority of our performance. We continue to believe Grown Rogue still has a long runway of profitable, capital-efficient growth, and therefore believe it continues to be undervalued despite its ~160% price appreciation in 2023 (CAD$0.145 to CAD$0.38, and currently trading north of CAD$0.40).

We are especially excited by its recent expansion into New Jersey, which we believe will be an opportunity for Grown Rogue to continue to demonstrate its adroitness at implementing its strategy: land in a market with an efficient, right-sized craft grow, provide an almost always undersupplied product in early markets (true craft quality flower), take advantage of higher initial prices - while still prioritizing value and delight to the customer - to have significant capital returns in the early years, and as prices come down be left with a business that sustains strong capital returns - much like they already do in Michigan and Oregon.

Critically different from many large MSOs, as discussed in more detail below, the success of this strategy is not dependent solely on high prices and creates enduring value by continuing to provide a quality product at an approachable price to consumers even after prices have fallen. So, while we believe Grown Rogue will benefit from higher initial pricing, we do not think it depends on those prices staying elevated in order to make a profit. Instead, we believe that in a normalized, mature New Jersey, Grown Rogue's facility will still make more than adequate returns on capital - much like its facilities in Oregon and Michigan already do. We estimate that if price compression turns New Jersey into Oregon, Grown Rogue will continue to be able to produce greater than 20% returns on its invested capital - a number we are more than happy with.

The embedded optionality of this model is that it stands a much higher chance in our view of creating enduring brand value and having Grown Rogue be trusted by consumers as a source of value in the future than most other strategies seen today in cannabis. Grown Rogue using its base in the Oregon Rogue Valley to be a future center of excellence in craft quality outdoor cultivation in interstate commerce is another source of optionality in our minds, albeit one that's difficult to put tangible value on today.

Grown Rogue has recently announced that it will be investing in some retail stores in New Jersey as well - something we support strategically and have put some capital behind given the importance of aligned retail in MSO-heavy markets (what we casually refer to as "cartel markets" in the early days). We believe Grown Rogue is structuring this with a strong local partner and in a way to avoid management attention drift from their primary craft cultivation focus.

Grown Rogue pre-announced its Q4 2023 for the quarter ended October 31, 2023 (Grown Rogue has thankfully just announced that they will be transitioning to standard calendar financial reporting periods soon). Its existing markets of Michigan and Oregon continue to perform well, particularly when considering Grown Rogue is a wholesaler in price-normalized markets - Michigan has seen a significant jump in revenue and aEBITDA driven by Grown Rogue's further inroads into higher priced pre-packaged products and Oregon saw a modest rise in revenue with a modest fall in profitability (we are okay with using aEBITDA as shorthand for profitability here because the normalized cashflow numbers do not tell a different story here like they do at many larger MSOs). Fluctuations like those in Oregon are to be expected in mature markets - margins are still well above any range that would cause us concern. We also believe the higher-margin services revenues from Grown Rogue's consulting relationship with Goodness Growth (OTCQX:GDNSF) are an added bonus, especially as 2025 lines up to be the year Minnesota adult use goes live.

A few more notes on performance/valuation:

Corporate Overhead: Corporate overhead expenses as a percentage of aEBITDA (a measure in our minds of corporate efficiency) modestly ticked up - whereas before corporate "cost" the company about 10% of aEBITDA, it now costs about 18%. In absolute terms, the number is still reasonable, and some increase was always expected due to Grown Rogue's expansion into new markets without the corresponding revenue yet in those markets. In the future we expect corporate overhead as a percentage of aEBITDA to trim back down as the company shows operating leverage in its new businesses.

Valuation: Note that we do not see the point in being as precise as many analysts in the space since history has proven precision is certainly not accuracy in cannabis, so our estimates are necessarily rough. We focus on being fundamentally right on major undervaluing rather than guessing specific future numbers. With that said, Grown Rogue currently trades at about 9-10x trailing 12 month ('TTM') aEBITDA and 6-7x runrate EBITDA. Runrate aEBITDA is not as useful here because it does not include New Jersey, which is rapidly being constructed right now, as well as not accounting for a lesser, but still important, likely boost from Grown Rogue's consulting agreement with Goodness Growth, especially as Minnesota opens adult use in 2025.When estimating New Jersey, our conservative case strives to be realistically pessimistic (if that makes sense?) short of assuming an asteroid is going to hit the earth. So, for example, for our conservative Grown Rogue New Jersey internal estimates we assume: (1) only two months of sellable harvests in FY2024 and then yields significantly below existing Oregon/Michigan facilities going forward, (2) significant price compression in New Jersey over the next two years, (3) more inflated costs per pound in New Jersey than in Oregon/Michigan, etc. With these conservative assumptions, we see Grown Rogue's New Jersey operation adding a modest $1mm in aEBITDA in FY2024 and an additional $4mm in FY2025 with significant room to outperform these estimates. Even these low estimates mean a lot to a company of Grown Rogue's current size.Taking all of that together, we believe that Grown Rogue conservatively trades at under 4x 2025 aEBITDA (assuming conversion of their now in-the-money convertible debt - without such conversion they would be trading at closer to 3x 2025 aEBITDA).

Quality: As of this writing, large MSOs trade at ~7x estimated 2025 aEBITDA while even the smaller publicly traded names trade around ~5x. Given what we think Grown Rogue will do, we believe it trades at an unjustified discount to average multiples while being a higher quality company - it is much easier to project forward Grown Rogue's earnings power with confidence, coupled with earned credibility for a more disciplined capital allocation strategy.

With large MSOs, often the investing decision seems to be made by many in spite of management and other shareholders - investors seem to believe the businesses are so good or likely to appreciate so much that they hold their noses as they click buy. Not so with Grown Rogue, which continues to have an engaged and aligned management team led by CEO, Obie Strickler - a man who has not too long ago put cold hard cash into the company alongside Bengal. As the old adage goes: insiders sell their stock for many reasons but they usually only buy for one. Recently the management team was augmented by a former colleague of a few Bengal partners - a whip smart young executive who we are excited to have helping Obie and his team. In addition to management, Grown Rogue has a terrific shareholder base (even excepting yours truly) - we want to again highlight, Aaron Edelheit at Mindset Value for being a committed long term partner by voluntarily converting $1.5mm of convertible debt (and allowing the company to save over $300,000 in future interest) to put the company on even more solid footing.

We believe that Grown Rogue's best days are still ahead - and that businesses with their peak in the future should be worth more today than businesses which are on a downslope. Again, we do not see the point in being needlessly precise but we believe that with reasonable assumptions Grown Rogue remains materially undervalued. As of this writing, we believe a conservative fair value per share only starts in the range of CAD$1.00 - an almost 100% bump from its price as of this writing - and can easily see a case for over CAD$2.00. We continue to be excited by the prospects ahead of this great company.

