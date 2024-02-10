Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Bengal Capital - Grown Rogue: Remains Materially Undervalued, Best Days Still Ahead

Fund Letter Stock Ideas profile picture
Fund Letter Stock Ideas
11.2K Followers

Summary

  • As the largest position in our portfolio, Grown Rogue's price appreciation has also driven the majority of our performance.
  • While we believe Grown Rogue will benefit from higher initial pricing, we do not think it depends on those prices staying elevated in order to make a profit.
  • We also believe the higher-margin services revenues from Grown Rogue's consulting relationship with Goodness Growth are an added bonus.
  • We believe that Grown Rogue's best days are still ahead and that it remains materially undervalued.

Marijuana Leaf and US Dollar Banknotes. Marijuana business concept. CBD Medical Marijuana Dollar THC Cannabis.

pcess609

The following segment was excerpted from this fund letter.

Grown Rogue (OTCPK:GRUSF, CSE:GRIN)

As the largest position in our portfolio, Grown Rogue's price appreciation has also driven the majority of our performance. We continue to believe Grown Rogue still has a

This article was written by

Fund Letter Stock Ideas profile picture
Fund Letter Stock Ideas
11.2K Followers
Single stock ideas excerpted from fund letters published by Seeking Alpha.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About GRUSF Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on GRUSF

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
GRUSF
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.