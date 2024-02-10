2024 Starts Right Where 2023 Left Off - Why That Concerns Me

patpitchaya/iStock via Getty Images

The purpose of this article is to discuss the macro-environment - specific to the rise in large-cap growth/NASDAQ 100 in the new year. This has been an area that has performed extremely well in 2023 and, even after turning the calendar to 2024, has continued to deliver strong gains. In fact, many of the same themes - such as emerging market and small-cap under-performance - are also remaining consistent as we kick-off the second month of the new year.

YTD Returns (2024) (FactSet)

Similarly, cash and bonds remain attractive alternatives, as rates have remained elevated and are paying out reasonable amounts of return.

What this suggests to me is that a continuation of last year is looking more and more likely for Q1 - and while that could be something investors rejoice in, it leaves me a bit uneasy. After all, out-performance and sector themes can only continue for so long before things start to even out. While I will remain long the "Mag 7" through my ETFs and index holdings, I see limited value in chasing further returns at these levels. There are a few potential headwinds on the horizon that could be justification for a broader sell-off, and I am of the opinion this will hit the high-flyers the most if (or when) this inevitably occurs. I will tackle these headwinds - as well as how I am positioning myself in 2024 - in this review.

The Market Is Very Calm - Too Calm Perhaps

One of the primary themes in early 2024 that makes me the most uneasy is the continuation of a low volatility environment. To be clear - this is a "good" thing in terms of equity returns and peace of mind. When the market is stable, it will mostly trend higher and with relative consistency. While we had some down days in late 2023 and a few in January 2024 too, this has mostly been the case in the last two quarters. Equity returns - especially for the S&P 500 - have been steady and sufficient, rewarding investors who stayed the course.

But the challenge is always: "can this last?". My concern is that investors have gotten too complacent. This may seem like beating a dead horse because I have had this concern for a while. But the fact is that the VIX index is not pricing in much downside and it remains well below its long-term average:

VIX (Volatility Index) (Bloomberg)

This really speaks for itself in the sense that volatility really only has one direction to go from here. In fairness, it could "remain low" for a while, but the next big move is likely to be higher, not lower. When this will happen is the million dollar question, but this stretch of calm is not an environment where I want to amplify my risk. I will keep riding my winners higher, but will not be committing new cash to positions with lofty valuations given the circumstance.

Even In Bull Runs, Opportunities Emerge

Expanding on the previous paragraph, I want to touch on the "fear of missing out" factor that is probably driving some of the recent price action. What I mean is, stocks (as measured by the S&P 500) have gone way up and valuations are getting stretched. Yet, buying persists because many investors are probably thinking they are under-invested or at least don't want to miss out on more and more gains. This is a very understandable sentiment. When the market keeps on rising, it certainly seems foolish to be sitting on the sidelines!

But that complacency and the FOMO factor can be dangerous because it can lead to loading up on positions and/or extending one's risk tolerance at precisely the wrong time. If the market is topping out, it will compound losses if one gets too aggressive simply because they didn't want to "miss out" on more upside.

What I want to convey here is that FOMO, while powerful, often isn't necessary. In fact, even during a year of strong returns, plenty of buying opportunities emerge. Take 2023 as an example. The S&P 500 rallied - but there were multiple months where returns were negative and could have offered buying opportunities:

S&P Returns By Month (2023) (US Bank)

To me this conveys an ability for patient investors to participate in a bull market and further upside without diving in after every surge. Even in years with 20% gains, the S&P 500 index does not rise higher in a straight line. So keep this in mind before feeling pressured to buy when you might not really want (or need) to.

Analysts Were Bulls - With No Upside Left

My next point is a bit of a sarcastic one and takes the task the case of "big bank analysts" who are constantly throwing out price targets and forecasts. In my view, this are almost always reactive rather than proactive, and are thus little value to retail investors. Nevertheless, investors still focus on them, they still get headlines, and correct predictions are applauded in hindsight. Meanwhile, the many predictions that fell flat or were useless are not discussed widely, giving the illusion that Wall St. analysts are providing value to the masses.

Suffice to say, I am not a believer in following headline forecasts. This has been my attitude for years, as my followers can attest to, but 2024 has only validated this outlook. To understand my point, consider the graphic below. It shows that "year-end" targets (on average) from Wall St. analysts were already met in January!

S&P vs. YE Forecasts (Yahoo Finance)

Of course, this doesn't mean the S&P 500 can't end the year at these levels. I am not suggesting otherwise. But it does show how useless these predictions are because we all know what is coming next: upgraded targets to keep pace with the index's rise.

And just playing "catch-up" with year-end figures really isn't that useful. Who knows how 2024 is going to play out? December is a long way off and there are so many things that will happen this calendar year that trying to pin-point where the market will finish is truly a fool's errand. We have to headline wars (Ukraine and Gaza), a US presidential election, Fed rate hike decisions (and other central banks) and a myriad other number of geo-political risks around the world that it will be difficult enough to determine where Q1 will end, much less all of 2024.

I tie this all back to caution readers from getting too optimistic when a flurry of analyst upgrades come out in the near term. They have to do so to save face and this is not in your interest. Stay balanced and disciplined, and don't extend beyond your risk tolerance just because Wall St. banks are suddenly suggesting more upside to come.

The Market Remains Focused On Rate Cuts

Another concern I have is how dovish the market seems to be with respect to upcoming rate cuts in 2024. This is not unique in the US - the market is hoping for cuts from central banks around the world this year:

Market Forecasts on Central Bank Actions (Charles Schwab)

This is partly why the market rallied in the final stages of last year - and likely while equities still keep pushing higher today. This performance is not one dimensional, but the "pause" by the Fed and hope for rates cuts is certainly a big driver.

So - what's the problem? Well, I think the market is simply too optimistic in this respect. I have harped on this for a while, when the market was anticipating a March cut. The Fed threw cold water on the idea this past week, and the market saw a one-day sell-off as a result. To understand why, let's look at Fed Chairman Powell's own words. In the press conference he said the following:

Committee does not expect it will be appropriate to reduce the target range until it has gained greater confidence that inflation is moving sustainably toward 2%" "We're not at a place of detailing rate cut plans" and the Fed is "not declaring victory."

My personal take is the market still has not gotten the message. A "pause" by Fed policymakers is not the same as an aggressive rate cutting campaign. While the market has viewed the pause positively, this is on the backdrop of cuts to come. If the Fed disappoints in this regard - either by withholding cuts or forecasting a higher-than-expected base rate for the remainder of the year - then equities are more than likely to be tested.

What To Do, What To Do

Being aware of risks is only one part of the puzzle. To be fair, some readers may feel perfectly comfortable with these risks and decide for themselves that buying more of the S&P 500 or the "Mag 7" is the right move and within their risk tolerance. Certainly if they had felt this way when the year started - and I admit I did not - they would be sitting with 5%+ gains already. Not too shabby for a one month return and it certainly makes the nay-sayers reflect a bit!

But the higher this index/Mag 7 thematic rises, the more the risk-reward trade-off turns against it in my view. This means I will commit to my "fully invested" decision on this front. I see merit to a number of strategies in the interim. These are as follows:

CD's/Cash equivalents paying 5% (or more)

High yield munis

Energy and Utilities sectors

Developed non-US equities

I have written specifically on each of these asset classes over the past few months and as their divergence from the S&P 500 continues, I will likewise continue to build those positions up. I see an environment where the economy is still humming and inflation is elevated. That suggests to me that commodities - namely oil and gas - through the Energy sector are ripe for the picking. Oil in particular has been pushed down in recent weeks, to the point where I see the sharp drop-off from September highs as a signal that we are probably near the lows:

WTI Crude Price Action (Bloomberg)

With Energy under-performing recently, I see that as a relative value play and will certainly be adding to it as a result in Q1.

Municipals (tax-exempt) are also top-of-mind for me. With bond yields still elevated, locking-in those income streams now continues to make sense. This is true for corporate bonds and treasuries as well, but I prefer municipals due to being a dual-income, working professional household in an upper tax-bracket. State coffers remain robust, consumer spending and property taxes are bringing in local revenue, and the sector has a history of limited defaults. So I like the idea of reaching for yield in this space, especially in funds that avoid exposure to Puerto Rico and health-care sectors - two areas that have been historically volatile.

Keep in mind, however, that the attractiveness of this sector is truly dependent on one's individual situation. To help readers determine if munis may be right for them, take a look at the following graphic will depicts "after-tax" yields for various income brackets:

Equivalent Yields (By Tax Bracket) (The Hartford)

This should help readers determine if munis - and their respective tax savings - are indeed attractive compared to taxable alternatives.

Finally, non-US developed stocks remain an important way to diversify. I personally like exposure to Canada, Europe/UK, and Australia as ways to capitalize on country weightings that are less Tech-heavy and also bear different political and economic risks than the US. To reiterate, the S&P 500 is very dependent on the Mag 7 for gains right now and - while profitable - gives the index a heightened risk profile:

S&P 500 Returns (With and Without Mag 7) (S&P Global)

The simple fact in my mind is that investors need more exposure than just 7 stocks. Concentration risk is a real thing and while it doesn't seem important when the tide is in your favor, that won't always be the case. Moving to an equal-weight S&P 500 index is one option, but I like the concept of moving outside US borders for some foreign exposure too.

Bottom-line

The Mag 7 is off to the races in 2024 and this is bringing up both the NASDAQ 100 and S&P 500 indices in a welcome way. This is a resumption of the trends from last year and both January and February are delivering more gains in that respect. On the one hand, this is a profitable development I should be happy about. But the contrarian in me is getting anxious that a turnaround may be imminent. This means that I am refusing to "chase" gains higher by putting new cash to work in this thematic idea. Instead, I continue to diversify my portfolio to keep it in balance. In this review I laid out the reasons why and some of the funds I am using to do so. I trust readers found some food for thought here, and I wish them continued success in the new year.