2024 Starts Right Where 2023 Left Off - Why That Concerns Me

Feb. 10, 2024 5:12 AM ETBUI, EWA, EWC, EWU, FEZ, HYD, IXC, VDE, VPU
Summary

  • The rise in large-cap growth/NASDAQ 100 has continued into 2024, but there are potential headwinds on the horizon that could lead to a broader sell-off.
  • The market's low volatility environment may not last, and investors should be cautious about amplifying their risk.
  • Buying opportunities can still emerge even in a bull market, and investors should not feel pressured to buy at every surge.
Flip the paper to the new page

patpitchaya/iStock via Getty Images

Main Thesis / Background

The purpose of this article is to discuss the macro-environment - specific to the rise in large-cap growth/NASDAQ 100 in the new year. This has been an area that has performed extremely well in

