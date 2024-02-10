boonstudio/iStock via Getty Images

The following segment was excerpted from this fund letter.

Body and Mind (OTCQB:BMMJ, CSE:BAMM)

Body and Mind ('BaM') is a significantly different company from where it started the year because it has smartly divested assets to get away from toxic leverage. Over the course of 2023, it became apparent that BaM's senior lender was not particularly collaborative nor forward looking, which meant that the company had to prioritize debt repayment so it could unlock further value. By selling its Ohio assets, BaM was able to do just that - its secured lender was fully repaid ~$7.3mm in October 2023.

A broader picture of where BaM is now:

Nevada: BaM recently announced that it had reached a definitive agreement to sell its Nevada operations for US$2mm in cash and promissory notes, which will then be used to finish construction of its Lynwood and Lawrenceville dispensaries. While we think highly of BaM's scrappy cultivation skill, we believe this is the best use of the company's capital.

Illinois: BaM has opened and is steadily increasing sales at its retail location in Markham, and has attained approval and begun tenant improvements at its future border store in Lynwood. We believe that their border store is especially well placed and has significant profit potential.

New Jersey: BaM previously announced its New Jersey retail license in Lawrenceville, New Jersey was approved, and now the Nevada divestiture above should provide the necessary capital to complete construction. Again, we believe this location has significant profit potential because of its solid retail "bones" - a 4,100 square foot building with easy access off of a major throughway and over 150 parking spots. Recall that Bengal partners individually owned 2/3rds of this store and sold it to BaM for just over 10mm shares (approximately US$1.5mm in consideration at the time and less today) which were all tied to various performance targets (in addition to de minimis reimbursement for cash expenses such as transaction fees).

Ohio: In addition to its sold retail license, BaM executed a definitive agreement to sell its Ohio processing license for US$2mm, which will be used to fund buildouts of the Illinois and New Jersey stores and fund overhead expenses.

Arkansas: BaM continues to hold an interest in a vertically integrated medical dispensary in West Memphis, Arkansas. True to its name, West Memphis is actually a very short drive across the river from real (no offense) Memphis, Tennessee. We believe the long term profit potential of this store makes it a potential acquisition target for other operators in the area.

California: BaM continues to operate three stores in California (owning two and having a 60% ownership interest in one). It is a difficult market and we believe the stores operate at roughly break even on a cash basis or a little better - a looming move to Schedule III should turn these stores into likely cash producers.

One of the first things we think about in all companies, and BaM is no exception, is how we are protected on the downside. With BaM, when we took the position we felt reasonably comfortable that the company was trading below the value it would fetch in an orderly liquidation. To be clear, this was not and is not how we think about how much BaM is worth - it is more a way of us saying "Well, realistically, it seems tough for it to be worth less than X but it could be worth much more."

Our initial estimate for the liquidation value of BaM was likely overly optimistic as cannabis capital markets proceeded to crash and likely buyers now found themselves with much less access to reasonably priced capital. But, even with the much more constrained capital environment, our back of the envelope valuation for BaM's asset base is still easily north of $20mm compared to its current enterprise value of (using our slightly modified internal numbers) ~$16-17mm.

There is always the chance that a strategic acquirer with exposure in Illinois and New Jersey makes a bid for BaM - the likely strategic value of just those assets alone to a company with major wholesale operations in both states is significant. One prospect that makes us a bit nervous is an all stock offer by a company whose equity we don't have as much faith in, but that is a fundamental risk of public markets.

Still, we believe BaM's actual value will more likely be determined not by how much shareholders get when it's parted out, but about efficiently utilizing the assets that are there and leaning into the operational core competencies that exist within the company but are still unappreciated by the larger market. In particular, we see potential for BaM to follow a Grown Rogue-like strategy by pairing its Illinois and New Jersey retail assets with small grows that inherit its Nevada grow's scrappiness. We believe management and the board are aligned with our goals of value creation for all.

Disclaimer The information contained in this letter is provided for informational purposes only, is not complete, and does not contain certain material information about our Fund, including important disclosures relating to the risks, fees, expenses, liquidity restrictions and other terms of investing, and is subject to change without notice. This letter is not a recommendation to buy or sell any securities. The information contained herein does not take into account the particular investment objective or financial or other circumstances of any individual investor. An investment in our fund is suitable only for qualified investors that fully understand the risks of such an investment after reviewing the relevant private placement memorandum ("PPM").​​ Bengal Impact Partners, LLC ("Bengal Capital" or "we") is not acting as an investment adviser or otherwise making any recommendation as to an investor's decision to invest in our funds. Perhaps most importantly, Bengal Capital has no obligation to update any information provided here in the future, including if any positions discussed are sold or purchased, or if different positions are purchased. This document does not constitute an offer of investment advisory services by Bengal Capital, nor an offering of limited partnership interests of our Fund; any such offering will be made solely pursuant to the Fund's PPM. An investment in our Fund will be subject to a variety of risks (which are described in the Fund's definitive PPM), and there can be no assurance that the Fund's investment objective will be met or that the fund will achieve results comparable to those described in this letter, or that the fund will make any profit or will be able to avoid incurring losses. As with any investment vehicle, past performance cannot assure any level of future results. We make no representations or guarantees with respect to the accuracy or completeness of third party data used or mentioned in this letter. We provide services, such as strategic consulting services, to certain entities mentioned in this letter and may in the future provide such services to more in the future, or to companies not mentioned in this letter. While we may sometimes advise on issues regarding corporate communications, we do not believe any of the services which we provide are "stock promotion" - we have not been and will not be compensated for the mention or discussion of any of the companies discussed herein. We disclose such arrangements to investors in the Fund and will continue to do so. Click to enlarge

Editor's Note: The summary bullets for this article were chosen by Seeking Alpha editors.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.