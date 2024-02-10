Nemes Laszlo/iStock via Getty Images

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) has been one of my favorite growth stocks over the past several years. In fact, REGN is one of my "Top Ideas" in the Compounding Healthcare investing group on Seeking Alpha. Yet, I have never published a premium article covering Regeneron for Seeking Alpha despite all of their R&D and financial achievements. Now, years later, I am deciding to post on Regeneron not because I am overly bullish on the ticker, but because I have been delightfully wrong about the company's performance coming out of the COVID-19 pandemic. I was concerned the fading COVID-related revenue and fears around EYLEA's approaching patent expiration were going to raise concerns amongst investors. However, Regeneron just reported their Q4/2023 earnings with a beat on EPS and revenue, plus, some impressive growth from Dupixent and Libtayo. It appears that Regeneron's next generation of blockbuster drugs are easily picking up the slack from fading EYLEA sales and the company's growth track may extend into the next decade. Therefore, I need to adjust my REGN strategy to take advantage of the additional upside potential.

I intend to provide some background on Regeneron and the company's recent performance. Then, I will point out some of the growth potential for the rest of the decade. In addition, I point out some risks that REGN investors should consider. Finally, I discuss how I am adjusting my REGN strategy.

Background On Regeneron

Regeneron is a leader in biotech, specializing in the discovery, development, and commercialization of state-of-the-art biologics and therapies. With a robust portfolio, the company has successfully developed and marketed numerous fully human monoclonal antibodies utilizing their VelociSuite platform technology. This platform allows for the rapid generation of antibody candidates that can be deployed across a range of diseases.

Regeneron's pipeline is a testament to its commitment to addressing unmet medical needs. The company's flagship product, EYLEA (aflibercept) for several eye disorders, has reached blockbuster status. Outside EYLEA, Regeneron has Dupixent for allergic disease as well as Ronapreve to treat COVID-19. In addition, Regeneron boasts a diverse pipeline with promising candidates targeting conditions in oncology, cardiovascular diseases, obesity, and rare genetic disorders.

Earnings Review

Regeneron had a strong Q4 with their Non-GAAP EPS $11.86, surpassing forecasts by $1.11. Revenues hit $3.43B, beating the Street's estimates by $140M. Notably, the company reported a 1% increase in Q4 revenues when matched to the same period in 2022, which would be 14% growth when you exclude Ronapreve's contributions.

Regeneron Q4 Earnings Highlights (Regeneron)

For the full-year 2023, Regeneron achieved revenues of $13.12B, reflecting an 8% increase, or 12% growth excluding Ronapreve. Regeneron's GAAP diluted EPS for Q4 2023 was $10.19, with non-GAAP diluted EPS of $11.86.

Regeneron's lead products played a pivotal role is the company's success in Q4. Dupixent witnessed a staggering 31% growth in global net sales during Q4, hitting $3.22B. For the full year, Dupixent's net sales came in at $11.59B, marking a remarkable 33% increase from 2022 and contributing $3.22B to the company's Q4 earnings. EYLEA and EYLEA HD secured $1.46B in U.S. net sales in Q4 and $5.89B for the full year, including $123M from freshly approved EYLEA HD. Meanwhile, Libtayo's global net sales surged 44% in Q4, totaling $244M, and a 50% growth for the full year, reaching $869M.

In terms of cash position, Regeneron finished 2023 with 16.2413B in cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities.

In terms of guidance, Regeneron anticipates a heavy amount of investment in 2024. The GAAP R&D spending is projected to be in the range of $4.82B-$5.07B, while GAAP SG&A is forecasted to be $2.89B-$3.09B. Furthermore, Regeneron anticipates healthy gross margins to be between 86% - 88%. Regeneron's CapEx is forecasted to fall between $825M and $950M, verifying their efforts to bolster their infrastructure for future growth.

Although management has not provided clear revenue guidance, Regeneron projects net product sales growth in the high single-digit to low double-digit percentage range for 2024.

Notable Updates

Regeneron's success in 2023 stretched past their financial metrics, with notable developments across its R&D pipeline. The EC and Japan's Ministry of Health, Labour, and Welfare approved EYLEA HD for wet age-related macular degeneration (wAMD) as well as diabetic macular edema (DME). In the U.S., the CMS assigned a permanent J-code for EYLEA HD, streamlining billing for Medicare Part B handlings.

Dupixent hit its primary endpoint in its Phase III trial (NOTUS) for uncontrolled COPD with type II inflammation, and Regeneron submitted its application to the FDA. Additionally, Dupixent received FDA approval for eosinophilic esophagitis (EoE) in children aged 1 to 11 years.

Regeneron also submitted linvoseltamab's BLA for multiple myeloma (MM) to the FDA. The company also made progress with Evkeeza for familial hypercholesterolemia, NTLA-2001 for ATTR-CM, and mibavademab for generalized lipodystrophy.

Big 3 Growth Drivers

Regeneron's strong performance in Q4 and 2023 was a result of successful launches, growth in key products, and pragmatic investments. Now, Regeneron needs to lean on their Big-3 products to preserve its market-leading loci across various therapeutic spaces.

Regeneron's Retinal franchise is going to be a leading growth driver thanks to the fruitful launch of EYLEA HD. The drug's differentiated efficacy and safety profile has garnered positive responses from physicians and has driven its adoption across an assortment of patient types. What is more, the company announced that they have been assigned a permanent J-code for EYLEA HD providing additional reimbursement assurance for physicians.

Dupixent also had a strong performance in 2024, with global net sales hitting $3.2B in Q4 alone. With over 800K patients on therapy worldwide, Dupixent has become one of the most vital biologics to treat a broad spectrum of diseases and conditions. Dupixent's leadership in new-to-brand prescription market share in several indications, including atopic dermatitis. Furthermore, the recent label update for efficacy and safety data in moderate-to-severe hand or foot atopic dermatitis bolsters Dupixent's position as a favorable leader. Dupixent continues to add indications to its label, which will make it a primary growth driver in the near term. In addition, Regeneron is expecting to add chronic COPD Type 2 inflammatory phenotype to the label, which is a global market that is projected to hit nearly $30B by 2032. Regeneron is also pushing their approach to severe allergies with the combination of linvoseltamab and Dupixent. This two-drug regimen is intended to eliminate IgE, potentially regulating severe allergies.

The next big growth driver comes from Libtayo in the non-melanoma skin cancers market, which recorded a remarkable 43% year-over-year growth in global net sales to $244M in Q4. The drug's success across multiple therapeutic areas points to it being a critical player in Regeneron's portfolio. In fact, Regeneron has a goal of surpassing $1B in annual Libtayo net sales in 2024.

So, not only should the EYLEA franchise, Dupixent, and Libtayo continue to report growth in the immediate term, but we should expect these names to be the principal stimuli behind the company's forecasted growth in the coming years.

Potential Supplementary Drivers

Looking ahead, the company has several prospective supplementary drivers including approvals in new therapeutic categories. Regeneron's immuno-oncology combinations, such as odronextamab and linvoseltamab, present promising expansions, with regulatory applications submitted for various indications. Furthermore, in January of this year, the company agreed with 2seventy bio (TSVT) to obtain full development and commercialization rights to their novel immuno-oncology program. This strategic move puts cutting-edge cell therapies into their pipeline and bolsters their oncology segment.

Perhaps the best prospect is coming from the obesity market. Unlike some their peers, Regeneron didn't acquire one of the GLP-1 agonists from another biotech to enter this field. Regeneron is employing monoclonal antibodies like trevogrumab and garetosmab, taking aim at myostatin A and activin A, respectively. These targets would be responsible for skeletal muscle preservation while someone is in a caloric deficit. So, adding them to a GLP-1 agonist therapy would help protect lean body mass. These antibodies, combined with semaglutide, showcase promising preclinical results, highlighting improved body composition. Additionally, the company explores the targeting of the GPR75 gene through collaborations, adding a layer of diversity to its obesity-focused initiatives. So, Regeneron is potentially bringing monoclonal antibodies to be used in combination with the top-selling obesity drug class, but they are also pushing forward with a potential functional "cure" with their gene therapies.

Risks To Keep An Eye On

While Regeneron has experienced remarkable success over the years, investors should be cognizant of potential risks. Clinical trial setbacks, regulatory obstacles, and market competition pose challenges. Moreover, Regeneron's current reliance on a few key products for a significant portion of revenue exposes the company to the inherent volatility of the biotech industry. Regeneron's rivals come from Big Pharma as well as emerging biotech firms. Key competitors in the antibody-based therapeutics arena include Amgen (AMGN), Genentech (Roche) (OTCQX:RHHBY), and Bristol Myers Squibb (BMY). Regeneron's EYLEA continues to battle Beovu from Novartis (NVS) and Roche's Lucentis. As a result, Regeneron is forced to maintain continuous R&D efforts and execute an elite commercialization strategy to contend with the healthcare juggernauts, while also fending off ambitious newcomers.

Another concern to consider is protecting intellectual property (IP), which is vital in the biotech industry. Regeneron's patent portfolio is robust, covering key technologies and therapeutic candidates. However, IP challenges or patent expirations will bring generic encroachment, affecting Regeneron's revenue streams. As with many healthcare companies, Regeneron faces these IP threats. The big "patent cliff" for Regeneron is EYLEA, which should have its IP running out somewhere between 2025 and 2028. Although the company still has Dupixent at the helm, Regeneron is going to need a few of their current pipeline programs to be home runs to ensure a steady stream of revenue and maintain a "growth stock" designation.

Admittedly, these risks are not specific to Regeneron, and it appears the company has been working hard on their next generation of blockbuster drugs. As a result, I am maintaining my REGN conviction rating of 5 out of 5 and will remain in the Compounding Healthcare "Bioreactor" growth portfolio.

Updating My Strategy

Even though REGN has a strong history of beating the Street's expectations, I have bungled my response to the ticker's performance throughout 2023.

Regeneron Earnings History (Seeking Alpha)

As a result, my Buy and Sell Targets have not been recalibrated for REGN's performance and the company's evolution. Now, I am forced to adjust my strategy and recalibrate my targets for the new status. My previous REGN Buy Threshold was $625.51, but the company's recent earnings and the ticker's technical performance have adjusted it up to $765.84 per share.

REGN Daily Chart (Trendspider)

Indeed, it is hard to believe that REGN will drop from around $950 per share to $765 per share, but the ticker has a history of volatility around earnings, which I have been lucky to add. Furthermore, REGN is currently trading at a premium in terms of price-to-sales and price-to-book compared to its peers.

Regeneron Annual Revenue Estimates (Seeking Alpha)

Yes, Regeneron has a strong history of growth and is anticipated to surpass the marks to justify its current valuation. However, I am not willing to pay a rich premium for a high-momentum stock that has a history of providing more than one sell-off opportunity a year. As a result, I am going to stick to my system and wait for my targets.

On the other hand, I also have to adjust my Sell Targets since REGN is moving closer to my Sell Target 3 of $1100 per share, which is typically a "best case scenario" 1-year target. Using a combination of several valuation models and technical analysis, I have adjusted my REGN Sell 3 Target to $1350.

Certainly, it can be hard to believe that REGN is going to hit $1350 per share in the first quarter of 2025, but one must consider that Regeneron has been a textbook growth stock for years and has experienced extreme levels of momentum during this period. Keep in mind, that REGN was trading at around $680 per share six months ago, so moving 20% is not outside the realm of possibility from a technical standpoint.

Is this supported by the fundamentals?

Well, I would direct you to the points I made above… but, I would also add the forecasted EPS growth for the remainder of this decade.

Regeneron Annual EPS Estimates (Seeking Alpha)

The Street expects Regeneron to report respectable growth into the next decade going from an estimated ~$45 earnings per share for 2024 to roughly $79.50 in 2032. REGN's forward P/E in 2032 would be about 11.78, which is under the sector's average of 20. So, I believe there is enough optimism in the market around REGN to anticipate a continuation in the share price's momentum.

As with all my Bioreactor growth names, my goal is to trade REGN over several cycles by taking profits and moving my position to a "house money" status... all while growing a remaining core position that has been funded by the market.