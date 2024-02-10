Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

My Top 8 Undervalued Stocks For February 2024, One Yields More Than 20%

Feb. 10, 2024 5:23 AM ETACI, ALB, BRK.A, BRK.B, BRK:CA, CHEV:CA, CVX, DIS, DIS:CA, GE, HSY, KR, NFLX, NFLX:CA, OXY, OXY.WS, PYPL, PYPL:CA, UNTC, UNTCW, WMT, WMT:CA, XOM, XOM:CA
Brett Ashcroft Green profile picture
Brett Ashcroft Green
4.03K Followers

Summary

  • Diversification does not always decrease risk; adding more stocks to a portfolio may not eliminate market risk entirely.
  • Occidental Petroleum, Unit Corporation, Hershey, Disney, Albertsons, PayPal, Rolls-Royce and Albemarle are among my top picks for the first half of 2024.
  • The portfolio is not diversified amongst sectors but strictly chosen based on value.

Young Asian couple managing finance and investment online, analyzing stock market trades with mobile app on laptop and smartphone. Making financial plans. Banking and finance, investment, financial trading, mobile banking concept

d3sign/Moment via Getty Images

How many picks to be diversified?

Two investors that I read and follow the philosophies of very closely are Joel Greenblatt and Charlie Munger. Both during their heyday's were very concentrated investors and pointed out that adding

This article was written by

Brett Ashcroft Green profile picture
Brett Ashcroft Green
4.03K Followers
I'm a value investor who enjoys using classical value ratios to pick my portfolio. Long-term focused on low P/B, P/FCF, PEG ratios, the Graham Number and an occasional net-net hunter. I also believe in self-indexing primarily using the Dow Jones Industrial Average as my index of choice combined with Joel Greenblatt's Magic Formula. I'd like to consider my thought process to be an amalgamation of Ben Graham, Joel Greenblatt, and Peter Lynch. My working background is in private CRE financing. I'm also a fluent Mandarin speaker in both business and court settings. I have spent a good chunk of my adult working life in China and Asia.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of RYCEY, ACI, HSY, PYPL, ALB, UNTC, OXY, DIS, CVX, BRK.B either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

The information provided in this article is for general informational purposes only and should not be considered as financial advice. The author is not a licensed financial advisor, Certified Public Accountant (CPA), or any other financial professional. The content presented in this article is based on the author's personal opinions, research, and experiences, and it may not be suitable for your specific financial situation or needs.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
ACI--
Albertsons Companies, Inc.
ALB--
Albemarle Corporation
BRK.A--
Berkshire Hathaway Inc.
BRK.B--
Berkshire Hathaway Inc.
BRK:CA--
Berkshire Hathaway Inc.
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.