SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

Following our recent publication on UniCredit (OTCPK:UNCFF) with a higher target price and post-Q4 results, we are back to comment on Intesa Sanpaolo's financials here at the Lab (OTCPK:ISNPY) (OTCPK:IITSF). We have a good grip on Italian banks, and thanks to our bottom-down approach coupled with a Net Interest Income Development Not Priced In, ISP has always been our favorite bank. In addition, to support our long-standing buy rating, we provided four additional reasons to hold the company or to start a new investment. In detail, 1) Intesa Sanpaolo decided to retain divisions such as Insurance, Asset management division, and Private Banks; 2) the bank has a low remuneration for clientele deposits; 3) we anticipated a potential buyback of €1.5 billion buyback in 2024 with a total return of >13% until 2025, 4) and we noticed a stock price underperformance compared to the Italian peers. Since our last update released in mid-November, ISP's total return has been up by almost 12%, and we are delighted.

Mare Evidence Lab's past analysis

To report a few critical numbers, Intesa Sanpaolo delivered:

Revenue of €25.14 billion supported by interest margin evolution thanks to higher rates; €7.7 billion in yearly net profit, with a plus 76% compared to last year; Lowest-ever cost/income ratio at 45.1%; The lowest-ever non-performing loan stock and net NPL ratio reached 0.9%. In the last quarter, Intesa Sanpaolo further reduced its exposure by €600 million; Cost of risk and fully phased-in Common Equity ratio 1 was above ISP's business plan.

Intesa Sanpaolo FY results in a Snap

Fig 1

Our positive view

In light of the profit growth and following Intesa Sanpaolo estimates, we provided the following upside:

(Potential higher remuneration). The company's 2023 total dividends will be €5.4 billion (€2.6 billion was already paid as interim in November 2023), and there is now a proposal for the next dividend payment in May 2024 for €2.8 billion. Looking ahead, we believe the potential for a higher payout is still vastly not discounted. We now expect €4.2 billion in share repurchases in 2023-2025 and a dividend of €0.296 per share in 2024. The bank confirms its intention to execute a buyback equal to approximately 55 basis points of CET1. This is subject to the ECB approval. In numbers, Intesa Sanpaolo's fully loaded CET1 capital ratio is above 13.5% in the 2023-2024 period. We believe that the bank might comfortably increase its payout ratio from 70% to over 90% while maintaining a safe CET1; (Fully-owned product factories ready to mitigate lower rates). As reported in UniCredit, interest rate cuts will inevitably compress the bank margins, and we forecasted a minus 10% contraction in cumulative net interest income between 2024 and 2026. Also, Intesa Sanpaolo is not immune to ECB decisions; however, the company benefits from a more diversified revenue base (Fig 2). Therefore, we expect a lower revenue compression and also a recovery of commissions. Consequently, we believe that the bank might target a RoTE of over 14% across the cycle. This is also supported by firm cost control with a continuous closure of workplaces/branches and a favorable cost of risk evolution. The bank finally reached a complete NPL cleanup and is almost at zero NPL financial institution. For the above reason, we forecast a lower NII contraction at 7%, and thanks to a better balance sheet, we are also more inclined to set a lower cost of risk evolution; (Organic growth acceleration). The bank is deploying an organic acquisition strategy. Recently, Eurizon entered the Albanian market, representing a further step toward increasing ISP's international business strategy. Intesa Sanpaolo has a global presence with over 7 million clients and approximately 890 branches. This step further strengthens the ISP's diversification strategy and independence from the Italian market; (Isybank upside). Even if we are not incorporating any numbers, it is essential to report that the group started its first digital bank called Isybank. The division targets a 30% cost/income business model and one million clients by 2025 (Fig 4). According to the management team, this might represent an additional gross income of approximately €200 million. 300,000 Intesa Sanpaolo clients have already migrated to Isybank.

Intesa Sanpaolo internal divisions

Fig 2

Intesa Sanpaolo projected Net Income

Fig 3

Isybank Upside

Fig 4

Conclusion and valuation

The company aims to grow its EPS estimates further in 2024. Here at the Lab, we conservatively estimate a 2024 EPS of €0.45; however, aligning the outlook with the management team, we decided to increase our EPS by 5%, and we reiterate our overweight on the stock, raising the target price from €3.15 to €3.30 per share. This is based on a €8 billion net profit target in 2024 (Fig 3). Our valuation is supported by an unchanged target P/E of 7x and a 0.9x price-to-book value. Compared to other Italian banks, Intesa Sanpaolo is a safer company thanks to revenue diversification and a best-in-class balance sheet. In addition, based on our estimates projection, it offers a total return in terms of dividend (11%) and buyback (2.5%) yield of >13% per year until 2025.

