Smith Collection/Gado/Archive Photos via Getty Images

The pet care e-commerce market is an exciting space due to the increasing global pet adoption, rising consumer spending on e-commerce platforms, technological advancements for better customer experience, and the shift from pet ownership to 'pet parenting', which is fuelling market growth. Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) is one of the most prominent players in the US and generates impressive revenue of over $10 billion; it is finally profitable after many years of burning cash and has upward trending levered free cash flow. The company has a strong brand and is often rewarded for its customer service. However, the net income TTM is a mere $11.4 million. Furthermore, the market is seeing growing competition from the e-commerce giants, namely Amazon (AMZN) and Walmart (WMT), that can benefit from economies of scale and better pricing power. In the last almost four financial years, while the company has increased its sales per active customer to $66 and improved its gross profit margin to 28.5%. The company has seen little growth in customers, from 19.2 million in FY2020 to 20.3 million TTM, which has also slowed down its gross margin improvements.

Pet care e-commerce market (Zionmarketresearch.com)

Given the stock's significant value loss of 47.55% since its initial public offering, coupled with a high short interest of 15.66% and an unappealing TTM price-to-earnings ratio of 641.40, I am led to believe that there are more promising alternatives within this sector. It's crucial for investors to consider the growing impact of the expansion of major e-commerce platforms into the pet care market. Consequently, I recommend a hold position.

Historic stock trend (SeekingAlpha.com)

Company overview

Founded in 2011, Chewy is a leading digital native e-commerce retailer specialising in the pet care industry. The platform is recognized as a comprehensive solution for pet needs, catering to a wide range of pets, including dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles. Chewy distinguishes itself through its award winning customer service, competitive pricing, and convenience. This includes a subscription program, fast shipping, and hassle-free returns. The platform offers approximately 110,000 third-party and private labelled products, encompassing pet food, treats, supplies, and healthcare products.

Chewy website (Chewy.com)

Nearly 75% of Chewy's revenue is generated through its recurring autoship subscription business model. The company reports revenue across three segments: consumables, hardgoods, and others. The vast majority of revenue is derived from consumables. However, it's worth noting that the hardgoods segment has shown negative growth in the first three quarters of FY2023, with a drop of 0.6% YoY. In FY2022, this segment dropped by 6.91% YoY.

Q3 2023 versus Q3 2022 (Sec.gov) Sales per business (Marketscreener.com)

Chewy primarily operates in the USA and made its first international expansion into Canada in June 2023. This move is expected to increase its addressable market by $12 to $15 billion. The company operates in a highly competitive and rapidly changing environment. Despite this, Chewy has managed to secure its position as one of the largest players in the US pet e-commerce market in 2022, closely followed by Amazon.

US pet e-commerce market share 2022 (Petfoodprocessing.net)

The company's significant market presence, coupled with its recent international expansion, suggests potential for growth. However, the company's plateauing of new customer growth, the decline in the hard goods segment, and the competitive nature of the e-commerce landscape should also be considered.

Competitors

Chewy competes with several key players in a highly competitive market. Here's a brief overview of its main competitors:

Petco (WOOF) : Often seen as Chewy's brick-and-mortar counterpart, Petco operates 1,500 retail locations across the United States. While it has a smaller online presence compared to Chewy, it's growing steadily and offers a wide range of pet products and services.

: Often seen as Chewy's brick-and-mortar counterpart, Petco operates 1,500 retail locations across the United States. While it has a smaller online presence compared to Chewy, it's growing steadily and offers a wide range of pet products and services. Amazon (AMZN) : As Chewy's largest e-commerce competitor, Amazon's extensive product range and global reach make it a formidable adversary. When comparing price, delivery options, and product availability, Chewy and Amazon are quite similar. However, Chewy differentiates itself with its full return policy.

: As Chewy's largest e-commerce competitor, Amazon's extensive product range and global reach make it a formidable adversary. When comparing price, delivery options, and product availability, Chewy and Amazon are quite similar. However, Chewy differentiates itself with its full return policy. Walmart (WMT) and Target (TGT) : Both Walmart and Target are multinational retail corporations that sell pet products online, making them direct competitors in the online pet care retail space.

and : Both Walmart and Target are multinational retail corporations that sell pet products online, making them direct competitors in the online pet care retail space. PetMed (PETS) : PetMed is a pet pharmacy offering both prescription and non-prescription pet medications. While they specialise in pet medications, they also offer other pet care products, putting them in competition with Chewy.

: PetMed is a pet pharmacy offering both prescription and non-prescription pet medications. While they specialise in pet medications, they also offer other pet care products, putting them in competition with Chewy. BARK (BARK): BARK, is a smaller dog-centric company that provides products, services, and content for dogs through monthly subscription services. This different approach still puts them in the same industry as Chewy.

Amazon versus Chewy (Deliveryrank.com)

These companies operate in the same e-commerce pet care market and sell in the same geography as Chewy. However, there are significant differences in size and financials.

Company versus peers (SeekingAlpha.com)

When comparing revenue generation ability and gross profit, Chewy is most similar to Petco. However, Chewy has a positive trailing twelve-month net income of $11.42 million, compared to Petco's negative $1.22 billion.

Income statement versus peers (SeekingAlpha.com)

Growth and profitability

Chewy has demonstrated significant year-over-year revenue growth of 12.56%, with a three-year CAGR of 19.46%. As the second youngest company on this list after BARK, Chewy is still in its growth phase. Given its relative youth, we can anticipate a higher rate of growth compared to its more established competitors.

Growth versus peers (SeekingAlpha.com)

When examining the company's gross profit margin, it's evident that Chewy's margin of 28.33% is smaller compared to its closest competitor, Petco. This could be a potential area of concern for investors. Furthermore, when we consider Amazon's gross profit margin of 46.98%, it's plausible that Amazon could leverage its scale to offer more competitive prices, thereby increasing its market share. This could potentially impact Chewy's already relatively low margins.

Profitability versus peers (SeekingAlpha.com)

Cash flow and balance sheet

Chewy has demonstrated positive levered free cash flow, although it has fluctuated over the years. The TTM levered free cash flow stands at $266.3 million, a significant increase from the $43 million generated in FY2022.

Levered free cash flow (SeekingAlpha.com)

When comparing Chewy's cash flow statement to its peers, it's evident that the company holds a strong position among its pet-centric competitors. However, it's worth noting that Chewy is competing against industry giants with cash flow generation in the billions of dollars. These competitors could potentially replicate Chewy's strengths, such as expanding their range of animal products and services, increasing the availability of pet subscriptions, focusing more on pet-related offerings, and investing in veterinary telehealth.

Cash flow relative to peers (SeekingAlpha.com) Amazon pet offering (Amazon website)

Chewy boasts a robust and growing cash position, with $957.2 million in cash and cash equivalents and marketable securities. This is nearly $351 million higher than the previous year, and the company remains debt-free. This strong financial position, coupled with its cash flow, enables Chewy to reinvest in the business and provide returns to investors.

Balance sheet relative to peers (SeekingAlpha.com)

Relative peer valuation

A comparison of Chewy with its competitors, using Seeking Alpha's quant rating, reveals some interesting insights. Chewy's sales figures are undeniably impressive, reflected in its price-to-sales ratio 0.67. This suggests that for every dollar of sales, investors are paying less than a dollar, indicating a potentially undervalued stock. However, when we compare this to other companies like Target, which boasts a price-to-sales ratio of 0.62 and a forward price-to-earnings ratio of 17.26, Chewy's forward price-to-earnings ratio of 29.98 seems less attractive.

Relative peer valuation (SeekingAlpha.com)

For a more nuanced understanding, let's compare Chewy to Petco, a company of similar size and revenue. If we also consider the median of the consumer discretionary segment within Seeking Alpha, we can derive the implied value per share. Chewy's share price exhibits a wide range due to its high revenue generation on the one hand and weak profit generation on the other. However, when we consider its price to earnings and its EV to EBITDA values, the stock doesn't appear as attractive. In conclusion, while Chewy's sales figures are impressive, its valuation metrics, compared to its peers, suggest a more cautious approach.

Implied stock value (Excel )

Risks

Investors considering Chewy should be aware of several risks. The company recently cut its full-year sales guidance amid stiff competition from giants like Amazon, Walmart, and Target. Despite increased spending on advertising and marketing, Chewy's active customer base fell by 1.3% YoY in Q3 2023. While it has a larger online presence compared to brick-and-mortar rival Petco, the company is seen more as an acquisition target than a turnaround play. A merger with a big box retailer could help streamline its supply chain and lower distribution costs. However, to improve its margins, Chewy needs to either reduce costs or increase sales. Being a potential acquisition target can introduce challenges for investors. The company's future becomes uncertain, leading to potential volatility in the stock price, possible changes in business strategy and there can also be integration risks post-acquisition, as challenges in merging the two companies can impact performance and returns. Furthermore, acquisition targets often carry a premium in their stock price, which could fall if the acquisition doesn't materialise.

Final thoughts

The pet care e-commerce market is a growing and rapidly evolving sector, driven by global pet adoption trends, increased consumer spending on e-commerce platforms, and the shift towards 'pet parenting'. Chewy stands out as a key player in this market, with impressive revenues and a strong brand reputation. However, the company's recent performance, marked by a significant value loss since its IPO, high short interest, and a high TTM price-to-earnings ratio, suggests caution. The growing competition from e-commerce giants Amazon and Walmart, coupled with Chewy's plateauing customer growth and declining hard goods segment, further underlines this caution. Therefore, I recommend a hold rating.