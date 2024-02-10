Bloomberg/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Introduction & investment thesis

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) is a pure-play pet e-commerce business that has severely underperformed the indices in 2023. While the company has seen a slowdown in revenue growth and active customers, which has led to investor pessimism, I believe that the worst is priced in at the moment, with room for significant upside over a 5-year investment horizon.

The company is seeing a growing wallet share amongst its active customers as well as a higher volume of sales driven by its subscription service, "Autoship." At the same time, the company is actively innovating on its product portfolio in the Chewy Health category, which I believe will help the company drive deeper market share in a large and growing TAM in the coming year as it boosts spend per active customer.

Finally, the management is committed to expanding its margins in the coming years as it drives deeper engagement and retention on its platform, allowing it to harness its operating leverage. While competitive and macroeconomic threats remain, I believe the company offers great risk-reward at the moment, allowing for an upside of approximately 36% from its current levels.

About Chewy

Chewy is a pure-play e-commerce business geared towards pet food and pet-related products and services. The company provides pet owners with the convenience of shopping from home with easy access to a comprehensive inventory of pet products by partnering with more than 3500 brands in the pet industry and offering more than 110,000 products and services on the platform.

In terms of its business model, Chewy generates 85% (as per its Q3 FY23 earnings call) from non-discretionary consumables (pet food) and healthcare product segments. The company further offers a subscription program called Autoship that provides automatic ordering, payments, and delivery of products to its customers. In Q3, Chewy generated 76% of its net sales from Autoship customer sales, which continue to grow at a faster rate than the company's top-line revenue growth.

Moving forward, I believe that the Autoship subscription model will continue to drive deeper customer engagement and retention on the platform as the company continues to drive a higher conversion rate of new customers into Autoship while growing existing customers' wallet share to drive revenue growth as well as operating leverage.

Building the bull case for Chewy

Large and growing TAM, coupled with rapid innovation in Chewy Health, holds bright prospects for the company.

Chewy operates in a large and growing total addressable market (TAM). As per its latest Investor Presentation, the company estimates its current US TAM at approximately $144B. The TAM is calculated by summing up the following categories: Pet Food and Supplies ($87B), Pet Health ($47B) and Pet Services ($10B). Should Chewy reach its revenue target of $11.1B, as per management guidance, it will have penetrated 7.7% of its market share.

2023 Investor Presentation

Meanwhile, the company expects its US TAM to grow between 5-7% at a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) between FY23 and FY27. I believe that Chewy is well-positioned at the moment to continue to drive deeper market penetration in the "Pet Food and Supplies" category of its TAM, as the business already has a great foundation and, at the same time, stands to benefit from the secular trend where consumers continue to expand their shopping habits online to benefit from the convenience of home delivery and subscription-based purchasing.

Meanwhile, the company is rapidly innovating in its product offerings across the Chewy Health category, which has produced revenue of $3B in the Last 12 Months (LTM). The growth in Chewy Health is mostly driven by the company scaling its offerings in Pharmacy, Veterinary Diets and OTC Meds. I believe that the opportunity to expand deeper into Pharmacy still remains robust as the TAM is expected to shift online in the coming years. This will continue to be a tailwind for overall customer spend on the platform as well as improve Net Spend per Active Customer (NSPAC), which will allow the company to improve its efficiency and margins.

2023 Investor Presentation

At the same time, the company is also rapidly building out its pet insurance and telehealth products within the Chewy Health category to drive faster and more profitable revenue growth on its platform in the coming years as it captures deeper market share.

Growing wallet share and improving profitability should boost investor optimism.

As of their latest earnings call, Revenue came in at $2.74B, which had grown 8.2% YoY. While active customers declined 1.3% YoY, NSPAC grew 13.8% YoY to $543, which is the highest the company has ever recorded. This indicates that wallet share among active customers is growing on the platform, proving customers continue to be engaged. At the same time, Autoship Customer sales amounted to $2.09B, growing 12% YoY and representing 76.4% of total Revenue. The more successfully Chewy scales its Autoship program, the higher the efficiencies and margins the company will realize, as it drives deeper engagement and retention amongst new and existing customers.

The growth in Autoship relative to overall revenue growth resulted in higher adjusted EBITDA, which grew 17% YoY, with margins at 3%. Looking ahead to Q4 and FY23, the company expects to grow its revenue to $11.1B, which represents a 10% YoY growth rate, while realizing an adjusted EBITDA margin of 3%.

Shifting gears to its long-term operating model, the management expects to drive revenue growth in the high single digits. I believe that this will be fueled by Autoship subscriptions as a share of total revenue grows with higher conversion rates, as well as growing NSPAC as the company builds out integrated offerings in its Chewy Health category alongside its retail arm.

The company also expects to improve its overall profitability as it grows its adjusted EBITDA from 3% to 10%, driven by increased automation in its Fulfillment Centers and streamlining of Sales & Marketing Spend.

2023 Investor Presentation

Building the bear case

Fierce competition and persisting macro weaknesses

The pet e-commerce market that Chewy operates in is fragmented and fiercely competitive. Chewy is the largest pure-play e-commerce platform for pet products, as I mentioned earlier, but the company faces direct competition from pet store chains and merchandise stores such as Petco (WOOF) and Petsmart, as well as pet specialty stores such as Petmd.com. With competition being fierce, all players in this space, including Chewy, would face intense pressure to differentiate based on factors such as product selection and availability, shipping, and prices. Competitive markets such as this may force Chewy to use promotions and other discount pricing strategies to move inventory and acquire customers, possibly incurring higher acquisition costs along the way.

In addition to the intense rivalry, broader forces such as slowdowns in consumer spending also act as headwinds to Chewy's revenue. On the Q2 FY23 call last year, Chewy's CEO had this to say about consumer trends in Chewy's broader pet industry:

"Coming out of the summer months, we are sensing a shift in consumer mindset towards being more discernible, and at the same time, with a higher willingness to consolidate their share of wallet with their trusted retailer of choice."

The CEO followed up with similar views in the most recent Q3 FY23 quarter as well, mentioning that he still sees softer demand persisting, although he is starting to see improvements in Chewy's revenue composition. As I mentioned in the previous section, Chewy's Autoship revenue is growing faster than the overall revenue growth rate. The strength I observe in Chewy's Autoship revenue points to growing loyalty among the company's faithful customer cohort, which is becoming an anchor to the company's growth.

Tying it together: Chewy stands to gain 36% even in the least optimistic scenario.

Given the company's long-term operating model, I believe that the company should be able to grow as per management's guidance in the higher single digit, as it stands to benefit from its existing product that already has a strong foundation as well as its robust product innovation into Chewy Health, coupled with the secular market forces as consumers shift their spending online for pet products and services. At the same time, management's guidance of 10% in adjusted EBITDA showcases that the company remains committed to improving its overall profitability, which it will be able to drive through an increased conversion rate of customers in Autoship subscriptions and higher spend on the platform, which will allow the company to gain improved operating leverage.

Over a 5-year investment horizon, I believe that the company should be able to generate $15.3B in revenue. Assuming that adjusted EBITDA is slightly lower than management's guidance of 7% in FY28, the company should be able to generate close to $1.1B in adjusted EBITDA by FY24, which translates to a present value of $670M, when discounted at 10%.

Taking the S&P 500 as a proxy, where it has grown its earnings by 8% on average over the last 10 years, with a forward price-to-earnings multiple in the range of 15-18, I believe that Chewy should be trading at least at par with the S&P 500 in FY28, given the least optimistic scenario. This would translate to a price target of $23, which is 36% higher than the current levels over a 5-year investment horizon.

Author's Valuation Model

Conclusion

There is no doubt that Chewy has seen a slowdown in its growth rate, which is a concern for investors. At the same time, a decline in active customers is also adding more to the wall of worry. However, I believe that the worst is priced in the stock's valuation at the moment with further upside ahead.