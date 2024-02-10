JHVEPhoto

Investment Thesis

HP has improved its earnings and free cash flow since our last coverage 9 months ago. After analyzing its growth drivers, we think the company still has some way to go before picking up the strong growth momentum it needs. There are also slight improvement in cash and leverage of debt, but not enough to ensure the strategic spending it might need for AI PC. We recommend a hold at this point.

Review

We initially covered HP Inc.(NYSE:HPQ) in July last year in "HP Inc: Inexpensive For A Reason". We deemed the stock's price at $30.99 at the time to be cheap, but we also found several reasons that caused investors to discount its value. Most of all, it's the anemic growth and heavy debt load have kept some investors on the sideline. Since then, its price has dropped to as low as $25.67 and is now at $28.29.

Updates

In the previous article, we mainly expressed two concerns regarding HP's short-term and medium-term growth. In the short-term, it had weak free cash flow and net income. In the medium term, its cash position weaken to historic lows in comparison with its heavy debt load that would hamper its long term strategic spending. In the latest quarters, the company has higher earnings, free cash flow along with better profit margins.

Data by YCharts

HP's Q3 revenue on a QoQ basis was up by 5.4%, a slight revival from the lowest level since 2020, but on a TTM basis, it hasn't picked up the growth yet as it was still down 9.3% YoY. To avoid the quarterly fluctuation, we charted its revenue growth rate on a TTM basis, and it shows since 2019, the average growth rate has been almost zero. We will compare this with the industrial trend later.

HP: Revenue Update (Calculated and Charted by Waterside Insight with data from company)

Regionally, the revenue declining trend was halted and picked up in Americas and EMEA, while staying flatten in the US and Asia Pacific.

HP: Regional Revenue Trends (Company Q3 Presentation )

The most interesting part is the explanation of where QoQ's revenue growth comes from. If we look at its earnings by segment, HP mainly derived it from either Personal Systems or Printing. Printing has maintained above $750 million, which was the top level before '20. But Personal Systems fell most noticeably in Q4 of FY22 and gradually recovered back to above $500 million, which is about 60% of its peak in 2021 and the average before '20 every quarter.

HP: Earnings by Segment (Calculated and Charted by Waterside Insight with data from company)

To zoom into the key growth areas in the last reported quarters, we see for the Printing segment, Industrial Graphics continued to be strong, which was supported by Labels and Packaging. The hybrid system is driven by seasonal spending in Consumer peripherals and Poly. Ink and paper subscriptions from consumers grew YoY for Q4 and FY 23. However, the weakness came from 3D & Personalization, which had hardware and supplies declines from demand softness and delayed purchasing cycles. To drive better near-term growth, HP offered to combine its Jet printers with the designing software Autodesk. In the Personal Systems ("PS") segment, Gaming grew double-digit sequentially for two quarters in a row and launched streaming peripherals such as Cloud III wireless gaming headsets. The Workforce Solutions provided hardware sales for both PS and Print segments, and the company is trying to combine PCs, printers, and Poly devices all into a single platform with hardware and software integration. This is aimed more towards corporations that need simplicity to improve productivity and security.

Although with a cautious outlook for this year, citing the muted enterprise spending induced by macro challenges, the management sees two main drivers for 2024's growth. One is the pandemic-driven PC purchase that enlarged the installed base has passed by four years. So these machines will need to be refreshed and upgraded. Another is the Win 11 release by Microsoft (MSFT) which typically acted as a tailwind driving personal systems purchase in the past. Both of these forces are expected to come into play for FY 24's topline growth for HP.

For the long-term growth, HP is seeing 5% to 10% growth in '25 and '26 from the Application Service Provider ("ASP") and AI PC. The management is confident that the "computer peripherals" are going to have double-digit growth in revenue in the next three years. But we are not entirely convinced because it needs the PS segment to go into much stronger growth to achieve that. According to Technavio, the annual growth for global PC peripherals was 6.7% from 2019 to 2022 and is expected to be 8% from '23 to '24. We just discussed the average revenue growth in the past five years for HP was about zero. Currently, it is hard to see a strong catalyst for the PS segment since the consumer PS continued to be weaker compared with the enterprise customer base, as gaming alone is not enough to drive comprehensive hardware sales. Unless there is strong demand coming from enterprise customers who opt for the HP system as a whole. In other words, the marginal growth relies on the sale of the whole HP system, which brings in PS and Printing all together. If the global PC peripherals growth in '23 to '24 is 8% as predicted, HP will need to bring in extra above industry growth in order to realize the double-digit growth. A large revamp for corporations as a wave to happen will only become likely if there is a need to upgrade to AI-assisted systems.

Global PC Peripherals Growth 2019-2024 (Technavio)

HP has been replenishing its cash, with both cash-to-debt ratio and current ratio jumped by about 50% from their lows since early 2023. We discussed about this previously and noted it as a concern that hampering the company's long-term strategic spending capacity. This is a welcoming improvement, but 0.75x current ratio and 30% cash-to-debt ratio won't translate into a comfortable position for it to spend on important initiatives, such as AI PC.

HP: Cash Ratios (Calculated and Charted by Waterside Insight with data from company)

Another concern that investors general have is the debt load. HP has been reducing debt while increasing assets on both fronts, resulting in almost $3 billion more of total equity. If this trend continues, it could achieve positive total equity for the first time since 2016.

HP: Total Equity (Calculated and Charted by Waterside Insight with data from company)

Indeed, since reaching a high for its debt load in 2022, HP has been trimming it down for the past year or so. Its total liabilities have been down by 10%, but its gross profits and EBITDA have also been trending lower. In fact, the company started ramping up borrowing in early 2020 when profits were falling, and better profits followed. What we want to see is a healthier organic growth depart from the debt cycle for HP, such as during 2018-19, when it was successful in deleveraging and growing its earnings at the same time. More organic growth would help overcome the remaining obstacles in investor confidence in the strength of its growth on a more sustainable path.

HP: Debt Effectiveness (Calculated and Charted by Waterside Insight with data from company)

Financial Overview & Valuation

HP: Financial Overview (Calculated and Charted by Waterside Insight with data from company)

We have updated our models on the valuation for HP, mostly due to the YoY decline in cash flow for FY 2023. Although it was pulled up in the last quarter, the whole year's free cash flow was still a 19% less. We assumed a cost of equity of 5.53% and a WACC of 9.31%, reflecting the inflation rate that is more under control with higher interest rate persisting. We slightly raised the fair value for all three cases assuming HP is on the trajectory for a near term recovery, and priced in an average growth rate of 10% for the next three years starting in '24. It seems the market continues to discount the guidance given by the management and is pricing the stock slightly below our bearish case.

HP: Fair Value (Calculated and Charted by Waterside Insight with data from company)

Conclusion

HP has pulled in a slight recovery in the last three quarters of FY '23, and provided more bullish guidance for FY '24 than we expected. We are encouraged by the growth development, but still not seeing a strong catalyst for a boom in enterprise PC peripherals spending, which the company's growth intimately depends on. We adopt a wait-and-see mode for now and recommend a hold.