PM Images

Dear readers,

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) is one of my favorite alternative asset managers and one that I have covered extensively. I've had a BUY rating on the stock since $64 per share, because I believed that Apollo's focus on private credit and high exposure to annuities would make it very well positioned for a high interest rate environment. Moreover, at $64 per share, the stock was trading at just 8x earnings (Fee-related + Spread-related, combined) which was substantially below peers. More recently, when I covered the stock in early January at $95 per share, the stock was still trading at an expensive valuation, implying Athene's valuation of only 5x Spread-related earnings, below the price that Apollo paid for the insurance provider.

My RoR on Apollo is close to 50% at this point and since my last article the stock has outperformed the S&P 500 (SPX) by a factor of 2.5x with an RoR of 12.3%. Today, Apollo is clearly not as cheap as it was a year ago, but following very impressive Q4 results, which I'll go over in this article in detail, I believe that the stock is worth owning even at $107 per share.

Seeking Alpha

Q4 results closed out an extraordinary year

2023 was an exceptional year for Apollo. Fee-related earnings (FRE) from Apollo's asset management business grew by 25% YoY, fuelled by a 20% YoY increase in Fee-generating AUM to $493 Billion and an expansion in margin from 53.8% to 55.9%, thanks to lower hiring and lower recent investment spent. And spread-related earnings (SRE) from the insurance provider Athene grew by 26% YoY, on the back of strong inflows of $63 Billion and a YoY increase in net spread from 1.31% to 1.49%, driven by high interest rates.

Apollo Presentation

Notably, last year's results came in significantly above the management's long-term target growth rate of 15-20% for FRE and low double-digit for SRE. This year, management expects to raise a record $50 Billion in the asset management business and $70 Billion in Athene. Combined, this would represent a 20% YoY increase.

During the fourth quarter, net spread (excl. notable items) has declined from 1.51% in Q3 to 1.41% as a result of (1) allocating a significant portion of capital into treasuries in an effort to create a countercyclical portfolio and to provide flexibility to redeploy the capital when needed and (2) higher cost of funds on new business.

Apollo Presentation

The decline in net spread has resulted in a short-term quarter-over-quarter drop in SRE of $125 Million, though it's important to mention that we're comparing it to a truly extraordinary third quarter. Going forward, however, based on current rate expectations, management expects that the net spread will return to 1.60-1.65% in 2024. I also want to point out that while the drop in SRE is obviously not great, it was more than offset by savings of nearly $200 Million on taxes, as a result of (1) high deductions from employee stock compensation (due to higher stock price) and (2) tax benefits of Athene's domicile relocation from Bermuda to Delaware.

For 2024, it's generally expected that private credit will continue to be the most rewarding place in the alternative asset management space. In management's words performance in credit should be driven by "a shrinking global banking industry, lack of public market liquidity and the need for structured financing alternatives."

And since nearly all (85%+) assets in the asset management business are deployed into yield (=credit) strategies and Athene deploys a significant portion of its funds into (investment grade) private credit, the company is, in my opinion, one of the best positioned asset managers in the market today. This is reinforced by Apollo's two competitive advantages which I went over in detail in my last article. First, it's Athene's ability to generate ROE of around 15% no matter the level of interest rates and second the fact that Apollo's three segments complement each other perfectly and allow for higher total fees compared to traditional asset managers.

Moreover, the valuation is still appealing

Full year 2023 FRE came in at $2.92 and SRE at $4.93.

For my base case I assume:

annual FRE growth at the mid-point of guidance at 17.5% a 22.5x FRE multiple for the asset management business which, frankly is quite conservative relative to peers such as Brookfield Asset Management (BAM) or Blackstone (BX) which trade at 25-28x FRE annual SRE growth at the mid-point of guidance at 12% an 8x SRE multiple for Athene which is above the 6x SRE price that Apollo paid for the business and above the 5x SRE valuation of F&G Annuities & Life (FG). However, because FG has a significantly lower ROE of 10% (vs 15% for Athene) and because Athene has demonstrated superb growth at a 16% CAGR since 2008, I believe that a premium is justified.

The base yields a current fair value of $105 per share, in line with the current share price and an expected annual return in excess of the <2% dividend of 14.9%.

Author's calculations

For the bear case I assume:

FRE growth at the low-end of guidance at 15% the same FRE multiple of 22.5x SRE growth at the low-end of guidance at 10% SRE multiple of only 6x

For fair value of $95 today and an expected annual return of 9% (+ the dividend).

Author's calculations

Bottom line

Apollo had an amazing year last year both in terms of earnings and stock performance. The stock is clearly not as attractive as it was a year ago and trades near its fair value of $105 per share, indicating that shares are roughly fairly values.

However, with strong expected growth in credit, I think Apollo is quite likely to meet their growth targets of 15-20% for asset management and 10-12% for Athene, which could result in total annual returns of up to 17% (15% upside + 2% dividend).

Combined with the fact that the stock is well positioned for high interest rates, which can be a risk scenario for other stocks, Apollo stock is well worth having in a portfolio. I rate the stock a HOLD here at $107 per share.