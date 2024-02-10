wildpixel

XS Financial (OTCQB:XSHLF, CSE:XSF)

XS Financial's business, we believe, has performed well. A simplified overview: XS provides a form of financing to cannabis operators centered around equipment leasing. If MSO A needs to expand in State Y, it can find sale leaseback financing to fund the facility buildout, but often needs additional money to fund the purchases of equipment necessary to make the facility actually run - extraction units, packaging machines, lights, etc. XS provides financing for the latter type of capex spending, usually loaning some portion of the purchase price to MSO A in a fully amortizing lease that is paid off in under five years. XS' current portfolio yield on its leases is around 14.6%.

Critically, the past year has shown something we thought to be true about the business when we invested: it is very safe relative to most cannabis lending. Thus far there have been zero defaults in XS' portfolio even as a few of its borrowers have gone through receivership (e.g., Parallel and Skymint) - a credit to its team and forethought in structuring its arrangements.

A lender like XS depends on a few different things to generate returns. One of those is increasing how much money it lends in order to better spread the costs of its internal underwriting/due diligence/sales teams. On this score the last year has not been as good since lending was understandably pulled back from the space. Despite this, we believe the long run future of XS' niche is bright - we believe this is a form of financing that will continue to be utilized as additional states come online (e.g. New York, Georgia, Alabama, Ohio, etc.) and that opportunities exist for XS team to utilize their skill base to make similar loans outside of cannabis at still favorable risk adjusted rates. They have proven to be a very adept lending team - indeed, a catalyst for our original investment was our confidence in the leadership team. That said, the equity markets have been particularly unkind to XS, leaving them in a position of being modestly subscale despite their disciplined and successful loan book.

XS has a convertible debt maturity looming in June 2024 and we have confidence that the team will manage this well. We are confident that at least some investors, such as Bengal, will also be interested in ways of continuing to remain capital providers to the company - either by finding an arrangement to extend their portion of the convertible debt or other avenues.

The equity is thinly traded at best so price discovery cannot be taken for granted. As of this writing, the last quoted price on the CSE was CAD$0.045 per share, implying a value for the equity of less than CAD$5mm. We are not sure what the value of it ultimately is but we are confident that it is north of that. We believe that the "acquihire" value of a team which has done the work that XS has done in such a challenging industry is alone worth north of the current price, even leaving aside any value of its still default-less residual portfolio of loans.

We expect to update you soon as XS addresses the upcoming debt maturity.

