FG Trade/E+ via Getty Images

I rate Amadeus It Group (OTCPK:AMADF)(OTCPK:AMADY) as a buy given its high-quality business model and its reasonable current stock price. I wrote about Amadeus in November 2022, when the stock was trading at 52 euros per share, establishing a bullish case as a long-term holding. In that article, I explained Amadeus' business model in detail, so if you want to know more about its business model and its main competitor, I suggest reading that article. In this article, I will briefly review the evolution of the business since my last article, assessing my previous predictions. I will re-calculate my intrinsic value, considering certain assumptions with more updated information.

Last results Q3 2023

As of September 2023, Amadeus delivered a revenue growth of 23% YoY, a growth in net income of 65% YoY, and a growth in FCF of 49%. These are good results, but we need to consider that Amadeus is recovering its pre-COVID levels in 2019 gradually. In this sense, in the first nine months of 2023 and 2019, 2023's revenue represents 97% of 2019's. Taking the same period of 9 months, 2023's net income represents 98% of 2019's net income, whereas 2023's FCF represents 116% of 2019's FCF.

One of the things that shows evidence that the management is shareholder-oriented is his intention to reduce the long-term debt as the company is recovering:

Amadeus Q3 2023 results

This policy of reducing long-term debt reveals that the management has a long-term horizon, which backed up the thesis in my previous article as I was counting that the management would reduce those debt levels, as can be seen in the table below when I've made a sensitivity analysis of the intrinsic value in my previous article:

Author (previous article in November 2022)

As you may notice, in November 2022, I was considering in scenario 3 a reduction of the debt levels to 2,100 million euros, while the company is now reaching those levels with 2,750 million euros; my benchmark was that the company had a historically high total debt/net income of around 2x. As such, in my particular view, the reduction of the debt levels should have been included as part of any calculation of the Amadeus' intrinsic value using DCF, as most analysts were not taking into account this variable.

Later, I will show my intrinsic value with more updated information.

Flights are recovering but do not reach 2019's levels yet

In 2020, when the COVID virus expanded globally, flights reduced significantly, making Amadeus's business decline by more than 60% year over year. In fact, the company needed to raise capital through bond issues such as convertible bonds and new credit lines with banks while taking reasonable measures such as stopping paying dividends to accumulate cash to survive that harsh scenario.

As the flights were recovering since then, Amadeus was seeing how its business was recovering volumes and cash.

Statista

In the chart above, it should be noticed that the number of flights in the global airline industry has not reached 2019's levels yet, which are expected to be reached by mid-2024. As a result, Amadeus has not recovered its revenues and net income from 2019 yet, as we've seen previously, looking at its last Q3 2023 results and comparing them with its Q3 results from prior years.

Author, quarterly reports

To be honest, even when it was estimated that airline traffic would recover in 2024, I was expecting that recovery might happen before 2024, but there were some events that I could not anticipate, such as the wars in Ukraine and Israel. Probably, you would think that both wars are more related to only four countries, but generally, people do not like these kinds of events since they deter their plans to make more international travels.

CEO Luis Maroto explains it in the last call for the Q3 2023 results:

But as I mentioned before business travel is well behind 2019 still today compared to and international is below domestic. So hopefully unless this is a structural for the medium term. Hopefully, some of that may bring additional volumes. You can call further recovery from COVID or just the normal evolution of the situation of the events. But these three effects that are below 2019 a little bit of AsiaPac in some countries. The business travel plus the international traffic will give additional recovery.

As such, domestic flights are recovering faster than international flights, which are at lower levels than historical levels. Another interesting point mentioned by Maroto is that business travel has not yet recovered to its levels in 2019, so I could say that there are two important drivers for future growth: international flights and business travel. Of course, I cannot say when this recovery on these two factors might happen, but these could turn out to be long-term drivers that support a long-term bullish case.

Growth prospects

In 2020, the International Air Transport Association (IATA) made a very conservative prediction about the evolution of global air traffic using the revenue passenger kilometer (RPK), which is a metric that measures the airline's operational performance and the demand for its services.

IATA

In the chart above, I can see that we are very close to the new baseline forecast, the blue line, but we need to reach the dotted line in order to follow the pre-COVID trend, which might be reached in the next few years.

Bain & Company

This other chart shows that global air travel demand will keep growing in the next few years. Taking the sample from 2024 to 2030 in the chart above, the red line, it can be estimated that the air travel demand would grow at around 6% CAGR in the next few years until 2030. In order to reach higher growth than 6% in the next few years, Amadeus should be focused on delivering more added-value services per passenger. This is the strategy that the company has been pursuing since airline traffic started recovering in 2022.

For instance, Amadeus' Global Distribution System (GDS), which represents around 50% of Amadeus' total revenues and grew by 25.9% as of September 2023, YoY is a platform of networks containing travel-related information such as schedules and fares, among other relevant information, that connects airline companies, hotels, rental car companies, and cruisers with travel agencies and tour operators. In this way, the latter can sell more efficiently all these services to the passengers; however, the GDS does not enable airline companies to stand out in their offers as the GDS is an intermediary that sells services from different airline companies.

As you may notice, the GDS from Amadeus is a very important tool for many travel agencies and tour operators globally, but airline companies were fighting to have more direct control over their own content and information to offer more differentiated services given the fierce competition in the airline industry, so Amadeus launched the New Distribution Capability (NDC), which is a platform that gives airline companies more control over their promotions to reach end-customers.

The NDC was launched first by IATA in 2015 in order to reduce the dependence of the airline companies on Amadeus' GDS, but Amadeus reacted really well by launching its own NDC with better technology than that offered by IATA. In 2022, NDC represented around 10% of the total volumes managed by travel agencies globally, which is a higher percentage than the 5-6% managed in 2021. As such, I would expect that the NDC will keep growing in the next few years as a very adequate tool for airline companies to be more effective in their promotions and sales.

In 2023, Amadeus will have reinforced its presence in India by extending its partnership with Air India, which is the nation's flag carrier. Air India is using Amadeus NDC, which will be integrated into the Amadeus Travel Platform, whose content will be available to travel sellers in 2024. India is a very important market for Amadeus, so there are lots of technologies that Amadeus can offer to take advantage of that market.

In general, Amadeus has signed 47 new agreements in 2023 with different carriers, and I need to point out that Amadeus is the leader of its industry, managing more than 400 airline companies, more than 90 rail companies, more than 300 hotel chains, etc.

Aside from the GDS, Amadeus offers Air IT Solutions, delivering advanced technology that supports airline companies' operational management. Air IT Solutions represents around 25% of total revenues and grew 22% as of September 2023 YoY. This is another long-term driver that we need to consider, as airline companies need to be more efficient while offering more attractive solutions to their passengers to reinforce their loyalty. I would say that Air IT Solutions is the business segment with the most promising growth prospects as it offers different advanced technological solutions to the airline companies, which are in a serious process of digitalization.

Hospitality and other solutions is a smaller business segment, representing 15% of the total revenues, and grew 17.8% as of September 2023 YoY. Amadeus is developing this segment, which is oriented toward offering solutions to hotel chains to help them attract more clients while improving their experiences. I would say that as this segment keeps growing in the future, it might help Amadeus reduce the volatility of its revenues in scenarios where international flights are affected by certain events.

Two important metrics to follow in the next years

I think that it would be important to track two important metrics in order to see how Amadeus is developing more business per passenger: the revenue per booking and the revenue per passenger boarded.

Author

We would need to follow up on these two important metrics: revenue per booking and revenue per passenger boarded. As time passes, we will get a better picture of how Amadeus is delivering more value per passenger and per booking once Amadeus recovers its pre-COVID levels.

Most likely, the uncertainty of when international flights and business travel might recover and the uncertainty about Amadeus' revenue growth for the next few years once it fully recovers its pre-COVID trend could be deterring the market from supporting the stock right now. However, Amadeus' very strong market position and the quality of its management, which is frequently overlooked by the market, would support a long-term bullish case. For more information about management quality, read my previous article on Amadeus.

Valuation

SA helps us see how Amadeus is trading with respect to its sector:

SA

Except for the PEG, where Amadeus seems cheaper than its peers, the other multiples show that Amadeus is more expensive. Nevertheless, there are different sectors within the travel and tourism industry, for example, including companies like airline companies, which used to have lower multiples given their lower quality compared to a company like Amadeus.

As such, I will use the DCF, so I need to make conservative assumptions:

Outstanding shares: 457,931,034

FCF margins: 20% (average of the last 9 years before COVID; in 2022 and 2023, the FCF margins reached this level).

Revenue growth: 12% in 2024, 10% in 2025, and 10% in 2026

Cash as of September 2023: 860 million euros.

Debt as of September 2023: 2,750 million euros

Discounted rate: 9%.

FCF growth in perpetuity: 5% annual (CAGR FCF growth of 5.3% CAGR from 2011 to 2019)

Author

To find the perpetuity, we used the formula:

Perpetuity = FCF 2027/(discounted rate - g).

where g = FCF growth in perpetuity, which was assumed to be 5% annual.

With perpetuity, we calculate the present value of all the FCFs beyond 2026. Then, we calculate the enterprise value using the following:

Enterprise Value = Present Value of FCF (from 2024 to 2026) + Perpetuity + Cash - Total Debt.

Finally, the intrinsic value is calculated by taking the enterprise value and dividing it by the outstanding number of shares. In this way, we could get 67.75 per share under the assumptions presented, which is similar to the intrinsic value shown in my previous article.

So the market, apparently, is right since the current stock price is around 64 or 65 euros per share now. However, if I change some of my assumptions, for instance, the FCF growth of perpetuity from 5% to 5.3%, which was the CAGR at which the FCF was growing from 2011 to 2019, I could get 73 euros per share.

If that change in the FCF growth of perpetuity is combined with a revenue growth of 12% for the next few years, I could get 75 euros per share. In any circumstance, we should not forget that Amadeus is a compounder; in other words, it's a company that delivers long-term value given its high ROE and ROIC, which are returning gradually to their pre-COVID levels of around 30% and 17%, respectively, combined with 6% and 14% of revenue growth in the years before COVID. It's interesting to know that any compound is able to gradually increase its intrinsic value over time.

Therefore, this is a stock that would be suitable for long-term investors who might hold the stock for several years, taking advantage of its solid position in the market and moat and the excellent management's execution.

Risks and final thoughts

The main risk is that Amadeus takes longer than expected to recover its pre-COVID trend, which could disappoint investors. Another risk is that Amadeus' fixed costs are increasing given that it is in the middle of a migration process to transfer its operations to the cloud as part of the partnership with Microsoft (MSFT), which started in 2021.

Even in a worst-case scenario where there are more negative events like new wars or a deterioration of the situation in the current wars, Amadeus is continuing to develop more businesses with its current partners while strengthening its market position and signing more agreements with new carriers, given its more advanced GDS and IT solutions compared to its main peers.

The migration process to the cloud Microsoft Azure might be increasing some costs, but it reinforces our long-term thesis that Amadeus is preparing to strengthen its platform to deliver more growth. I bought shares at 55.7 euros per share, but this is one of my long-term conviction stocks, even if the market does not see a short-term catalyst since most of the company's drivers are more oriented to the long haul. This is a very important factor to consider for any investor who wants to buy shares of this company at the current price of 64 euros per share.

With regard to the country risk or geographical risk, Amadeus' headquarters are located in Spain, though Spain represents around 3% of the total revenues. In general, Amadeus is a company well-distributed geographically, more concentrated in Europe, but expanding its presence in Asia. In 2022, Amadeus removed Russian carriers from its platforms, but given its global presence, if one country just leaves the platform, there are plenty of opportunities to develop new businesses with the current Amadeus customers in different countries while signing new ones.

I think that as the company surpasses its pre-COVID levels, signing more agreements with new carriers and developing more services for each of them, the market could see that this company is a solid long-term bet and decide to support the stock eventually.

I would say that the market is overlooking the quality of Amadeus' business model; for instance, Booking Holdings (BKNG), which is not an Amadeus competitor but another player within the travel and tourism sector, The market is supporting Booking stock not only for its good performance but also for the market's bullish case with respect to the industry. As such, in my own view, it's just a matter of time before Amadeus stock recovers its upward pre-COVID trend, which would be a reward for its high-quality business model and its excellent management execution.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.