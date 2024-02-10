UCG/Universal Images Group via Getty Images

Patterns Repeating: The Large MSO Boom to Bust Cycle

One of the first questions financial results are meant to answer is a seemingly simple one: How is the business from last year doing today? Large MSOs, with exposure to states in different stages of maturity (e.g., assets in low priced Michigan and higher priced Illinois) are, as we discussed above, already difficult to parse because they do not willingly segregate results. Further complicating matters is that many large MSOs have both locusted their way out of more mature markets and locusted their way into new ones through divestments and acquisitions. As old abandoned markets are shoved into the accounting black hole of discontinued operations and new operations are consolidated in, it becomes increasingly difficult for an investor to get a quick feel for how last year's business is doing this year because the very makeup of the businesses has changed year over year.

But, maybe despite best efforts, enough data exists to often show a pattern.

In our Q1 2023 letter, we wrote this:

The underlying pattern that we suspect is being played out repeatedly in many large MSOs is this: (1) enter a new market using relatively expensive sale leaseback financing to build a facility; (2) lack of cannabis building expertise leads to the facility being improperly or expensively built (i.e., spending $30mm on a facility with the performance of a well-built $5-10mm facility), and; (3) the facility is overstaffed and underperforms because of lack of operational expertise. This may seem far-fetched to some readers, but tigers don't change their stripes - many large MSOs started as financial conglomerates buying up limited license pieces of paper and have minimal, if any, inherent ability to actually use those pieces of paper to make money, particularly as competition arrives. For a few years, these sins were covered up by high cannabis prices in limited license markets, but those prices are now starting to come down. As prices come down, large MSOs look for a new state to enter which still has high pricing (read: New Jersey) in order to keep profitability up. In turn, large MSOs start to shutter or divest of cash burning operations if they can (e.g. Curaleaf's moves to shutter its California, Oregon and Colorado operations), and often blame the market itself rather than their lackluster performance in it. If a company's value is based on its future profitability, with future meaning beyond the couple of years when you can sell cannabis for $3000+ in New Jersey, then the values of many large MSOs look highly suspect.

We think there is now only more evidence that what we wrote is largely correct. Looking at a real-world example demonstrates the point and, lest we be accused of punching down, we choose to look at the current most valuable cannabis company in the world: Curaleaf (OTCPK:CURLF).

Curious Case of Curaleaf

To get a true apples to apples comparison (similar to a same store sales type analysis), it's necessary to add back Curaleaf's discontinued operations to compare Q3 2022 to Q3 2023. Doing so changes the reported numbers a little bit but provides a fairer view in our minds of the development of the business. We also modify reported gross margin numbers a little bit by refusing to deduct inventory write-offs, idle capacity, etc. from cost of goods sold (COGS) (if a company regularly has write-offs and idle capacity charges it is "adjusting" out of gross margin, the fairer view is that this is just a normal operating cost rather than a one-time fluke) and adding back in COGS from discontinued operations (indeed, this is the very point of our locust thesis: that these companies do not operate legacy assets well and that legacy assets are a window into the future of all of their assets). We do, however, add back depreciation and amortization charges included in COGS to try to get to a "cash" gross margin number - a modification favorable to the companies that overstates gross margins because at some point machinery does wear out and need replacement.

On our modified numbers we see revenue down 2% but gross margin percentage trimming down from close to 53% to just over 46% - a difference of over $20mm fewer dollars. This flows right down to the "adjusted" bottom line - reported aEBITDA margins were ~26% in Q3 2022 and down to ~23% in Q3 2023. We believe the real "apples to apples" aEBITDA margin is somewhere around 19%.

[Note: The paragraph below gets a few dates wrong. New Jersey adult use started in 2022, not 2023 - so the Belmawhr store was been contributing to Curaleaf's Q3 2022 financials as well as Q3 2023. The underlying point we think still stands: if the New Jersey upswing, which was evident in Terrascend's financials, only had Curaleaf treading water on revenue and continuing to lose gross margin - what does that tell you about how well things are going in their other markets? The original paragraph remains below.]

What makes these results interesting is that Curaleaf provided a data point which clearly shows the underlying crosscurrents in its business: in April 2023 New Jersey launched adult use cannabis to significant fanfare. Boris Jordan, Curaleaf's Chairman, proudly trumpeted one month later that just one Curaleaf store in Belmawhr, NJ had a revenue rate of $100mm (Article in Inquirer). This store was not adult use in Q3 2022, so it undoubtedly significantly boosted results in Q3 2023, along with Curaleaf's other New Jersey assets. As impressive as this store is, the question at the front of our minds is: If Curaleaf got this kind of boost in Q3 2023 but revenue was flat and gross margin was down significantly, what does that tell us about the performance of Curaleaf's other assets? In other words, how much did performance in other states have to drop off to let the upswing from New Jersey only get Curaleaf back to neutral?

Many in Curaleaf likely understand that their subpar performance in many markets will be almost impossible to paper over with financial adjustments or management commentary at some point soon. And they certainly have enough financial savvy to know what happens when investors stop seeing growth in a "growth stock." In this light, Curaleaf's continual invocations of the coming German market start go from looking optimistic to looking desperate: Germany is far from being an added little bonus that investors get when they buy a share of Curaleaf, but an absolutely necessary part of the narrative that maintains Curaleaf's growth story. We find it unlikely that the company that could not "draw," much less "win," in Colorado while other operators have managed to create solid, if unspectacular, cash flowing businesses, will be the company that "wins" Germany.

Curaleaf's chairman has offhandedly mentioned before that the only operators making money in the markets that it exited were "mom and pops." Investors did not seem to understand the weight of the admission: he was saying that Curaleaf was at a disadvantage despite its "superior" scale - a diseconomy of scale if there ever was one. If a mom-and-pop lemonade shop is somehow making more money than Minute Maid, that's usually considered a significant problem for Minute Maid. We imagine a bored twentysomething CFA from a large institution listening to this tape jumping out of his seat - institutions are not known for their love of businesses with no scale benefits.

Despite what we think is clear evidence, Curaleaf generally trades at a premium to average multiples in the space. As we discuss in more detail below, there certainly could be some exuberant trading that happens which sends its stock soaring, but these moves would be unanchored to fundamentals. Far from being hurt by the supposedly low multiples generated by lack of institutions in cannabis, we think Curaleaf and companies like it are protected by it. Make no mistake: Curaleaf is simply an illustration of a broad phenomenon - there are many others.

