Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Aviat Networks: Q2 Earnings Better Than Expected, With Balance Sheet Risk From Pasolink Acquisition

Feb. 10, 2024 8:44 AM ETAviat Networks, Inc. (AVNW) Stock
Oliver Rodzianko profile picture
Oliver Rodzianko
351 Followers

Summary

  • Aviat Networks' Q2 earnings beat expectations, but the company's Q3 results are expected to show a YoY decrease.
  • Aviat offers secure wireless transport and network management services, serving clients in various industries.
  • The company has secured partnerships and expects significant revenue contributions from them in the future.
  • Valuation is attractive, but long-term earnings growth uncertainty and short-term balance sheet risks exist.
  • Due to the all-round strong financials and good margin of safety for the investment at the moment, my analyst rating for Aviat stock is a Buy.

In this photo illustration, the Aviat Networks logo is...

SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

Aviat Networks' fiscal 2024 Q2 financial results (NASDAQ:AVNW) have been released. While consensus estimates indicated a YoY 33% decrease for Q2 and a further YoY drop of 48% in Q3 to come, the Q2 reports now released

This article was written by

Oliver Rodzianko profile picture
Oliver Rodzianko
351 Followers
I am a value and growth analyst focusing on 10+ year holding periods. I write for multiple investment publications and manage an equity portfolio.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About AVNW Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on AVNW

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
AVNW
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.