Wall Street Breakfast: What Moved Markets

A surge in megacap tech stocks helped lift the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Friday, with the S&P holding above the 5,000 level and extending its record high, after December's revised inflation reading came in lower than first reported. Nvidia jumped 3.6% and hit an intraday record high, while tech-focused market heavyweights such as Microsoft, Amazon and Alphabet also scored gains. On Friday, market participants earlier received further encouraging data on inflation, after the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics released its annual revisions to the consumer price index (CPI). The report showed that core consumer prices rose at a 3.3% annualized rate in the fourth quarter of 2023, unchanged from the previous reading. The CPI revisions likely give the Federal Reserve further breathing room while allaying any concerns traders might have had about progress on inflation. The revisions were also in sharp contrast to last year's, in which CPI was revised significantly higher. Easing inflation data, a resilient economy and a solid earnings season so far have sparked this year's market rally, which has seen the three major averages tallying their fifth straight weekly gains. In the week just concluded, the S&P added 1.4% and the Nasdaq Composite jumped 2.3%, while the Dow Jones finished flat. Read Seeking Alpha's Catalyst Watch for a preview of next week's major events.

Wings, dips and hot dogs are on the menu this weekend as the reigning Kansas City Chiefs go up against the San Francisco 49ers in a rematch of Super Bowl LIV. Viewership might be subject to the "Taylor Swift effect," with some predicting the total figure could top 118M, while there'll be an extra spotlight on the Las Vegas Strip, where hotel room rates have been soaring. Many have already started betting on the big game, with legal wagers expected to top $1.35B across the 39 regulated U.S. markets, though sportsbooks might have a tough time keeping things balanced. In related news, Walt Disney (DIS), Fox (FOX) and Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD) revealed a new partnership for a streaming platform that would share sports assets. (18 comments)

The warnings have come since the Fed started its aggressive rate-hiking cycle two years ago, but worries piled up this week about the health of commercial real estate properties and the bank loans that support them. Moody's Investors Services downgraded New York Community Bancorp's (NYCB) credit rating to "junk" late Tuesday (just after Janet Yellen's testimony), citing "financial, risk-management and governance challenges." Shares of the lender, which has been in the spotlight, plunged 16.7% to $3.50 in AH trading after tanking 22.2% during the regular session. It was only a week ago that the stock was changing hands near the $10 level, but a surprise quarterly loss and provisions for credit losses set off alarm bells, while CRE worries didn't help the situation. (73 comments)

Disney (DIS) gained 6.7% to $105.79/share AH on Wednesday after posting earnings that landed on the high side of expectations and offered upbeat guidance as ongoing cost cuts pay off. Meanwhile, Disney+ core subscribers shrank by 1.3M sequentially - an unsurprising result given price hikes on the service. Besides headlines surrounding Fortnite maker Epic Games and Taylor Swift, CEO Bob Iger said the renewed strength of all businesses (from sports and entertainment to experiences) sets the stage to boost shareholder returns. The media giant also raised its semi-annual dividend by 50% and announced it would start buying back shares for the first time since fiscal 2018. (52 comments)

U.S. stocks ended slightly higher on Thursday, with the benchmark S&P 500 (SP500) index briefly crossing the historic 5,000-point mark, powered by a robust earnings season. Corporate profits and upbeat guidance showed healthy spending patterns among consumers and businesses alike, while AI momentum appeared to justify the massive valuations seen in the tech sector. "The question for bulls is whether this market continues to be propelled upward by a handful of mega-cap tech names or the rally broadens, and the average stock leads us higher, while the Magnificent 7 tread water from here," noted Lawrence Fuller, Investing Group Leader of The Portfolio Architect. "There should be plenty of opportunities between now and March to position for the next leg up in this bull market." (28 comments)

Hopes continued to build for a rescue of Chinese stocks after a drubbing that erased $7T from mainland equities and shares in Hong Kong since their peaks in 2021. Fresh reports suggested that regulators would soon update authorities on a range of policy initiatives, while the country's top securities chief was ousted from his post before the Lunar New Year. Other support could range from direct stimulus measures to those geared toward property stabilization, which helped China's blue-chip CSI 300 Index soar throughout the week, but investors sizing up the situation will also be looking for concrete actions or a coordinated response to assuage their concerns. (8 comments)