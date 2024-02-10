Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
It's A Bubble, And It's Intact

Feb. 10, 2024
Summary

  • The article discusses the history of monetary policy and its impact on the stock market and gold.
  • It highlights the current bullish market sentiment and the confidence in monetary regulators along with the associated risks involved.
  • The article suggests that gold will only be ready for a major move after bubble policy is rendered obsolete.
  • 'Top-down' macro work is required to be able to select the right stocks in the right sectors at any given time while the bubble endures. It will also be critical when the bubble ends. That is the work I am committed to.

The bubble in 'no holds barred' monetary policy (birthed under Alan Greenspan) and the bullish markets it benefits are in their third decade

Gold, meanwhile, will not be ready until the "post" bubble

Gary Tanashian is proprietor of NFTRH.com. Actionable, hype-free technical, macro economic and sentiment analysis is provided in the premium market report 'Notes From the Rabbit Hole' (http://nftrh.com/nftrh-premium/). Complimentary analysis and commentary is available at the public website (https://nftrh.com).

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

