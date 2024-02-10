Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

U.S. Financial Balances Fall $52 Billion, Pointing To Worse Markets In February

Feb. 10, 2024 9:03 AM ETDIA, HD, HD:CA, IBB, NAIL, NDX, RTY, SPX3 Comments
Alan Longbon profile picture
Alan Longbon
2.68K Followers

Summary

  • Joe Biden's student debt relief may help rectify his previous support for stricter bankruptcy laws on student debt.
  • The US sectoral flows for January 2024 indicate a negative result for asset markets.
  • The stock market is predicted to finish February lower than it began based on sectoral balance data.

Business chart and reflection buildings

Yuichiro Chino/Moment via Getty Images

This article looks at the money movement in different US sectors for January 2024 and how it might affect the markets in February 2024. This is important because when the rate of money flowing into the

This article was written by

Alan Longbon profile picture
Alan Longbon
2.68K Followers
My investment approach is very simple. I find countries with the highest and strongest macro-fiscal flows and low levels of private debt and invest in them using country ETFs and contract for difference (CFDs)I use functional finance and sectoral flow analysis of the national accounts of the nations I invest in. This is after the work of Professors Wynne Godley, Micheal Hudson, Steve Keen, and William Mitchell. Roger Malcolm Mitchell, Warren Mosler, Robert P Balan, and many others.One can analyze a country in seconds with four numbers as a % of GDP and these are G P X C where[G] Federal spending.[P] Non-Federal Spending.[X] Net Exports[C] CreditOne can then derive a set of accounting identities that are correct by definition.GDP = G + P + XAggregate Demand = G + P + X + C or GDP + Credit.GDP = GDIG and X are regularly reported in official national account statistics and one can work out P as follows:P = G + XAsset prices rise best where the macro-fiscal flows are strongest and where the private sector balance is highest.The 20-year land/credit cycle identified by Fred Harrison and Phillip Anderson is also a key investment framework that I take into account.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Long equities and real estate

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (3)

r
rdm1
Today, 10:16 AM
Comments (26)
Thank you, Alan for another informative article. I've learned quite a bit from you and Mr. Nick Gomez, which I sincerely appreciate.

Can you comment on fund flows into the stock market created by regular 401k contributions, and on the effects created by the eurodollar market?
ikswo123 profile picture
ikswo123
Today, 9:20 AM
Comments (1.99K)
Great article as always Alan!
Alan Longbon profile picture
Alan Longbon
Today, 9:44 AM
Comments (3.87K)
@ikswo123 Thanks for reading and commenting I appreciate your support.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
DIA--
SPDR® Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust
HD--
The Home Depot, Inc.
HD:CA--
The Home Depot, Inc.
IBB--
iShares Biotechnology ETF
NAIL--
Direxion Daily Homebuilders & Supplies Bull 3X Shares ETF
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.