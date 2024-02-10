Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
How I Would Invest $1,000,000 And Live Off Dividends Forever

Summary

  • Reaching retirement and having enough capital to build a dividend money machine are dreams shared by many.
  • With life expectancy on the rise, high yield alone is no longer sufficient; we need to plan for both capital appreciation and dividend growth.
  • The focus of retirees should be on durable businesses, strong balance sheets, quality earnings, and safe, growing dividends.
  • I built a portfolio for my dad's retirement that will yield over $50,000 annually, with 6.1% capital appreciation, delivering returns similar to those of the market.
Multiply sources of revenue. Multiple streams of income

Olivier Le Moal

Recently, my father made a move by selling his thriving business in Europe for over $1 million, paving the way for his well-deserved retirement.

With a lifetime of dedication to a different industry, he has turned to me for assistance in

This article was written by

With 30 years until retirement, as a Financial Analyst at a Fortune 500 firm, I'm strategically building a robust Growth Portfolio designed to fuel both capital appreciation and consistent dividend growth. My focus is on identifying companies with wide moats, sustainable competitive advantages, and reasonable valuations relative to their projected earnings growth across US and EU."Beyond mere yield chasing, dividend investing for me is about uncovering companies with robust free cash flow."

Article Update 11 Feb. 2024
Big DD profile picture
Big DD
11 Feb. 2024
CORRECTED: it sounds like my comment is not always true, but I would still be cautious and aware that you are not investing in a stock. In my comments, I am talking about my experience investing in an MLP about 12 years ago, I owned my stake for a couple years, and that MLP did come to the end of its life as the oil was running out and no longer profitable as it approached the end its life. I did receive payments equal to my capital back and interest, but that interest was less when you consider that the capital portion was shrinking as the oil left the ground. It was not completely at zero, but the value of the equity was shrinking towards zero when I left the investment. I think you do need to look at MLPs differently and think about them differently.

ORIGINAL COMMENT:
@Millennial Dividends The EPD investment takes a bit of cautious review unless you have expertise in MLPs.

My understanding of the MLPs:
1) The MLP has a limited life
2) If you invest 100k, you are paid back some of your initial capital and the interest
3) that means that at the end of life, the resource/original capital investment is fully depleted and there is nothing left, assuming you are spending it.
4) because you are getting capital and interest back in the payments you receive, your 100k investment is now zero.
5) With the other investments, like say O, you get the dividend payments and when it is done, you still own the shares in the business.

Just something to consider
houtex profile picture
houtex
11 Feb. 2024
@Big DD
1) It’s just a partnership, not a trust with an end date.
2) This isn’t true. You own the equity in the partnership. The partnership likely will pay a distribution, but it’s not interest. For taxes the distribution is a return of capital until your adjusted basis is zero.
3) This isn’t true / doesn’t make sense. There is no “life” to it.
4) This isn’t true. You own the equity of the partnership. If that’s worth something, what you own is worth something. Most people believe the assets are going to be worth something in the future, though of course that is the future.
5) You still own the units in EPD after you get distributions. I’m really not sure where you are getting this but I strongly advise not relying on those sources in the future.
L
Lando007
11 Feb. 2024
@Big DD this could not be further from the truth. At the end of the Distribution cycle you will still have your $100k. But now that $100k is fully distributed and depreciated. If you sell at the end of cycle all $100k will be subject to tax.
s
stevewin
Today, 12:10 AM
Everybody is an expert and everyone has their opinions. I think the authors picks are solid. It doesnt mean that you knuckle heads have to like every one
h
habattack
Yesterday, 8:50 PM
If the portfolio grows EPS at 6.1%, it won’t be growing the dividend at 7.7% for very long.
d
drconsul
Yesterday, 3:33 PM
I can’t argue with those picks because I am retired, older than your dad and currently own 5 of them (SCHD, NEE, ARCC, O and ABBV) and have owned 3 others in the past. One of them TXM I sold and put the money in AVGO instead. I would highly recommend that move for your dad too.
A
AAJetMan
Yesterday, 3:16 PM
$50,000per year plus social security is quite comfortable in east Texas without a mortgage on the house.
d
dynx
Yesterday, 7:13 PM
@AAJetMan maybe I’m out of touch but I just don’t see how this is possible. Not familiar with prices in east Texas but I’m in what I would consider a mid-range cost of living area (moved from the SF Bay Area which is obviously VHCOL) and I can’t see 50k a year and SS being comfortable anywhere. Mortgage or not, which I assume (maybe wrongly) is the major cost savings in east Texas.
If someone is of Medicare age and has no desire to travel maybe. If you want to go out and experience the world I just can’t see it.
c
carldv2
Yesterday, 7:32 PM
@dynx 70 to 80k a year for one person in a home with no mortgage and no debt is comfortable in a low to middle cost of living area. My personal opinion. Assuming one retires at age 65 or older (Medicare).
houtex profile picture
houtex
Yesterday, 7:35 PM
@dynx
I can confirm 50k plus SS is perfectly fine if you have no mortgage, even if you are in the city. If you are in the rural areas of east Texas I’m sure the dollars go even further. You surely would have 5 figures per year for travel, which may not be what you expect but I’m sure many people are happy with that.
Diesel profile picture
Diesel
Yesterday, 2:39 PM
Those are good selections.
BAHAMAS1 profile picture
BAHAMAS1
Yesterday, 11:50 AM
author:

Re ABBV:

15.7 FWD P/E is NOT a "fair valuation" as you state...its current price is cheap with that FWD P/E...imo.
E
Eric51
Yesterday, 10:05 AM
Here in Canada, back when Boeing was trying to bankrupt Bombardier over their C series plane (2020). I bought a large position of Bombardier preferred stock (12,000 shares) (Preferred C). In 2016 I bought a large position (20,000 shares) of Bombardier preferred stock (Preferred B). The Preferred B pays its dividend monthly and is a floating rate tied to Canadian bank prime rate. Both dividends are qualified for income tax purpose here in Canada so low-income tax. Also, both have doubled plus the nice yield. I have positions in other companies but thought to mention Bombardier as nobody covers this company. Yes, I am retired 72 and enjoying my golden years.
s
strendic
Yesterday, 9:16 AM
@Millennial Dividends Interesting and thought-provoking subject. All things considered I would still prefer to follow Mr. Buffet's advice (90% in S&P 500 Index fund and 10% in cash and short term treasury securities). It is a simple strategy with excellent diversification for most retail investors. For example back-testing from 2003, with the help of Portfolio Analyzer, and NOT investing earned dividends Vanguard index fund produced CAGR of 8.43%. Just out of curiosity did you back test the portfolio you put together for your dad and compare it to S&P 500 Index? Congrats to your dad and and wishing him great retirement life...
b
batboss
Yesterday, 8:44 AM
Thanks for another terrific article...along with that, a slew of interesting comments that are also worthy of consideration. Like others, I particularly liked the paragraph of special considerations you included for each company.
Millennial Dividends profile picture
Millennial Dividends
Yesterday, 3:31 PM
@batboss Thanks a lot for the kind feedback and glad you enjoyed this one!
m
magabe
Yesterday, 7:58 AM
Best wishes to your Dad & you when you retired. So many missing parts from your Dad’s financials to make an general assessment. No “average” financial professional would have built this portfolio for a 60 year old retire with a minimum life expectancy of 81 years. I suggest you help your Dad by interviewing a half of dozen professionals and have them collect all of your father’s financial informations, including, insurance, other assets (home, property, art, etc), health profile, SS, tax and/non taxable accounts, and have these 6 or so professionals provide you with a well defined financial plan, risk profile, and a well managed portfolio. I am sure you mean well. But you father will be better off having an expert team of financial advisors manage your father retirement instead of your poor, below average, portfolio. This portfolio gets a “D” not even a “C” grade. Please, seek professional help and participate in the process of selecting a well defined plan and portfolio, you could be a lot of help to your dad this way and learn a life time of knowledge in a short period of time. Trust me, a team of expert professionals will do a much better job than you. I retired 2 years ago at 58, I am a accountant with an MB in finance & economics. I have been investing in public companies for 38 years. I have been a conservative investor. I have beat the SPY benchmark about half of these 38 years and I have beaten the NASDQ 12x. I am far from perfect and I have had my share of losses. To some extent, I have followed my own advise given here.
Moat & Growth Investing profile picture
Moat & Growth Investing
Yesterday, 9:05 AM
@magabe I gave up on a portofolio assembled by so-called „financial experts“ after 20ys of underperformance. Since I‘m here, I‘ve beaten SPY 4/5 ys. My strong recommendation would be the opposite: never believe people who call themselves „experts“. Remember: ’a man who is rich doesn’t have to say he‘s rich’. Same accounts for experts who are chiefly interested in a single thing: their client‘s money. And year after year, at worst, their percentage of invested assets are forked in, thereby massively reducing the client’s compounding effects. The reason why we’re all here I suppose is in the platform‘s name: we‘re seeking alpha (and generating it). Thanks MD for your great work and the insights!
M
Mdavis501
Yesterday, 11:58 AM
@magabe The statistical issue with a portfolio built by 'experts' is that most, not all, dont beat the S&P. Most dont! And you get the privilege of paying the experts to under perform the benchmark.
Flyer24 profile picture
Flyer24
Yesterday, 12:26 PM
@magabe I don't think his portfolio choices are that bad at all. My biggest beef is that it is all stock with high concentration. When going with so much equity, you need to have a much more diversified group of stocks and keep positions small relative to total assets so if anything does implode, damage is kept to a minimum. And yes, to do things right, he should do an all inclusive analysis of dad's financial situation. A professional can help with that. But I really think the value of a "professional" financial advisor is truly overblown (assuming you have a knowledge and interest in things financial). One great thing about living off of dividends and interesest vs selling shares to fund retirement is avoiding sequence of return risk. Those who retired in late '21 or early '22 got hit with that situation. Thankfully I did not need to sell anything and sailed through the huge bear market with no problem.

I too stopped working at 58. Nice isn't it?
BloodSport57 profile picture
BloodSport57
Yesterday, 3:51 AM
I'm of the opinion that you can yield much more than $50k from a $1m portfolio.
M
Mister Jimmy
Yesterday, 5:57 AM
@BloodSport57 True, but don’t substantially higher yields tend to represent a return of your own capital and other holdings that are of lower quality?
allday1234 profile picture
allday1234
Yesterday, 6:55 AM
@BloodSport57
You are absolutely correct !! I am. I believe it was more of a conservative estimate put forth. However that does not mean that you will as there are many that do not have the time or the will to make it happen.
ONe has to pay attention!!

Allday
O
ObnoxiousWinner
Yesterday, 9:09 AM
@BloodSport57 sure, you could put 1 mil into junk earning 12-15% netting over 100k, but it won’t last long. Chasing highest yields is a fools game.
It's 6:09 profile picture
It's 6:09
11 Feb. 2024
Conversation provoking. Not diversified enough.
Millennial Dividends profile picture
Millennial Dividends
Yesterday, 3:28 PM
Comments (927)
@It's 6:09 Thanks for your feedback!
P
PardonMyFrench
11 Feb. 2024
Interesting thanks. How do you as an European investor handle the K1 situation with EPD ? Seems like a lot of hassle.
houtex profile picture
houtex
11 Feb. 2024
@PardonMyFrench
If you aren’t comfortable filing a US tax return stay away. 37-47% withholdings on distributions and 10% on sale proceeds (not sale profits).
Millennial Dividends profile picture
Millennial Dividends
Yesterday, 3:28 PM
@PardonMyFrench The country of residence does not distinguish between the structures of the underlying business from which the distribution originates. No matter REIT, BDC or MLP all flat tax rate 25%.
houtex profile picture
houtex
Yesterday, 4:11 PM
@Millennial Dividends
That may be the local tax rate but the us treasury will have the broker withhold 37%-47% of distributions to non resident aliens and 10% of any sales. Your local government may credit some or all of that, I don’t know.
t
timinator56
11 Feb. 2024
you can boost your returns with covered call premium; for example TXN goes xdvd first week of may & may24C165 sells for $7.60 (5.8X dvd) or don’t wanna risk the call away?/ may24C170 sells for $5.40 (still pretty lucrative)
Millennial Dividends profile picture
Millennial Dividends
Yesterday, 3:27 PM
Comments (927)
@timinator56 Haven't touched the options yet so I better do not play with fire without a proper in-depth study, thanks though for a tip!
D
D. Rockefeller
11 Feb. 2024
Nice picks but not even some bonds? I bought some laddered in a few good outfits like Duke Power, Rio Tinto, along with playing zero coupons paying 5.3% rolling them plus a few long term CD's and AAA Agencies at 6%-6.85% before rates started going down some.
M
Mister Jimmy
Yesterday, 5:58 AM
@D. Rockefeller Excellent observation and comment, Rocky.
Beto50759 profile picture
Beto50759
Yesterday, 8:40 AM
@D. Rockefeller where? CD's and AAA Agencies at 6%-6.85%? i only see 5% now on municipal bonds
Millennial Dividends profile picture
Millennial Dividends
Yesterday, 3:26 PM
@D. Rockefeller Not for the start, perhaps we will make changes over the time to bring in some other asset classes, stay tuned surely I will follow up with an article!
C
Cenker
11 Feb. 2024
Just send your dad to south of Turkey like the all europeans do nowadays… He can relax on the beach all day and his social security payment will be enough (depends of the life style) to live happily.. Plus he can keep the 1 Mil to appreciate in following years or maybe he can give you to use =)

By the way, why you are not thinking the Irish domiciled ETFs for tax efficiency…
Millennial Dividends profile picture
Millennial Dividends
Yesterday, 3:25 PM
@Cenker From what I consulted with tax advisor, no matter the type of business REIT, BDC, MLP or origin of ETF such as US, IRE, GER, the tax is a flat rate of 25%. No matter whether its capital gain or distribution.
Maxlzzp profile picture
Maxlzzp
11 Feb. 2024
Umm...I am getting > 5% Yield on my Bond Portfolio. No need to be 100% stocks.
Millennial Dividends profile picture
Millennial Dividends
Yesterday, 3:23 PM
@Maxlzzp You are right, but do not forget the lack of capital appreciation with bonds. Over 20-30 years if you do not reinvest the income, you will face significantly lower purchasing power.
c
carldv2
Yesterday, 6:01 PM
@Millennial Dividends Historically, prices double every 30 years. So if that holds true into the future, having growth in the mix will hopefully grow your capital base at the rate of inflation, at the very least.
Beto50759 profile picture
Beto50759
11 Feb. 2024
Don’t forget the most important thing is to survive at any cost, municipal bonds are tax free and 5% annual
Millennial Dividends profile picture
Millennial Dividends
Yesterday, 3:22 PM
@Beto50759 Thanks for sharing! I agree, survival is the key.
b
becomjapan
11 Feb. 2024
".....in the western countries, once a family has paid off their house, having a monthly income of $5,000 for a single retiree is often considered sufficient to comfortably enjoy the golden years..."

Except for maybe Switzerland and Luxemburg, I dont know any Western country that has an average salary that is >$60,000 per year + housing!
Millennial Dividends profile picture
Millennial Dividends
Yesterday, 3:22 PM
@becomjapan Indeed, but it greatly varies with a lifestyle choices. In most European countries retirees can get along easily with 30-40k except the countries you mentioned and perhaps expensive areas such as Paris, London etc..
c
combatcorpsmanVN
11 Feb. 2024
Dad should have kept the Business, imo
Millennial Dividends profile picture
Millennial Dividends
Yesterday, 3:21 PM
@combatcorpsmanVN Its time to play golf and lay on the beach.
B
Bag Man
Yesterday, 10:17 PM
@Millennial Dividends And get fat and bored
