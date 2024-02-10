Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Intra-Cellular Therapies: Buoyant Caplyta Sales And Upcoming MDD Data Support Short-Term 'Buy'

Edmund Ingham profile picture
Edmund Ingham
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Intra-Cellular's share price has increased by 450% over a five-year period and over 50% in the past year.
  • The company's success is attributed to its approved drug, Caplyta, which has driven significant revenue growth.
  • Intra-Cellular is running Phase 3 studies to expand Caplyta's label into major depressive disorder, presenting a potential future growth opportunity.
  • Data from 3 MDD studies is due this quarter and next, presenting an intriguing opportunity to hold for the short term and benefit if the data are positive.
  • Caplyta has generally performed well in clinical studies, and it seems likely the upcoming data readouts will trigger some share price upside. The long-term outlook is slightly less promising, given patent expirations and the uncertainty of the pipeline.
Mental health conditions, schizophrenia diagnosis and treatment with antipsychotic medication and psychotherapy.

Olivier Le Moal

Investment Overview

The share price of Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) - the New York based central nervous system focused biotech - is up by 450% across a five-year period, and >50% over a 12-month period.

The company completed its initial public

Gain access to all of the market research and financial analytics used in the preparation of this article plus exclusive content and pharma, healthcare and biotech investment recommendations and research / analytics by subscribing to my channel, Haggerston BioHealth.

This article was written by

Edmund Ingham profile picture
Edmund Ingham
10.87K Followers

Edmund Ingham is a biotech consultant. He has been covering biotech, healthcare, and pharma for over 5 years, and has put together detailed reports of over 1,000 companies. He leads the investing group Haggerston BioHealth.

The group is for both novice and experienced biotech investors. It provides catalysts to look out for and buy and sell ratings. It also provides product sales and forecasts for all the Big Pharmas, forecasting, integrated financial statements, discounted cash flow analysis and market by market analysis. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in ITCI over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About ITCI Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on ITCI

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
ITCI
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.