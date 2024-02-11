Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
L3Harris Technologies: My Favorite Dividend Growth Stock Continues To Fire On All Cylinders

Leo Nelissen profile picture
Leo Nelissen
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • L3Harris Technologies is a well-diversified defense contractor with exposure in multi-domain defense, semiconductors, space defense, and surveillance.
  • The company reported robust financial performance for fiscal year 2023, with notable increases in revenue, operating margin, and earnings per share.
  • L3Harris is focused on reducing debt and aims to distribute every penny of free cash flow to shareholders through dividends and buybacks in the future.
Tech Illustrations

NurPhoto/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Introduction

On December 20, I wrote an article titled "14% Annual Return Potential: L3Harris Is My Favorite Dividend Stock Going Into 2024."

In that article, I took an extremely detailed look at the well-diversified defense contractor

Comments (39)

u
ukinus1950
Yesterday, 11:40 AM
Comments (301)
Thanks for another great article. My Industrials include: $LHX, $RTX, $INSW & $DAC which represents 5.4% of portfolio. Looking to add to both aero/def stocks. Cheers.
Xxfactor profile picture
Xxfactor
12 Feb. 2024
Comments (8.12K)
I like it ive been watching it for a long time with out knowing much about it other then its in defense.

It's very close to 52 week highs and the Dividend is actually pretty small. LMT is at almost 3% and even that is not very high as far as Dividends go.
cfrd profile picture
cfrd
11 Feb. 2024
Comments (839)
LHX is a major buy opportunity now! I expect next ER to beat all forecasts, and raise dividend. Leo has been correct on this for 6 months...Its now a gift.
Leo Nelissen profile picture
Leo Nelissen
11 Feb. 2024
Comments (11.68K)
@cfrd LHX has a very bright future!
ndardick profile picture
ndardick
11 Feb. 2024
Comments (7.92K)
Good morning, Leo. Thanks for your thorough 6-week update on LHX, including the list of pros and cons. It's always appropriate to have a balanced perspective on your investments, and understand the positives and negatives without blinding falling in love with them until death do you part. That way you are better able to measure your successes and failures based upon their factual achievements against the targeted objectives.

As you know, I agree 100% with you that LHX could at this very minute be the cheapest aerospace/defense contractor in the sector, although I do have slightly more RTX than LHX based upon their current prices. RTX and LHX are currently the 6th and 14th largest holdings in our family's main portfolio of 32 stocks (I need to trim that number), although in absolute terms the amount of money invested in each is not that far apart.

In September of last year, I was able to add substantially to our positions in RTX and LHX at very attractive prices of $72 and $149, respectively. The price of RTX had declined after disclosure of the Pratt & Whitney engine material issues that are being addressed, and LHX got hit hard on concerns regarding the debt it incurred to buy Aerojet Rocketdyne for cash. I think this was a brilliant non-share acquisition, and although LHX is now focused more on debt reduction than returns to shareholders through dividends and share buybacks as elucidated in this article, I think the debt will be repaid sooner than widely expected and that the price of LHX will therefore rise sooner and higher than expected. That's why I, as with you, believe that LHX is the better choice at this moment. In fact, I plan to add to my position in LHX if the price falls below $200.

Allow me to add a little more color here:

1. Over the past six months, LHX has outperformed the growth in the S&P 500, and RTX has not outperformed the S&P. In specific percentages, LHX, RTX and the S&P have risen 15%, 6% and 13%, for comparison purposes.

2. LHX and RTX now trade at similar Price/Cash Flow ratios

3. The consensus analyst 12-month price targets of $93 and $241 for RTX and LHX, respectively according to YahooFinance, represent a negligible potential gain from $90 for RTX and a potential gain of about 15% from $210 for LHX.

4. Morningstar rates both RTX and LHX a Buy and has a Fair Value for each substantially above their current prices. CFRA, being the one downer, rates RTX a Buy and LHX a Hold, although the specific price targets of $99 for RTX and $223 for LHX represent similar upside potential percentage gains from their current prices.

LHX is arguably the winner in the sector. This article is a clear winner.
steve7074 profile picture
steve7074
11 Feb. 2024
Comments (3.6K)
@ndardick not a good comparison. RTX had a problem it overcame in the mfg of some of its equipment. Obviously, this hurt its perception though the problem has been corrected.
Clearly, don’t see how 32 stocks is too many. There are 10-12 sectors, that’s less than 3 stocks per sector.
ndardick profile picture
ndardick
11 Feb. 2024
Comments (7.92K)
@steve7074 I hate to disagree with a fellow Chicagoan if not a Blackhawks fan, Steve, but it's always fair to compare LHX to RTX as well as GD, LMT and HII in the defense sector.

I do agree with you that RTX and LHX had very different issues that drove their prices down at, coincidentally, about the same time last September. However, I do not agree with you that the P&W engine "problem has been corrected." There is transparency about the meaningful progress, to be sure, but uncertainty remains regarding the costs to maintain client relationships through this process.

I also agree with another comment you posted that AVGO is a great stock. It was my #1 GARP pick until I was compelled based upon price to sell my entire position last week for more than $1294 per share. I am confident of my ability to buy it back cheaper. For now, CME is my #1 GARP pick.

There are 11 Sectors in the S&P, Steve, and I don't pick a few in each Sector as you suggest, but instead monitor my sector weightings compared to the respective weightings of the 11 sectors in the S&P 500 index. I find that to be a better benchmark and approach. I don't try to be sector weighting neutral, but I want to monitor where I am under- or above- weighted in each sector. Right now I don't own any REITs or Utilities, am 2x invested in financials, am 5x invested in energy compared to the S&P Financial Sector weighting, and am way under-weighted in tech.

I think a fairly concentrated portfolio of less than 30 stocks is better than the "de-worsification" of owning too many stocks or owning ETFs that include the inferior names with the superior stocks.

Thanks for the constructive dialogue, Steve. Hopefully, both of our comments and this dialogue help other investors manage their portfolios with diligence and discipline. Take care.
steve7074 profile picture
steve7074
11 Feb. 2024
Comments (3.6K)
@ndardick You’d like DIVO then, who I own. They own 25.
Reviewing most managed funds, most have 50 or more, or at least 50 with 1% or so interest. Not sure about deworsification, hopefully there are more than 30 quality stocks.
I own 50, incl 3 utilities. Half of my portfolio is funds & ETF!s. ( Safer that way).
That does not include about 10% in REITs. Have about 12 financials ( slightly more than market multiple), but that includes 4 diff types of banks, 3 insurance companies, CME, 2 BDC’s, & Visa, often my No. 1 holding. Between JPM, MS, Citigroup, Truist, who would you sell ? They’re all good banks.
steve7074 profile picture
steve7074
11 Feb. 2024
Comments (3.6K)
Great company, but why 25% in the defense sector ? Makes no sense to me. It doesn’t have the price growth, dividend growth, revenue or earnings growth of a MSFT, Visa, Avgo, etc.
Never has !
Leo Nelissen profile picture
Leo Nelissen
11 Feb. 2024
Comments (11.68K)
@steve7074 That's fine, I'm not trying to convince you to do the same :-)

Thanks for stopping by!
steve7074 profile picture
steve7074
11 Feb. 2024
Comments (3.6K)
@Leo Nelissen An explanation of the 25% would be nice.
Leo Nelissen profile picture
Leo Nelissen
11 Feb. 2024
Comments (11.68K)
@steve7074 High confidence in the industry/ my picks. Also, I bought most very cheap and bought aggressively.
bike stocker profile picture
bike stocker
11 Feb. 2024
Comments (32)
Thanks for another good article on "betting on the right horse" ©

I personally deeply regret not to have started a position last autumn in the area of 160-170's - would have been excellent investment from its value prospective in a promising and a reasonably moaty business. Waiting now for return to the roots ;) - even this couldn't happen in the near future, I'm afraid.

If I may share a suggestion re creating additional value for Leo's readers in your future articles: would appreciate adding to your business evaluation structure two bullets, which are important for a proper investment decision making: quality of management and recent insider trading info (perhaps also containing buy/sell balance and its dynamics per certain time frame - let's say FY, quarter or as compared to your previous report). What do you think?
Leo Nelissen profile picture
Leo Nelissen
11 Feb. 2024
Comments (11.68K)
@bike stocker Thank you for your kind comment and your suggestions!

Management quality is tough, but insider buying/selling can definitely be incorporated to some extent.
bike stocker profile picture
bike stocker
11 Feb. 2024
Comments (32)
@Leo Nelissen Thanks, Leo.

With regard to management quality: of course, nobody expects you as the analyst to predict, what is indeed in the management's heads.
But from historical prospective some conclusions in term of their performance, behavior as well as shareholders friendly attitude could be drawn. To rephrase a bit: the intention here would be to exclude the existing and obvious red flags in terms of management credibility/accountability and putting their own interests over those from shareholders etc

Here are some features from Ben Graham's evaluation prospective with regard to assessment of management's quality, that might be of help.

"They should say, what they will do (forecasts), then do (earnings/revenues vs forecasts), what they said, should forthrightly admit
their failures and take responsibility for them, rather than blaming all-purpose scapegoats like “the economy,” “uncertainty,” or “weak demand.” Are they business managers or rather promoters (no-go -->too much PR)? Presentation of financial results transparent or opaque? If “non-recurring” charges keep recurring, “extraordinary” items crop up so often, that they seem ordinary, acronyms like EBITDA take priority over net income, or “pro forma” earnings are used to cloak actual losses, you may be looking at a firm, that has not yet learned, how to put its shareholders’ long-term interests first."
gman1253 profile picture
gman1253
11 Feb. 2024
Comments (1.33K)
BAESY blows it away....
H
Harry Sack
11 Feb. 2024
Comments (2.54K)
@gman1253 The facts you posted clearly back up your thesis.
Thanks for a well reasoned and informative response
bike stocker profile picture
bike stocker
11 Feb. 2024
Comments (32)
@gman1253 Time will tell, but BAESY is certainly an another great player of/in this industry, which is worth considering
D
Dividend Hung(a)ry
11 Feb. 2024
Comments (243)
Good analysis. I initiated a position in LHX last year near the bottom and intend to keep it as a core position. If defense spending is a concern (I assume you mean US defense spending) then some light on international customers, revenue and outlook would be more than welcome.
Leo Nelissen profile picture
Leo Nelissen
11 Feb. 2024
Comments (11.68K)
@Dividend Hung(a)ry Thank you. I'm glad to hear you got in near the lows!
