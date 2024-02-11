Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Enterprise Products Partners: Don't Let This Cash Cow Slip By You

Daniel Jones
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Enterprise Products Partners is a stable and reliable player in the pipeline/midstream market, generating significant cash flows and offering a 7.73% yield.
  • The company has shown strong operational performance, with increasing revenue and net income, and plans for continued growth through investments and share buybacks.
  • While not the most appealing in the market, Enterprise Products Partners is undervalued and offers attractive returns for investors seeking a quality prospect with a steady cash payout.
Trans Alaska oil pipeline, Atigun canyon

Patrick J. Endres/Corbis Documentary via Getty Images

For investors that want attractive yield, some of the best opportunities can be found in the energy market. Although the energy market is typically associated with extreme amounts of volatility because of price fluctuations, one segment of the space that does very well

Daniel Jones

Daniel Jones
30.09K Followers

Daniel is an avid and active professional investor.

He runs Crude Value Insights, a value-oriented newsletter aimed at analyzing the cash flows and assessing the value of companies in the oil and gas space. His primary focus is on finding businesses that are trading at a significant discount to their intrinsic value by employing a combination of Benjamin Graham's investment philosophy and a contrarian approach to the market and the securities therein. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of ET either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (6)

rickevantodd
Today, 4:43 AM
Good article. In your last table it appears that 4/5 are cheaper than EPD, rather than 3/5 using the price/operating cash flow metric. Long EPD.
nyle alexla
Today, 2:27 AM
Epd is really good investment.
alphakitty
Today, 1:29 AM
Your article could/should have included ET & KMI. Informative nevertheless. Thank you
Daniel Jones
Today, 2:40 AM
@alphakitty It includes both of those from a comparative valuation perspective. I own shares of ET, which I believe is the best player in the space.
Saries
Today, 3:56 AM
@Daniel Jones Sir, why EPD over ET or KMI. I own all 3 for various reasons but curious why you prefer EPD.
Daniel Jones
Today, 4:42 AM
@Saries I don't prefer EPD. I prefer ET. It's cheaper.
