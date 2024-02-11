Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Enad Global: Deep Dive

Moat Investing profile picture
Moat Investing
1.83K Followers

Summary

  • Enad Global engages in the development, distribution, and publishing of digital games with a portfolio of popular IPs.
  • They use an 80-10-10 strategy to mitigate risk and create a space for their products in the middle market.
  • The company aims to generate $300M revenue and $100M EBITDA in 2026, with a current market cap of $123M.

In this photo illustration, the Enad Global 7 AB (EG 7) logo...

SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

Introduction

Enad Global (OTCPK:ENADF) engages in the development, distribution, and publishing of digital games. They have a portfolio with popular IPs (EverQuest 1 and 2, Planet Side 2, DC Universe, The Lord of the Rings Online, Dungeons and Dragons Online, My Singing

This article was written by

Moat Investing profile picture
Moat Investing
1.83K Followers
We are a group of experienced investors that like to dig deeper into stocks to find growth stories at a reasonable price with strong economic moats. We also aim to conduct high-quality analysis by deep diving into valuations, key business drivers, risk/reward, and different future scenarios.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of ENADF either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About ENADF Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on ENADF

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
ENADF
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.