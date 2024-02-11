Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Week In Review: I-Mab Morphs Into U.S.-Only Company, Sells China Assets For $80M

Feb. 11, 2024 1:25 AM ETIMAB, CHSYF, ESALF, BIIB, BAYRY, TRIB, IVBIY, LLY, BAYZF, ESAIY, IVBXF, LLY:CA
Summary

  • I-Mab Hangzhou will acquire rights to I-Mab’s drug assets in Greater China for $80 M.
  • Anbogen Therapeutics raised $12.5M in a Series A funding round. to advance its two lead drug candidates.
  • Bayer signed a non-binding Letter of Intent to market a Continuous Glucose Monitoring biosensor device owned by Ireland’s Trinity Biotech in China and India .

Human genome analysis DNA molecular structure

Yuichiro Chino/Moment via Getty Images

Deals and Financings

I-Mab (IMAB) will become a completely US-based company with operations in Rockville, Maryland and San Diego, divesting itself of I-Mab Biopharma (Hangzhou), an unconsolidated affiliate (see story). I-Mab Hangzhou will

China has become the #2 pharmaceutical market years ahead of projections and continues to be the fastest growing market in the world. China is $50 billion dollars a year into life science and healthcare development through over 160 government funding programs. VC investment, M&A transactions and cross-border partnering deals in China were all up significantly in 2012. ChinaBio® Today focuses exclusively on the rapidly evolving life science industry in China, including biotech, pharma, medical device, diagnostics, services and tools. From our offices in Shanghai and San Diego, our industry analysts provide daily news, commentary and analysis on public and private China life science companies, as well as events and global issues affecting the China market. Visit: ChinaBio Today (http://www.chinabiotoday.com) ChinaBio LLC (http://www.chinabiollc.com)

