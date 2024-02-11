Dilok Klaisataporn

Business development companies deliver solid dividend yields to passive income investors. One BDC that I have owned for a while and that provides a high-yield as well as dividend growth is Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC).

With the stock now selling for a 2% premium to net asset value, even the company’s robust net investment income presentation 1Q-24 and an improving credit trend are not fundamentally improving the risk/reward relationship, in my view. Hold.

My Rating History

I changed my stock classification for Golub Capital from Buy to Hold three months ago as Golub Capital’s discount to net asset value disappeared and the BDC had to grapple with the prospect of declining net investment income in a falling-rate environment.

With that being said, I think that all of Golub Capital BDC’s key performance metrics in 1Q-24 continue to support a Hold stock classification.

Golub Capital’s Portfolio Is Still Growing, Improving Non-Accrual Ratio

I have singled out Golub Capital a number of times in my last two years of writing here, primarily because the BDC is primarily focused on high quality First Liens that, in my view, limit the risk of investing in this BDC in the event of a recession.

At the end of 2023, Golub Capital was to 94% invested in First Liens which is one of the highest percentages invested in this loan categorization that I have ever come across.

Golub Capital’s Portfolio value at the end of 2023 was $5.4 billion which made it the sixth-biggest BDC by net assets in the industry.

This is what Golub Capital’s portfolio at the end of 2023 looked like.

Portfolio Highlights - Investment Mix (Golub Capital BDC)

Though the portfolio has not grown in 1Q-24, Golub Capital had another win as far as its non-accrual situation was concerned. The BDC’s non-accrual ratio, which is measured as a percentage of total debt investment fair value declined 0.1 percentage points to 1.1% at the end of 2023.

The BDC’s non-accrual ratio has dropped four quarters in a row in 2023 and the trend is therefore highly positive. At the end of 4Q-23, Golub Capital had 9 investments on non-accrual status which was unchanged from the prior quarter.

Non-Accrual Ratio (Golub Capital BDC)

Though the credit quality trend was encouraging and clearly a positive conclusion from Golub Capital’s earnings release, the same could not be said about the company’s portfolio growth. It was the second quarter in a row in which Golub Capital’s portfolio declined due to a high number of accelerated repayments and loan sales and a weak origination environment.

This trend, however, should be expected to reverse in 2024 if the central bank slashes its short-term interest rates, thereby making First Liens cheaper for borrowers. Almost all new originations in 1Q-24 were Senior Secured First Liens.

Portfolio Highlights - New Originations (Golub Capital BDC)

Two Raises In 2023, Excess Coverage Allows For 2024 Dividend Hike

Looking at Golub Capital’s dividend coverage metrics for the fourth quarter it becomes apparent that the BDC continues to have a lot of potential for dividend growth in 2024.

The BDC handed passive income investors two dividend increases in the second half of 2023 by raising its regular dividend 12% in 3Q-23 to $0.37 per share and paying a total of $0.07 per share in supplemental dividends.

Golub Capital also raised its 1Q-24 regular dividend to $0.39 and announced a supplemental dividend of $0.07 per share in supplemental dividends which lifts the leading dividend yield to 11%.

Golub Capital’s net investment income results for 2023, pay-out growth and dividend pay-out ratio can be seen in the table below.

Dividend (Author Created Table Using BDC Information)

Buy On Dips, But Not Now

As I have said many times before, I have an aversion for paying more than net asset value for a BDC, no matter how good the dividend or how low the pay-out ratio is.

Due to its excess dividend coverage and the primary focus on First Liens, Golub Capital, however, is a top BDC for me to buy on dips and the BDC is still a core holding in my passive income portfolio.

I presently see a solid, opportunistic buying opportunity in Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation (OCSL) which disclosed last week a deterioration in its lending performance, triggering a substantial drop in the BDC’s stock price.

Generally speaking, I cut back on my BDC buys when the stock trades at a premium, but in the case of Golub Capital I’d consider adding below net asset value $15.03 (my long-term stock price target).

Golub Capital was selling below net asset value for much of 2023, but has re-rated to net asset value lately due to the BDC being positioned to profit from higher portfolio income related to its floating-rate debt investment portfolio.

Golub Capital’s floating-rate exposure is 99%. In my view, Golub Capital is priced at intrinsic value right now and since I am rarely willing to pay full price for a BDC’s yield, I think that a Hold stock classification is the best course of action here.

With that said, a dip below net asset value would make the BDC much more compelling again from a valuation, safety margin and dividend yield point of view.

Data by YCharts

Why I Might Be Off And Golub Capital’s Stock Might Re-Rate Higher

Golub Capital is a 99% floating-rate BDC, so the central bank may throw a wrench into the company’s net investment income potential once rates come down.

A higher-for-longer rate environment could, however, elevate the BDC’s net investment income potential and allow for the payments of supplemental dividends that could boost the BDC’s effective yield. The best way to deal with these risks is to stay neutral and collect the dividends.

My Conclusion

Golub Capital is a very well-managed BDC with a First Lien focus that I appreciate a lot and would appreciate even more during a recession when default risks are on the rise.

As far as the performance evaluation goes for Golub Capital’s 1Q-24, the BDC continued to outearn its dividend with net investment income and the credit quality trend improved. As much as I like the income that I generate from Golub Capital’s stock, I do not think that the BDC is a particular steal.

Staying invested or waiting on the sidelines until a buying opportunity emerges (below $15.03) may be the best course of action here. Hold.