Golub Capital: A Solid 11% Yielding BDC With Improving Credit Trends

Feb. 11, 2024 2:34 AM ETGolub Capital BDC (GBDC)OCSL6 Comments
On the Pulse profile picture
On the Pulse
10.6K Followers

Summary

  • Golub Capital BDC Inc. provides solid dividend yields to passive income investors.
  • The BDC's portfolio is focused on high-quality First Liens, reducing the risk of investing in a recession.
  • Golub Capital has potential for dividend growth in 2024 and is a good buy on dips below net asset value.

Hand holding drawing virtual lightbulb with brain on bokeh background for creative and smart thinking idea concep

Dilok Klaisataporn

Business development companies deliver solid dividend yields to passive income investors. One BDC that I have owned for a while and that provides a high-yield as well as dividend growth is Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC).

With the

A financial researcher and avid investor with a keen eye for innovation and disruption, as well as growth buy-outs and value stocks. Keeping an eye on the pace of high tech and early growth companies, I write about current events and the biggest news surrounding the industry, and strive to provide readers with ample research and investment opportunities.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of GBDC either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (6)

V
Valuestocks007
11 Feb. 2024
Comments (11.28K)
Thanks for bringing my attention to this BDC. I am long OSCL and have been really happy with it the last 3 years!
Zucks profile picture
Zucks
11 Feb. 2024
Comments (3.54K)
I suppose since I agree with everything you say, having held and dripped this BDC since purchasing it during the COVID downturn, I am being a bit gratuitous saying this is a good article, so I hit the follow button to see further posts.
D
DividendLiving
11 Feb. 2024
Comments (213)
My favorite BDC. Would happily add more if trades below nav. Had an order this week at 15.02 but didn’t get filled despite hitting that price briefly. Such is life
B
Bekster
11 Feb. 2024
Comments (1.96K)
How could this article not mentioned the the upcoming merger of GBDC with one of Golub's private BDC's?

It was announced back on January 17th.

golubcapitalbdc.com/...
.
.
.
More important than GBDC becoming a larger BDC is that they are lowering their incentive fee from 20% to 15%, permanently!

GBDC is voluntarily lowering the incentive fee beginning Q124, but it will become permanent once the merger is completed.

This is the big news!

In GBDC's overview presentation on the upcoming merger they estimate the reduction in the incentive fee will add $0.03-$0.04 to NII each quarter (P 16 of the presentation).

golubcapitalbdc.com/...

It's simple math. The manager takes less to run the company, and more revenue falls to the shareholders (NII).
.
.
.
Yes, declining interest rates will eventually lower NII at all BDC's, but how many BDC's can claim a $0.03-$0.04 offset each quarter to blunt the effect declining interest rates will have on NII?

Answer: None.

If interest rates stay higher for longer, expect GBDC's NII to increase $0.03-$0.04 each quarter from where they are now.

When interest rates do start to decline, the lower incentive fee expenses will help offset the effect of less investment income from declining interest rates.

I can't understand how this can be missing from the analysis provided in this article.
B
Brucejfern
Yesterday, 7:55 AM
Comments (5.91K)
@Bekster

Shhhhhhh. Not until I get a full position. Just kidding but you nailed it. And GBDC will be able to lower its borrowing costs; becoming what the 5th largest BDC in sector. I would encourage everyone to go back and look at how many shares the Golub's purchased in the open market in recent years. I believe they are number one in insider purchases in the BDC space.
rickevantodd profile picture
rickevantodd
11 Feb. 2024
Comments (3.94K)
Good article, however, I would never include supplemental dividends when quoting the yield. I only consider core dividends with my BDC holdings.
