Editor's note: Seeking Alpha is proud to welcome Ben Rogers as a new contributor. It's easy to become a Seeking Alpha contributor and earn money for your best investment ideas. Active contributors also get free access to SA Premium. Click here to find out more »

xia yuan/Moment via Getty Images

Summary

ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX) is a generational opportunity currently on the launchpad, and now is the best time to invest in this moonshot company. The obvious rocket fuel is Anktiva’s PDUFA imminent date for bladder cancer on April 23. With last May’s CRL receding into the past, but not irrelevant, IBRX has been warming its rocket engines for some time.

As a revenue-free biotech, analyst coverage is understandably scant and usually centers on the company’s cash needs or the pending approval event for a single indication. This is true for the measured to bullish articles on Seeking Alpha and those on other platforms where content tends to be error prone or hit pieces. While the cash-plus-PDUFA focus serves a short-term view, IBRX is currently priced relatively low given the many factors that might contribute to its potentially dramatic pre-PDUFA price spike. If ImmunityBio is a viable moonshot, then it’s worth looking at why buying now for the long term deserves a deeper dive.

Pressure Cooker

Nonclinical CRL

Last year’s CRL was nonclinical in nature, meaning that the FDA did not require additional trials. Issues were solely with the third-party manufacturer. While the FDA did ask for more efficacy and safety data, the ask provided IBRX with an opportunity to add good data to the previously submitted stellar data. If you’re unfamiliar with the Anktiva trial results, read the company pitch deck or refer to the articles on this platform. The short version of the story is that Anktiva for bladder cancer is twice as effective as Merck’s blockbuster Keytruda and has a better safety profile.

Early approval potential

While investors should assume April 23 is the key date, a pre-PDUFA approval is possible. Though uncommon, the FDA has guidelines in place for taking “early action” when a CRL is manufacturer-related or a best-in-class drug is likely to save lives. Both are true in this case. For early action examples, see Andexxa, Luxturna, Opdivo and the following:

Company and drug PDUFA date Approved Date Days Approved Early Vertex Pharmaceuticals: Trikafta 3/19/2020 10/21/2019 150 days Beigene Brukinsa: Lymphoma 2/27/2020 11/14/2019 106 days Global Blood Therapeutics: Oxbryta 2/26/2020 11/26/2019 92 days Alnylam Givlaari: Hepatic porphyria 2/4/2020 11/20/2019 77 days Novartis: Adakveo 1/16/2020 11/15/2019 63 days Click to enlarge

Short-powered booster rocket

A price run-up into a PDUFA date is a well-known and tradeable phenomenon. Combining the typical biotech price action with potential approval for what some consider one of the most anticipated drug approvals for 2024, the stock price is certainly primed for a dramatic climb. While last year’s run to $6.50 was curtailed by the CRL, the past action offers a plausible model for the next two months. Additional certainty for this second PDUFA suggests $6-$8 is a reasonable target.

Additional fuel for the IBRX rocket may be provided by short sellers. Shorted shares have been hanging around 40 million for the last 5 months. With a 30%+ short interest on a low float of 130 million shares, IBRX is a prime candidate for a short squeeze. Remarkably, shares not available for trading include the 80% owned by founder Patrick Soon-Shiong and the dominating large institutions stake. A chart comparing 2023-24 short data reveals that shorts did not capitulate during the 2023 pre-PDUFA runup and that short interest is 50% higher ahead of this year’s April PDUFA.

Investors who include short data in their positioning calculations should also track short volume (declining) and shares available to shares to short (nearly none as of 2/5/24).

Short interest pre-PDUFA 2023 vs. current short interest (Ben Rogers)

Note that a short squeeze is likely, but a gamma squeeze is not: options volume is currently too thin for a concurrent gamma squeeze.

Partner news

Long term bulls are also aware of ImmunityBio’s repeated statements that they will announce a partner ex-US after approval. Speculation centers on Merck because its revenue-monster Keytruda loses patent protection in 2028 and it is in many trials with Anktiva. Some have suggested J&J as well as other big pharma are looking to take a stake in the IBRX platforms and thereby establish or expand their foothold in the oncology space. Obviously, a well-known name will drive the price higher, especially if it includes a lucrative royalty deal or investment in new trials. A no-name company will probably weigh on the price.

Multiple boxes checked

The “moonshot” trope can wear thin, but evidence suggests that smart money believes IBRX could join the ranks of big pharma. IBRX is a top 10 holding of Direxion’s $MOON ETF, and institutional investors include the likes of BlackRock with over 10 million shares. A recent investment by Oberland Capital included a surprising "$300 million non-dilutive capital exchanged for royalty payments on future ImmunityBio immunotherapy product revenue"

Pre-approval bios typically dilute and trade equity for cash, so Oberland’s exchange of cash for a share in future revenues of an unapproved product is a testament to the strength of Anktiva’s potential as well as excellence and execution of the IBRX vision. Finally, Patrick Soon-Shiong has played a key role in the U.S. Cancer MoonShot effort for years and has shrewdly positioned his company as a provider of both cures and vaccines.

Rarely does a pre-approval biotech check so many critical boxes for investors. Patrick is an all-in owner with a billion-dollar stake and an extensive track record building companies that bring blockbuster drugs to market (Wikipedia). His company's six platforms have ongoing trials for RNA and DNA vaccines as well as trials designed to leverage the synergy across platforms. IBRX refers to this as “orchestration” of the immune system. For example, cancer trials for bladder, pancreatic, lung, and head and neck, and Lynch syndrome combine NK+T cells, NK cells, DAMP inducers, and memory B&T cells in a single treatment. The approaching PDUFA date is for a drug with stellar trial results that beats standard of care and nearly doubles the complete response rate of Merck’s blockbuster Keytruda. (See the safety and efficacy comparison of Keytruda vs. Anktiva on slide 15 here).

As a strategic visionary, Patrick has also prepped for the future. A 2000+ deep patent moat protects its technology to 2035 (Company presentation: slide 29). To support his technology's manufacturing and development needs, his facility space exceeds 700,000+ s.f., including 450,000 s.f. of manufacturing and lab real estate in the U.S. Of course, both of these service a huge pipeline with already producing moonshot-worthy results.

Pipeline: Multiple baskets, lots of eggs, and a new tool

Each of the "check boxes" above deserve a standalone article, but my focus here is the pipeline rocket fuel that isn’t obvious to a casual investor.

Number of trials

The company website lists 13 trials. Center stage is Anktiva: by itself, its Keytruda-beating results for bladder cancer would be the beating heart of any biotech. But ImmunityBio’s pipeline reflects its moonshot vision, and there are two other trials in phase 3 and two more in phase 2. All of these are for high revenue indications: lung cancer, pancreatic cancer, lynch syndrome. Some early results are exceptional and have surprised with complete responses in diseases like pancreatic cancer. The website also lists trials for solid tumors, Glioblastoma, HPV, Covid, HIV.

More trials and a new pipeline exploration tool

Less obvious are the 17+ other trials and the big pharma names behind the combination drug therapies. Of these, several have concluded in 2023 and six will reach their primary end date in 2024. To facilitate my own analysis of these catalysts, I created an interactive trial timeline tool with links to clinicaltrials.gov and the timeline’s additional data. Each trial bar on the zoomable timeline begins with the primary end date and ends with the study completion date; therefore, all the studies started long before they appear on the timeline. Investors could see multiple readouts this year. In fact, most of the 2025 and 2026 studies are in progress, and the foreseeable future is pregnant with potential data readouts.

IBRX timeline tool application (Ben Rogers)

The sheer volume of trials will drive price appreciation with investors expecting a cascade of news for the foreseeable future. My own view is that should IBRX experience a black swan event (e.g., another CRL), the price is unlikely to go sub $2 due to the number trial baskets (unique platforms) incubating trial eggs (multiple drugs and trials for each platform).

Note that the timeline tool’s first iteration does not include pre-clinical trials of the patented NK-92 cell lines that IBRX licenses to 3rd parties or ex-US, non-IBRX sponsored trials.

Targeting complete response and SOC

For ImmunityBio to join Big Pharm in orbit, it will need approvals for first line treatment and drugs that compete with or replace standard of care. Anktiva’s potential approval on April 23 is based on results that beat SOC, but most studies initiated in the same timeframe are for 2nd or 3rd line. In these cases, the patients’ disease has progressed and/or their immune system has been compromised by chemotherapy and other drugs. Good results under these conditions raises an obvious question: Would ImmunityBio’s drugs be even more effective if provided earlier in a patient’s treatment regimen?

As usual, Patrick Soon-Shiong is already executing a plan that transitions ImmunityBio’s focus from 2nd and 3rd line to 1st line. With trial results in hand that show complete responses for bladder cancer, merkel cell carcinoma, pancreatic cancer, and others (Company presentation: slides 6-10), 1st line trials are underway. Moreover, Patrick Soon-Shiong’s Big Pharma vision includes not only curing cancer, but also its prevention. Vaccine trials are also underway.

6/7/2023 Presentation for the Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference (ImmunityBio)

Risks

My outlook is positive, but IBRX is in baby-biotech land, and risks abound. Like all longs, my multi-bagger was decimated with last year’s CRL. But as a believer in the company’s trajectory, I added to my position since. Still, the future is unclear, and risks abound:

The FDA may not approve Anktiva.

Patrick Soon-Shiong is central to company success and is a key-man risk.

Negative trial outcomes in other indications could hobble the price.

The market is at all-time highs. A pullback could weigh heavily on the IBRX pre-PDUFA price action. OTM options are always high risk, but more so now.

Macro events outside ImmunityBio’s control could tank the stock; for example, expanding wars, economic collapse, a nuclear accident, another pandemic, and so on.

Additionally, ImmunityBio raised 420M in September of 2023 and another 320M in January of 2024. While a burn rate of around 33M per month suggests a 20 month runway, recent accelerated hiring coupled with poor execution post-approval could result in additional dilution.

These risks are not trivial. Trade what you believe.

Conclusion

Given the probable price surge in the coming weeks, I hope this overview and the trial timeline tool facilitates your profitable positioning. After two years following the company, I’ve come to believe ImmunityBio offers a unique opportunity to own a big pharma-baby at a low price. While there’s no objective certainty, there can be subjective conviction borne of strong due diligence. This is true of every transformational company in its infancy—from Amazon to Moderna.