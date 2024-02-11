BlackJack3D

Introduction

Cybersecurity has always been one of my major interests. That's why I have been screening for high-quality companies in this space recently. It is a highly fragmented market, and the universe of public companies is large, offering a lot to choose from.

One of the companies that I found more attractive than its competitors was Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW). I'll delve into what they do, but I was specifically interested in the transformation story that could allow it to become much more profitable than it has been historically.

The industry had a wonderful 2023, but looking forward, I think the company may struggle with weakening customers and falling total billings. For an investor base accustomed to seeing high growth numbers, this could be the catalyst for a stock downside.

That is why I assign a “Hold” rating to Palo Alto Networks and will wait for a better entry point.

Company Description & Transformation Journey

Cybersecurity may be a tough space to invest in for people who lack technical expertise. It is not easy for me either. I will not act as if I have a degree in computer science.

However, after doing as much research as I have done, things start to clear up. Things like how demand for cybersecurity products and services has been increasing and how good a company Palo Alto is.

In simple terms, Palo Alto Networks (PANW) is a global provider of cybersecurity solutions. Although it operates under a single segment, it delivers services across four key areas: network security, cloud security, security operations, and threat intelligence and security consulting, which the firm calls Unit 42. Palo Alto excels in detecting and blocking cyber threats to networks, offering tools for companies to monitor their systems, and providing cybersecurity consulting.

Historically, Palo Alto focused more on hardware, supplying network security appliances to various industries. This was not scalable at all and faced significant competitive pressure as other companies in the cybersecurity field adopted new technologies and introduced advanced software solutions. Recognizing this, Palo Alto embarked on a significant transformation towards software. In the first quarter of 2024, approximately 42.5% of its revenue came from the Next-Gen Security business, which, as the company states, is a major source of recurring revenue.

Q1 2024 Earnings Presentation

This transformation required big investments. That is why Palo Alto made more than 15 acquisitions of various scales, totaling nearly $3 billion. At the same time, the company doubled its CAPEX spending and more importantly increased its focus on innovation.

R&D is key to staying competitive in this industry. Although there are some switching costs, a company offering a superior and compatible product can easily attract customers from its competitors. Palo Alto noticed this, and together with all the acquisitions, it increased its R&D spending from below $300 million in 2016 to $1.6 billion in 2023.

S&P Capital IQ

Trends Have Supported Growth

While the company has been undergoing this transformation and investing more in growth, the demand for cybersecurity services has increased significantly. This was driven by several factors.

Firstly, as highlighted during its Q1 2024 earnings call, there has been a notable increase in both the frequency and severity of ransomware attacks. Companies have witnessed a 37% rise in ransomware incidents year over year, alongside a 28% increase in the costs associated with these attacks.

Furthermore, as technology evolves, the pace at which cybercriminals can steal data is getting faster. Solving this issue requires more modern cybersecurity technologies that Palo Alto can provide with its innovative products.

Q1 2024 Earnings Presentation

The second big trend is the aggregate data usage. With the adoption of technologies such as artificial intelligence and cloud computing, we generate more data, which means more data centers are needed to store it. With an increasing number of data centers, as well as other companies working with more data, cybersecurity services providers have more customers.

These trends, combined with the transformation the company has been going through, are why Palo Alto recognized immense growth in revenue and billings. This growth can be seen below.

S&P Capital IQ

Is It Coming To An End?

Undoubtedly, the company has been very successful so far. Both revenue and profits have increased significantly over the past few years thanks to acquisitions and the transformation the company has gone through.

However, I believe this high-growth era might be coming to an end. Although the company has a strong balance sheet and has the financial ability to continue innovating, the same cannot be said for its customers.

During the Q1 2024 earnings call, management guided for lower billings in the fiscal year 2024 due to customers asking for deferred payment terms and discounts on offerings. With rates remaining higher for longer, the economic environment may force some of the customers to downgrade their subscriptions or switch to companies offering a bigger discount. While the management is downplaying this, this may prove a problem in 2024 for investors, who are used to seeing never-ending growth.

Total billings are already down quarter-over-quarter in Q1 2024, as can be seen below.

Q1 2024 Earnings Presentation

Additionally, the company may not be able to continue making acquisitions with favorable terms. Any debt financing would significantly move interest expenses going forward. We are already seeing that the company is making fewer and fewer acquisitions. After an aggressive acquisitive period, it acquired only two companies in 2021, one in 2022, and two in 2023.

Valuation

Valuation is why I believe investors who have not been holding the stock are late to the story. No measure of corporate valuation shows that the company is cheap or even fairly priced.

First of all, let’s talk about the forward price-to-earnings [P/E] multiple. It shows how optimistic the market is about the next year’s earnings growth. With the exception of 2022, when the stock declined, it has been on an increasing trend since 2016.

This could make sense with the transformation from hardware to software and subscriptions. However, revenue growth actually declined from 50% in 2016 to 25% in 2023. At the same time, the earnings margin fluctuated between 28% and 22%. It was relatively flat.

Given these facts, I believe the hype around earnings growth was not, and is not, justified.

S&P Capital IQ S&P Capital IQ & Author S&P Capital IQ

Secondly, even if I think the company is going to grow as fast as it did, the DCF method shows it is overvalued.

Assuming a similar earnings growth translates to an adjusted free cash flow of $3.15 billion in fiscal year 2024 and $6.14 billion in 2028.

As the cybersecurity industry is typically a high-growth one, I will use a growth rate of 3% after the fifth year instead of the long-term inflation target of 2%. The cost of equity is calculated as 9.17% using a long-term risk-free rate of 2%, a market risk premium of 5.7%, and the stock’s 5-year equity beta. The cost of debt is taken as the current 5-year treasury yield + a small spread.

Additionally, I typically divide cash into operating cash and excess cash. Operating cash I what the company needs to use for its working capital and other investments. Excess cash is anything excess, and the investors have a claim over it. That is why I only include excess cash in the equity value. For Palo Alto, excess cash is zero due to high growth and high unearned revenue, for which the company will have to spend cash to deliver services.

Even with these high growth expectations, the fair share price is calculated as $274.7, which is 24.6% lower than the current share price at the time of this article’s writing.

Author

Risks

The main risk to this thesis is that I am wrong about the growth. If the company finds a way to make this high earnings growth rate sustainable, investor sentiment would likely remain positive. In that case, my thesis would have to be revised.

Additionally, this thesis partly depends on the financial health of Palo Alto’s customers. They are currently looking for ways to reduce costs, and therefore asking for discounts and more favorable payment terms. This puts pressure on the billing figure of the company. If the Fed starts to decrease interest rates and banks ease credit standards, growth would be encouraged. In that case, customers may be retained, and the total billings could go up.

Upcoming Earnings

Palo Alto Networks announced that the company will release the second quarter results on February 20, 2024. This release could be critical to see if this thesis is playing out.

Wall Street analysts anticipate the company to achieve peak sales during this quarter (Source: S&P Capital IQ), with a consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. Any shortfall in achieving these figures could be interpreted as indicative of underlying end-market weaknesses.

While it's important to monitor quarter-over-quarter sales growth, I believe the most critical metric we should follow is total billings. Q1 2024 total billings were disappointing as explained above. The management is guiding for lower billings in fiscal year 2024, but because of the weakness in end markets, I believe a lower-than-expected billings figure is possible. That could be a catalyst for a downside. On the other hand, a strong quarterly billings figure could be the reason for revising this thesis.

Moreover, management's insights regarding customer strength and the impact of high interest rates will be critical in assessing the validity of this thesis. An optimistic outlook from management concerning customer relationships could significantly bolster investor sentiment.

Conclusion

Palo Alto Networks is one of the most interesting companies in the cybersecurity space. I like how they transformed the company in the last six years. I would love to own it at the right price. However, I don’t think the market is giving us that opportunity right now. That is why my rating is “Hold”.

Investors are used to seeing this company grow, and that is how they form their expectations. I believe this is not a great time for growth because of the high interest rates, tightening credit standards, and cautious customers.

Furthermore, both the DCF valuation and the multiples analysis highlight that the stock is currently expensive. I am adding this company to my watchlist and will be looking for a better entry point once its customers are in better shape.