The Magnificent Seven Takes On A New Look, Diving Into MAGS

The Magnificent Seven has undergone a bit of a transformation over the past several months. NVIDIA (NVDA) and Meta Platforms (META) have surged while shares of Apple (AAPL) have meandered. Tesla (TSLA), meanwhile, has plunged. Some pundits suggest that Elon Musk’s EV company should be removed from the colloquial “Mag 7” group for good, perhaps replaced by names like Broadcom (AVGO) or even Eli Lilly (LLY) which are now larger than Tesla by market cap.

There are a lot of moving pieces with these glamor stocks. I have a hold rating on the Roundhill Magnificent Seven ETF (NASDAQ:MAGS). The group has obviously surged over many timeframes, but the earnings story is very real. In fact, Goldman Sachs points out that the Magnificent Seven’s weight in the S&P 500 has reached 29% as of February 2, 2024. On a forward-looking basis, the group’s earnings share is 22% of the SPX, and at a record high. I assert that momentum can be a powerful thing in markets, so until we see signs that the trend is breaking, it is a risky wager to bet against this ETF holding shares in some of the world’s most profitable free cash flow generating machines.

Mag 7 EPS Share Rising Sharply

Goldman Sachs

For background and according to the issuer, MAGS offers equal-weight exposure to the “Magnificent Seven” stocks – Alphabet, Amazon, Apple, Meta, Microsoft, Nvidia, and Tesla. MAGS is the first-ever ETF to track the Magnificent Seven. I will point out that the seven stocks have performances that vary wildly year to date. NVDA and META are the winners, up 41% and 33%, respectively, while AAPL and TSLA are the notable laggards, down 2% and 24%, respectively. So, the current weighting reveals an 18.3% position in NVDA and just 9.4% in TSLA as of February 8, 2024.

MAGS is a small ETF with just $112 mn in assets under management and it pays a significantly below-market trailing 12-month dividend yield of just 0.4%. It sports a low to moderate 0.29% annual expense ratio while its share price momentum has been exceptional in the last year, with the ETF’s total return being 49% compared to just a 23% rise in the S&P 500. The Nasdaq 100 ETF (QQQ) is up 43% YoY while the SPDR Technology Sector ETF (XLK) has returned 46%. I was surprised to see that liquidity is not all that great with MAGS – its 30-day median bid/ask spread is wide at 11 basis points, per RoundHill while the fund’s 90-day average volume is just 111k shares, so I encouraged investors to use limit orders when trading the fund.

The Negative-rated ETF by Morningstar plots on the far upper-right corner of the style box given that it holds the biggest of the US growth mega caps. Its price-to-earnings ratio is listed at 29.5, but long-term EPS growth is in the mid-to-high teens. Still, the forward PEG ratio is no bargain if we assume a mid-teens forward earnings growth rate and its earnings multiple now near 30. Thus, I have a hold on valuation but will point out positive technicals later in the article.

Mag 7 Earnings Estimates Holding Up Better than the S&P 493

Goldman Sachs

MAGS is a focused ETF with all assets in tech-related sectors. While there is technically some sector diversification given that META and GOOG are considered in the Communication Services group and AMZN and TSLA are in the Consumer Discretionary space, many of the same macro factors impacting tech apply to those niches.

MAGS Holdings

RoundHill ETFs

For seasonality, I took a look at the historical patterns of QQQ as the Mag 7 commands about 40% of that ETF. Notice that returns over the past 10 years have been a bit shaky in February, with a negative median total return in aggregate. But performance is strong in March through August. So being timely with your entry over the next few weeks may be prudent.

QQQ Seasonality: Neutral February, Stronger March

Seeking Alpha

The Technical Take

MAGS has existed just since April last year. But notice in the chart below that the ETF has been in a solid uptrend since notching a low last October. A correction began late in the second quarter of last year, and MAGS pulled back more than 10% - and that’s about when volume began to take off in the fund. With a rising near-term 50-day and long-term 200-day moving average, the trend is clearly to the upside.

Moreover, look at the RSI momentum oscillator at the top of the graph – it really hasn’t hit technical overbought territory, nor do I spot signs of bearish momentum divergence. Finally, with a high amount of volume by price in the $32 to $35 zone, there should be ample demand for the ETF on pullbacks.

There are no obvious resistance spots given that the fund is at all-time highs. I see support likely at the $32 level – that's where MAGS struggled to rise above from July 2023 through early Q4 last year. Overall, the technical trend and momentum appear solid.

MAGS: Bullish Uptrend, Rising Moving Averages

The Bottom Line

I have a hold rating on MAGS. The Magnificent Seven stocks have undergone key changes over the last few months, and I encourage investors to identify other stocks that could be the growth names of the next cycle. With a stretched valuation, the chart of MAGS appears strong as we head into a sometimes-risky calendar period.