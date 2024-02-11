Blue Owl: 2 BDCs For You And Me

chrisbrignell

Williams Equity Research (WER)

Blue Owl Capital (OWL) didn't exist until late 2020.

Today, OWL's market cap is $22.4 billion.

The firm's $157 billion in assets under management puts it within striking distance of Wall Street titans like The Carlyle Group (CG) and Ares Management Corporation (ARES).

How did a no-name firm go from nothing to this elite level in just a couple of years? If it seems impossible, that's because it is.

Oak Street, which is now Blue Owl's real estate platform, was founded in 2009. It fought through the Great Recession and became experts in many types of real estate.

Dyal Capital is the predecessor to Blue Owl's GP Strategic Capital platform. The strategy has been extremely lucrative to investors and was established in 2010.

Blue Owl's credit arm, which manages the BDC we are learning about today, was founded in 2016.

Despite being the "new kid on the block" compared to Oak Street and Dyal Capital, Owl Rock has accomplished a lot. That includes managing one of the largest publicly traded Business Development Companies under the name Blue Owl Capital Corporation (OBDC).

None of these companies that now form Blue Owl were founded in a garage by college dropouts. That might work in Silicon Valley or Austin, TX where I live, but not Wall Street.

You need a reputation money can't buy and a serious track record. Otherwise, no one will trust you with billions of dollars.

Credit Dream Team

Since Owl Rock is the division that manages the company we're learning about today, let's focus there. It was founded by Doug Ostrover, Marc Lipschultz, and Craig Packer.

Doug was a co-founder of GSO Capital Partners, the credit platform for Blackstone (BX). The same Blackstone that just reached $1 trillion in assets.

Marc spent two decades at KKR & Co. (KKR). He was the Global Head of Energy and Infrastructure and served on top level committees. Before that, he did mergers and acquisitions ((M&A)) at Goldman Sachs (GS).

Craig was a Partner and Co-Head of Leveraged Finance at Goldman Sachs. Before that, he was Global Head of High Yield Capital Markets at Credit Suisse.

These individuals clearly have the chops to manage private credit, and more specifically, BDCs like we are reviewing today.

And they didn't just take a big paycheck and head to the Hamptons.

Doug and Marc are now the co-CEOs of Blue Owl. Craig is Co-President of the firm and sits on the board of directors.

They run the show.

That's good because it doesn't do any good to have a dream team that sits on the bench.

When it comes to alternative investments, whether real estate, private equity, or private credit like BDCs, it all comes down to the people.

The Trend, Not the Exception

When Owl Rock Capital Corporation (previously ORCC, now rebranded to OBDC) had its initial public offering (IPO) in July 2019, few investors had heard of the firm.

But I had. I'd performed thorough due diligence on several of Owl Rock's private offerings.

It was my job as a due diligence officer at $100+ billion investment firms. I'd spend months reviewing the terms of the offering, analyzing Owl Rock's track record, speaking with their underwriters and executives, and visiting their offices to triple check every item.

And I did that on more than one Owl Rock investment opportunity. Not only did the IPO not surprise me, but I expected it. That's because the public markets are the way institutional investors get liquidity. Understanding how the private and public markets are connected can give you a big advantage as an investor.

Today, Blue Owl's credit division manages eight BDCs. Because of the way BDCs are structured, they must file quarterly reports even when they are still private companies. For those with experience analyzing those types of documents like me, that provides invaluable insight into how the companies are performing long before they hit the public markets.

Most investors and even many professional analysts rely on investor presentations and supplementals as their sole source of information. While useful, that's always impacted by the story management wants to tell. Sometimes, that story is dead-on.

Other times, it conveniently leaves out information you can only find in the 10-Q and 10-K filings.

5 Most Important Facts to Know About the New Blue Owl BDC

Let's focus on the key aspects of the new BDC, Blue Owl Capital Corporation III (OBDE), that we need to know as investors.

1. Owl Rock was founded on a core tenet that still applies today. In order to satisfy the needs of larger companies and build more diversified portfolios for investors, Owl Rock generally splits deals among its BDCs.

I'll explain what that means, and you'll see why this little-known fact is critical.

Back when Uber (UBER) was private, it relied on BDCs for capital. Let's say it needed a $1 billion term loan for a couple of years before it had its own IPO and would have access to cheaper debt.

Most of the BDCs you know would have to pass. It's more than they can afford. Even if they could get the capital to make the loan, it would be well over 10% of their portfolios.

BDCs prefer to keep individual loan exposures below 5%. This is where Owl Rock excelled. Since it managed several BDCs, it could allocate $100-200 million to each one based on what was appropriate for each fund.

This meant Owl Rock could win Uber's business, but no investor had too much exposure to that one company. By the way, although I changed the numbers a little, that example with Uber is based on a true story.

This simple concept is a key reason for Owl Rock's success. And it's why if you are already familiar with Blue Owl's existing BDC, many of its characteristics will look familiar as we study its new BDC.

On Seeking Alpha, I've already come across readers that are completely perplexed by the fact the holdings overlap is near 100%. Several concluded that Blue Owl must be operating a "scam" because of this. Let's not fall for that trap.

With a better understanding of Owl Rock's business model, we can quickly cut through the fog and make more informed decisions.

2. Although many investors don't realize it, we can use filings from when Blue Owl Capital Corporation III was still private to better understand the new public entity.

SEC.gov

That's a screenshot from the SEC.gov website used to store company filings. Notice that Blue Owl Capital Corp III has 10-Qs going back to the year 2020.

There is a massive amount of information about OBDE at our disposal if we know where to look. But most don't.

Seeking Alpha

That's why all the popular data sources, including Seeking Alpha, don't know anything about OBDE's valuation, dividend, or dividend yield.

Today, we'll use my experience as an institutional due diligence officer and answer all those questions.

Let's start with cash flow.

Net Investment Income (NII) for Q4 2023 will be between $0.56-$0.59 per share. Since that's quarterly, a reasonable annual estimate for annual is $2.3 per share.

This information, plus what we know about the sister company OBDC, is enough to give us a very reliable estimate about OBDE's upcoming dividends.

OBDC likes to maintain a dividend payout ratio based on NII around 83%. We need that to determine the dividend yield. OBDE's $2.3 per share in NII becomes an annual dividend yield of roughly $1.91.

OBDE currently trades around $14.35 per share, so that's a 13.2% yield. That seems too high since its sister company OBDC has a 9.6% yield. What are we missing? We need to go back to the old 10-Qs on SEC.gov to find out (emphasis mine).

Prior to an Exchange Listing, the management fee is payable at an annual rate of 0.50% of the Company's average gross assets, excluding cash and cash equivalents but including assets purchased with borrowed amounts, at the end of the Company's two most recently completed calendar quarters. Following an Exchange Listing, the management fee is payable at an annual rate of ("X") 1.50% of the Company's average gross assets (excluding cash and cash equivalents but including assets purchased with borrowed amounts) that is above an asset coverage ratio of 200% calculated in accordance with Sections 18 and 61 of the 1940 Act and (y) 1.00% of the Company's average gross assets (excluding cash and cash equivalents but including assets purchased with borrowed amounts) that is below an asset coverage ratio of 200% calculated in accordance with Sections 18 and 61 of the 1940 Act, in each case, at the end of the two most recently completed calendar quarters.

Source: SEC.gov 10-Q

If that sounds like gibberish, don't worry as I'll explain.

When it was a private company, OBDE only charged investors a 0.50% management fee. That's fair because there was no liquidity (investors were restricted from selling shares) and it was a blind pool offering.

Blind pool means that when you invest, there isn't a portfolio to review to help guide your decision.

Now that the portfolio has a 4-year track record and $3.6 billion in assets, management can charge a higher fee as it's lower risk. I bolded the key figures from the last 10-Q so you can follow it yourself.

Something similar happens with the incentive fee, and it's more important than the changes to the management fee.

Prior to the IPO, there is no incentive fee charged to investors.

Once again, that's what it takes if you want to attract institutional capital that has options from Golub, Ares (ARES), Blackstone (BX), Carlyle (CG), and just about everyone else on Wall Street for their private credit solutions.

After the IPO, the BDC is charged a 17.5% incentive fee on profits subject to a 6% annualized hurdle. In layman's terms, this just means that Blue Owl doesn't earn any performance fees until investors get at least 6% a year.

Now, what's the impact of these higher fees on NII?

It's significant.

Using back-of-the-napkin math based on a lot of experience and the information provided in 10-Qs, NII is likely to drop to very similar levels of the sister BDC OBDC. That's in part because OBDC uses the same fee structure that now applies to the new OBDE. It also has very similar holdings, as we'll soon discover.

Thanks to the slightly lower share price, I estimate OBDE investors are currently looking at a dividend yield closer to 10% versus OBDC's 9.6%.

3. It can be daunting to invest in a company without an investor presentation or even a dividend yield available from your favorite finance website like Seeking Alpha. But at least in this case, I wouldn't let that sway you. We know a ton about OBDE's portfolio.

To start, the 146 portfolio companies have an aggregate fair value of $3.6 billion.

We even have details on every single loan in the portfolio as of the end of Q3 2023. That includes the interest rate, maturity date, position in the capital structure (e.g. first lien senior secured or second lien), par value, amortized cost, and the percentage of the portfolio that the loan represents.

While regular investors might not dig into all those details, I do. It allows me to collect the same information that management usually provides in investor presentations and supplemental filings.

Q3-23 10 Q (WER)

Here's the same data in chart form.

Q3-23 10-Q (WER)

Now we know the exact sector exposures of OBDE without depending on management to provide them. As we'd expect, the company is tilted toward healthcare and technology. As good as that information is, this next finding might even be more useful.

Blue Owl Capital; Corp Q3-23

After adjusting for the fact this includes equity positions, OBDC's sector exposures are nearly identical to OBDE. And since we know Owl Rock's core business model, that's no surprise. It should be that way.

That gives us more confidence in the new OBDE because we've once again confirmed it's essentially the same strategy and portfolio as the proven OBDC that's been publicly traded for five years and has a great track record.

4. IPO share prices can seem like a total mystery. While I can't do it for every IPO, I can get rid of that uncertainty for OBDE.

The company's net asset value per share (NAVPS) in the last reporting period was $15.40. Remember, that's just the BDC's assets minus its liabilities adjusted for shares outstanding. Think of it as the "net worth" of the BDC. NAVPS is up from $15.03 at the end of 2022, which is a good trend.

Although the change in the fee structure post-listing will hurt cash flow, it won't impact NAVPS. With the stock's current share price, OBDE trades at an attractive 7% discount to NAVPS. Keep in mind this will likely change a little once Q4 results are released in a couple weeks.

But as of right now, that makes OBDE unusually attractive compared to other quality BDCs. As many of you are keenly aware of, top BDCs have had a great run and are at or near 52-week highs. Thanks to the uncertainty surrounding OBDE, it's currently available at a conservative 5-10% discount to fair value.

When the stock already yields 10%, a bonus 10% in appreciation really adds up.

5. How a BDC manages risk is arguably the #1 factor for its long-term success. High-yielding loans look great, but that won't matter if the portfolio companies stop paying interest or principal payments to the BDC.

Once again, the humble 10-Q goes a long ways if you know how to use it.

SEC.gov Q3-23 10-Q

As of the last reporting period, only 0.3% loans were on non-accrual. Given 50% or less of loans on non-accrual fully default, the likely loss rate on the current portfolio is closer to 0.1% or basically zero.

Notably, this hasn't changed much since the end of 2022.

Fitch

And despite just having its IPO, OBDE is already investment grade rated by a major rating agency. This is expected now that we've learned more about the company.

One drawback to OBDE versus OBDC is the fact the portfolio is significantly smaller at $3.6 billion versus closer to $13 billion. Since OBDE's net equity is still over the magic one billion mark by a wide margin and all its other key parameters mirror that of OBDC, it shouldn't have any issue maintaining its investment grade credit rating.

Final Takeaways

Right now, the new OBDE trades at $14.35 per share versus $14.74 for the more established and well known OBDC.

But now we know that the management team, portfolio holdings, distribution, credit rating, and fees are effectively the same. Right now, the discount by going with the new kid on the block is only about 3%.

If that widens much further and you are interested in a Blue Owl BDC, I'd strongly consider the new OBDE.

OBDE also presents a strong value on a stand-alone basis relative to other quality BDCs, many of which are trading near 52-week highs and are no longer great deals.

We also learned something incredibly valuable about OWL the parent company, of which I'm a shareholder. Every time a new BDC has an initial public offering like OBDE, OWL starts earning millions more in performance fees without any other change to the business model.

And it's OWL that chooses when its many private BDCs are ready to list. In effect, there is a loaded cannon of management and performance fees just waiting to go off.

OBDE is the second to do so, and it won't be the last.

