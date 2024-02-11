Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Blue Owl: 2 BDCs For You And Me

Feb. 11, 2024 7:00 AM ETOWL, OBDC, OBDE138 Comments
Brad Thomas profile picture
Brad Thomas
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Blue Owl Capital has quickly risen to become a major player in the financial industry, with a market cap of $22.4 billion and $157 billion in assets under management.
  • Blue Owl's credit arm, Owl Rock, manages one of the largest publicly traded Business Development Companies, OBDC, and is led by a team of experienced professionals.
  • The new BDC, OBDE, shares the same management team, portfolio holdings, distribution, credit rating and fees as the more established OBDC but trades at a relative discount.
Southern white-faced Owl wearing glasses

chrisbrignell

This article was written by Williams Equity Research (WER).

Blue Owl Capital (OWL) didn't exist until late 2020.

Today, OWL's market cap is $22.4 billion.

The firm's $157 billion in assets under management puts it within striking distance of Wall

This article was written by

Brad Thomas profile picture
Brad Thomas
115.58K Followers

Brad Thomas has over 30 years of real estate investing experience and has acquired, developed, or brokered over $1B in commercial real estate transactions. He has been featured in Barron's, Bloomberg, Fox Business, and many other media outlets. He's the author of four books, including the latest, REITs For Dummies.

Brad, with his team of 10 analysts, runs the investing group iREIT® on Alpha, which covers REITs, BDCs, MLPs, Preferreds, and other income-oriented alternatives. The team of analysts has a combined 100+ years of experience and includes a former hedge fund manager, due diligence officer, portfolio manager, PhD, military veteran, and advisor to a former U.S. President.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of BX either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

WER owns ARES, CG, GS, OWL, BX, OBDC.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (138)

d
driefler
Yesterday, 6:59 AM
Comments (200)
Great article explaining what is happening. I might add another dynamic between public and private markets. Many private market investors have been looking for liquidity in their private assets to fund new commitments. there is a very big market in secondary alternative assets. In PE those privates assets have traded at 20-30% NAV discounts. In credit it is not unusual to see 15% discounts. So what Blue Owl is doing is listing these private vehicles creating the opportunity for secondary market liquidity for their investors. The one risk I see is that if the market for secondary liquidity in private transactions in credit can be a 15% discount, the there may be some risk that these BDCs once listed see more selling pressure. There are plenty of closed end credit funds that trade at 10% discounts. Once that happens pundits then cite the higher fees as the reason for the NAV discount. Ultimately investors like mechanisms that can then close the discounts. All that said these guys are great investors and You are getting high quality with a high yield.
Marvin Wilkinson profile picture
Marvin Wilkinson
13 Feb. 2024
Comments (16)
Has an IPO for OBDE been announced? Is OBDE trading in the public market?
siestadreamer profile picture
siestadreamer
13 Feb. 2024
Comments (2.44K)
@Marvin Wilkinson — Yes, it began trading in January.
Marvin Wilkinson profile picture
Marvin Wilkinson
13 Feb. 2024
Comments (16)
@siestadreamer Thanks. I’ve not been able to find it in my Schwab account. I’ll try again.
siestadreamer profile picture
siestadreamer
13 Feb. 2024
Comments (2.44K)
@Marvin Wilkinson — If that doesn’t work, try giving Schwab a call to see what’s going on. Good luck.
r
rsedgemoor
12 Feb. 2024
Comments (2)
What is the average borrower's leverage and FCCR, and what % of first lien loans are Unitranche?
DavidBaird profile picture
DavidBaird
12 Feb. 2024
Comments (686)
It seems that Trapping Value said pretty much the same thing in an earlier article...
O
Otto Zahuti
12 Feb. 2024
Comments (132)
I'll stick with internally managed BDCs
steve7074 profile picture
steve7074
12 Feb. 2024
Comments (3.6K)
What is the purpose of OWL owning more than one BDC, ala OBDC ?
Don’t see what is gained except for complexity Have done very well in OBDC in the last year, up 14%, plus a nice yield.
LasVegasInvestor profile picture
LasVegasInvestor
12 Feb. 2024
Comments (2.24K)
@steve7074 It‘s about their fund investors in different products. They may merge them in future.
steve7074 profile picture
steve7074
12 Feb. 2024
Comments (3.6K)
@LasVegasInvestor any idea what the diff between them is ? I don’t want to buy unless there is an investable difference
LasVegasInvestor profile picture
LasVegasInvestor
12 Feb. 2024
Comments (2.24K)
@steve7074 It's a different loan portfolio, but I don't think there are large quality differences. If one provides a bigger discount to NAV, then this might be the better option. I only invest in OWL, the manager, not the BDC's. OWL will announced a $1 dividend within 12 months. 35% CAGR dividend growth. Much better than BDCs.
Marvin Wilkinson profile picture
Marvin Wilkinson
12 Feb. 2024
Comments (16)
Brad, when is OBDE expected to start trading in the public markets? Has there been an announcement for an IPO?
Geoffrey Lordi profile picture
Geoffrey Lordi
12 Feb. 2024
Comments (225)
@Marvin Wilkinson First print was on 26 Jan, iirc.
S
Saint Mark
12 Feb. 2024
Comments (1.46K)
Terrific article, as usual. I am very long OBDC but may begin moving some $ to OBDE. Very informative!
LasVegasInvestor profile picture
LasVegasInvestor
11 Feb. 2024
Comments (2.24K)
Alpha Annie profile picture
Alpha Annie
11 Feb. 2024
Comments (67)
Great report and insights. Much appreciated and thanks.
Williams Equity Research profile picture
Williams Equity Research
11 Feb. 2024
Comments (3.4K)
@Alpha Annie glad you enjoyed it; thanks for reading and commenting.
jgrever621 profile picture
jgrever621
11 Feb. 2024
Comments (4.65K)
Long OWL and OBDC. Quite happy with both.
Brad Thomas profile picture
Brad Thomas
11 Feb. 2024
Comments (78.05K)
@jgrever621 Thanks for sharing. Have a great SB Sunday!
C
Cashflow Investor
11 Feb. 2024
Comments (22)
Outstanding analysis @Williams Equity Research; your institutional due diligence officer background is clearly demonstrated here. Great supplement to a lot of other information on SA and elsewhere about BDCs. You also uncannily confirmed a thought I literally had just last night: “Understanding how the private and public markets are connected can give you a big advantage as an investor.” Thank you.
Williams Equity Research profile picture
Williams Equity Research
11 Feb. 2024
Comments (3.4K)
@Cashflow Investor I appreciate the kind words. My sole objective is to help readers; I’m glad I was successful this time around.
M
Medina64
11 Feb. 2024
Comments (19)
Didn't realize you lived in Austin. Moved to Austin in 73 to go to UT, now retired to Geezer City in Georgetown. How long have you been here?
Williams Equity Research profile picture
Williams Equity Research
11 Feb. 2024
Comments (3.4K)
@Medina64 since 2004. A long time in Austin these days. I also went to UT for undergrad and grad school so I paid for at least a couple bricks on campus.
M
Maverick61a
11 Feb. 2024
Comments (127)
Your analysis misses one KEY fact. Lock up agreements for existing OBDE shareholders expire in waves over 12 months. This is their first chance to sell and will put downward pressure on the share price
Williams Equity Research profile picture
Williams Equity Research
11 Feb. 2024
Comments (3.4K)
@Maverick61a I’m sure it missed more than one fact. The lockups don’t change the value of the company. It didn’t have an obvious impact on OBDC, and I doubt it will on this BDC either. Thanks for adding that information, however, as it may be helpful to others.
Marvin Wilkinson profile picture
Marvin Wilkinson
11 Feb. 2024
Comments (16)
Thanks Brad for a great article. I've included OBDC in several of the portfolios I manage and am likely to add OBDE.
Brad Thomas profile picture
Brad Thomas
11 Feb. 2024
Comments (78.05K)
@Marvin Wilkinson Glad you liked it. Thanks for reading all the best!
A
AllStreets
11 Feb. 2024
Comments (2.85K)
As a holder of a small position in OBDC I really liked your article for the information about OBDC, OBDE and Owl in general. However, as good as Owl may be at the game, I think I'll reserve funds for any new purchases for the internally managed BDCs, HTGC, CSWC, MAIN and TRIN, or those with more conservative portfolios such as BXSL.
Williams Equity Research profile picture
Williams Equity Research
11 Feb. 2024
Comments (3.4K)
@AllStreets several good picks there. I’m not sure BXSL is necessarily especially conservative (that means different things to different people), but it’s a good BDC I also own shares of.
A
AllStreets
12 Feb. 2024
Comments (2.85K)
@Williams Equity Research I'm looking at their 98.4% senior loans, 0% non-accruals and 1.06% debt/equity. That's as conservative as it gets in BDC land.
Williams Equity Research profile picture
Williams Equity Research
Yesterday, 4:32 PM
Comments (3.4K)
@AllStreets Not all first lien loans are created equal; assuming that can be a serious mistake. The quality of the loan is at least as important as where it sits in the capital structure. ARCC, for example, has among the lowest weights today and historically to 1st lien loans yet it's one of the best performing BDCs of all time. A first lien loan to a trash company with no assets will always underperform a second lien loan to a thriving, well managed company.
Herman Tai profile picture
Herman Tai
11 Feb. 2024
Comments (719)
Management fees based on gross asset is very dangerous because the management simply gets paid more by raising more debt. The management has been proven great and rational, but it is not a great idea to put money in at investment that doesn't have the right incentive structure. I am passing on this one and obdc. Good luck to others.
Williams Equity Research profile picture
Williams Equity Research
11 Feb. 2024
Comments (3.4K)
@Herman Tai all BDCs and effectively all levered investment asset classes work this way (all real estate fits here too). Management should be compensated for their work whether that involves assets purchased with debt or equity. It’s our responsibility to ensure leverage levels are in check as investors. That’s why I always let readers know my thoughts on it because you are right that it’s important.
s
sabex
11 Feb. 2024
Comments (373)
@Herman Tai this is why I believe its better to own the manager than the managee
J
JCCIII
11 Feb. 2024
Comments (8.65K)
@Williams Equity Research While your comment is generally true, it still does not negate the divergence of incentives between the external manager and the BDC shareholder in the general case. The case of OBDC, OBDE, and OWL (the external manager) gives the impression that it differs from the typical case of a generic BDC's external manager. Is that a reasonable conclusion? Does the unique relationship among these 3 entities negate the divergence of incentives concern? Thanks.
Long OBDC; OBDE and OWL now on my watch list.
r
rocketjs
11 Feb. 2024
Comments (1.4K)
Seems like if you have a full share OBDC it might make sense to split it 50/50 with OBDE to pick up a few extra $$ and still have the same investments.
Brad Thomas profile picture
Brad Thomas
11 Feb. 2024
Comments (78.05K)
@rocketjs Seems reasonable, especially f you know your rick tolerance level for BDCs. For me, I maintain ~10% exposure in BDCs and ~40% in REITs. I'm looking at adding more asset managers to the mix.

All the best
Bucknfl profile picture
Bucknfl
11 Feb. 2024
Comments (2.16K)
Like many investments the best time to buy BDCs are when they are down. Currently the good ones are near the top now.
Brad Thomas profile picture
Brad Thomas
11 Feb. 2024
Comments (78.05K)
@Bucknfl Yup. Thanks for reading and commenting.

Have a great SB Sunday!
A
Algom
11 Feb. 2024
Comments (236)
@Bucknfl if you are referring to my comment on OWL, please note it is not a BDC. But of course with the SPY at new highs many securities are "expensive".
R
RealRural
12 Feb. 2024
Comments (8.13K)
@Bucknfl That was a point in this article, that this is a new BDC with more discount at the moment, thus a chance to buy and collect on sale.
A
Algom
11 Feb. 2024
Comments (236)
What a superb, informative and comprehensive article. Eye opening for me as to how , at least this asset manager, operates. Do some, many or most of the others have multiple private BDCs? That is the first question that came to mind.
The second is that long OBDC it makes sense to convert some into OBDE for the price differential in much the same way one switches CEFs. No one here has brought that possibility up. Of course OBDC has a history of supplemental divs to consider. I retire in 3 months and BDCs are 14% of the portfolio. OWL as a growth stock has been made much more attractive to me though I think I'll wait for a pull back. So thank very much for an outstanding article WER & Brad.
