Inflation May Be Ready To Rise From The Dead

Mott Capital Management
Summary

  • The January CPI report is expected to show a new cycle low of 2.9% year-over-year.
  • Models and inflation swaps indicate a potential upside beat in January.
  • Rising shipping rates and the potential for sustained high rates could contribute to higher inflation in the future, impacting bond rates and the equity market.
Zombie Hand Rising Out Of A Graveyard In Spooky Night

RomoloTavani

The January CPI report is expected to show that the year-over-year rate of change fell to just 2.9%, a new cycle low surpassing the June 2023 low of 3.0%. But several signs suggest the median estimate for this month's inflation

Mott Capital Management
37.82K Followers

Mott Capital is managed by Michael Kramer, a former buy-side trader, analyst, and portfolio manager with 30 years of experience tracking market fundamentals. He focuses on long-only macro themes and studies trends and unusual options activities to identify long-term thematic growth opportunities. Since its inception in 2016, the Mott Capital Management portfolio is up 115.4% using the fundamentals and macro trend-based approach to trading.

Michael Kramer leads the investing group Reading the Markets, where he helps a devoted following of members to better understand what is driving trading and where the market is likely heading, both the short and long-term.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Charts used with the permission of Bloomberg Finance L.P. This report contains independent commentary to be used for informational and educational purposes only. Michael Kramer is a member and investment adviser representative with Mott Capital Management. Mr. Kramer is not affiliated with this company and does not serve on the board of any related company that issued this stock. All opinions and analyses presented by Michael Kramer in this analysis or market report are solely Michael Kramer’s views. Readers should not treat any opinion, viewpoint, or prediction expressed by Michael Kramer as a specific solicitation or recommendation to buy or sell a particular security or follow a particular strategy. Michael Kramer’s analyses are based upon information and independent research that he considers reliable, but neither Michael Kramer nor Mott Capital Management guarantees its completeness or accuracy, and it should not be relied upon as such. Michael Kramer is not under any obligation to update or correct any information presented in his analyses. Mr. Kramer’s statements, guidance, and opinions are subject to change without notice. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Neither Michael Kramer nor Mott Capital Management guarantees any specific outcome or profit. You should be aware of the real risk of loss in following any strategy or investment commentary presented in this analysis. Strategies or investments discussed may fluctuate in price or value. Investments or strategies mentioned in this analysis may not be suitable for you. This material does not consider your particular investment objectives, financial situation, or needs and is not intended as a recommendation appropriate for you. You must make an independent decision regarding investments or strategies in this analysis. Upon request, the advisor will provide a list of all recommendations made during the past twelve months. Before acting on information in this analysis, you should consider whether it is suitable for your circumstances and strongly consider seeking advice from your own financial or investment adviser to determine the suitability of any investment.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (36)

J
Jan65
Today, 1:46 AM
Comments (219)
"Wedge today with low volumes, market should reach 4800. Avi Gilbert is also looking for pull back to 4800 range, raising cash. Interest rate sensitive stocks getting a beating. Einhorn " the market is broken". New buzz words " no landing". ? Who is positive on this market?
Crystal Allen profile picture
Crystal Allen
Yesterday, 2:35 PM
Comments (128)
Another chart to add to this mix is the historical chart for the US Strategic Petroleum Reserve. Since the beginning of this administration the SPR has declined by a whopping 46%, which would explain the artificial dip in gas prices. Check out the chart. There's no way the government can keep that going indefinitely. A classic 'pay the piper' scenario.
www.eia.gov/...
J
Jan65
Today, 1:50 AM
Comments (219)
@Crystal Allen They are waiting for it to go to 70. Long wait?
dpeterson5620 profile picture
dpeterson5620
Yesterday, 6:36 AM
Comments (2.72K)
I have found a foolproof way to predict inflation. If it's something I have to buy, it will inflate. If it's something that benefits me, it will go down.
Exile of the Mainstream profile picture
Exile of the Mainstream
Yesterday, 3:44 AM
Comments (12.28K)
either way stocks go up
p
pakrolltide
Yesterday, 11:29 AM
Comments (812)
@Exile of the Mainstream I have plenty of things I can sell you today!
a
abvas
Yesterday, 12:11 PM
Comments (22)
@pakrolltide Sell it to the market, it will buy it.
p
pakrolltide
Yesterday, 1:16 PM
Comments (812)
@You know what they say about PIGS?
j
jurism
Yesterday, 3:16 AM
Comments (39)
Starting from Jun. 28, 2022 (more than 18 months) Mott has been wrong literally on every article written, yet SA keep pushing them for all readers. I don’t deny that anyone exposed to markets should consider the risks, but Mott analysis has been zero help so far.

At least he has changed the tone in article names. From a likes (written in 2022 and 2023 at lowest points of S&P500):
Hotter Inflation Data May Put The S&P 500 On A Path To 3,300
The S&P 500 May Drop Sharply As A VIX Surge Nears
The October 13 CPI Report Could Lead To A Massive Drop In Stocks
to some softer article names like today – without predictions and exaggeration.

I have no doubt Mott will get it right at one point, but if anyone took actions when reading their analysis, now need to hope for at least COVID like drop of 34% to break even…
t
tom_t
Yesterday, 10:53 AM
Comments (636)
@jurism Just adopt the George Costanza "do the opposite" approach. Whatever Mott says, assume the opposite will happen.
Crystal Allen profile picture
Crystal Allen
Yesterday, 2:30 PM
Comments (128)
@jurism It's hard to keep up with all the government manipulation which involves the Fed, the Treasury dept., government going deep into debt to finance overspending which also acts as a type artificial stimulus. But eventually that party will come to an end. The underlying fundamentals reflect what Mott has been saying. Starting with an inexcusable super-debt in both the public and private sector, the likes of which haven't been seen since the lead up to the Great Depression. I call it the Anna Delvey Syndrome. Did you see that Netflix mini-series "Inventing Anna"? It's very instructive.
J
Jan65
Today, 1:55 AM
Comments (219)
@jurism Understand but no one is excited about this market but day traders. Einhorn " this market is broken fundamentally." The valuations in some of these stocks, gives people pause as they recall the dot com bubble.
H
HereToWin
Yesterday, 12:41 AM
Comments (3.42K)
The 1st Rate Cut will be in May.
Crystal Allen profile picture
Crystal Allen
Yesterday, 2:37 PM
Comments (128)
@HereToWin Only if the inflation rate ticks lower instead of higher. It's quite possible there will be zero rate cuts in 2024.
O
Outcast_Searcher
Today, 12:55 AM
Comments (16.47K)
@Crystal Allen: As long as the Fed minds the store and only cuts rates IF inflation is really benign, then it's ALL good. Having lived through the 70's, persistent high inflation is the WORST for people to deal with over time. It rapidly drags people into higher tax brackets (in nominal dollars) too, making that even worse.
bill h illify profile picture
bill h illify
11 Feb. 2024
Comments (7.53K)
Long term rates look to want to go lower
L
Luka_1
11 Feb. 2024
Comments (147)
So 5.100 tomorrow? ;-)
g
greedyfellow
11 Feb. 2024
Comments (2.34K)
Buffett keeps buying OXY. There is no other way to interpret this than as a bet on higher inflation.
Bullmarketcall profile picture
Bullmarketcall
Yesterday, 6:59 AM
Comments (2.64K)
@greedyfellow buffet is buying 3 years for now. I bet some day the world ends too
g
greedyfellow
Yesterday, 6:13 PM
Comments (2.34K)
@Bullmarketcall How else can one defend against government money-printing and theft via inflation (7% deficit and 125% debt/GDP)? Either buy gold or oil or real estate.

Buffett has low opinions about gold and real estate. So he is buying oil.
k
katmandu100
11 Feb. 2024
Comments (10.06K)
The CPI likely will continue to move down.
A
AllStreets
11 Feb. 2024
Comments (2.85K)
You make a case for why TLT and IEF could be heading for double bottoms at least. You also suggest a reason for ZIM to rally.
Dusty Beavers profile picture
Dusty Beavers
11 Feb. 2024
Comments (249)
It's not difficult to predict inflation. Just watch the level of $ printing coming out of D.C. $ printing makes the interest rate hikes less effective.
Thomas44 profile picture
Thomas44
11 Feb. 2024
Comments (582)
it had better be otherwise your string of inaccurate predictions will be 100%
Chancer profile picture
Chancer
11 Feb. 2024
Comments (18.18K)
Biden is creating new Biden policy for what the US requires from foreign countries to earn US military aid.
The "cover" is it applies to ALL countries.

Corrupt Ukraine will qualify. Long time ally Israel will not.
Real target is to deny aid to Israel, because they have backed away from Biden
demand for a "2 state solution."

My prediction is Israel will respond by accepting Biden denial of aid and will not cave to Biden demands, as they should.

Only diplomacy Biden knows is THREATS.
fussyGroup profile picture
fussyGroup
Yesterday, 1:02 AM
Comments (1.56K)
@Chancer interesting expectation. I had not thought it through as far as you had. I did notice that a risk rating service has increased its risk rating thereby making it far more expensive for US companies to carry insurance on risks for any of their facilities or people in Israel, coinciding with a "leak" from US "intel" that Israel cannot defeat Hamas (ironically coinciding with Israel showcasing the facilities of the Hamas intel server farm beneath UN facilities and fed electrical power from UN accounts).

Okay, if Israel were to say no to Biden, or, more likely, if Biden's team were to manipulate cutting off Israel, that sort of puts the 2024 geopolitics in play for will Biden-ish policies stay in effect, cuz, if not, that means the US might be requiring real accountability from the UN or, gasp, even NATO.....

That sets up an intriguing possible coalition that at least narrowly could agree to either keep funding UN and NATO or curtail doing so. Starkly contrasting views! I don't foresee anyone in politics likely to be able to make the sharp change to stay allied with Israel, require accountability from the UN or curtail lavishly funding wargames for NATO. As such, if you are right, that could lead to a startling breakout of peace dividends in government spending, but, sadly, if I am right in my expectations, inflationary horror ahead.
L
Likeabird
Today, 12:59 AM
Comments (157)
@fussyGroup it isn’t Biden that’s withholding aid to Israel. Plus, Israel is a sovereign nation.
noqualities profile picture
noqualities
11 Feb. 2024
Comments (1.42K)
OPEC and Putin should be expected to do their best to swing the pendulum toward their preferred candidate.
n
nevio skull
11 Feb. 2024
Comments (92)
A trillion $ a year in non-productive military spending and wars catches up with you......
Duras profile picture
Duras
11 Feb. 2024
Comments (1.14K)
Good piece, you have a new follower. Inflation isn't going to disappear for very long until we get the federal deficit under control. That, unfortunately, doesn't mean we're going to get the federal deficit under control, but it is what is badly needed.
greyhoundeve profile picture
greyhoundeve
11 Feb. 2024
Comments (283)
Could be like China where deflation has appeared...
O
Outcast_Searcher
Today, 12:47 AM
Comments (16.47K)
@greyhoundeve: Overall, deflationary forces have been VERY much a thing for the last 3 decades or so, largely brought about by technology lowering costs. I don't see that changing much, even if "AI" turns out to be more of an incremental deal than a world-changing deal (i.e. a continuation of the last 50 years or so re claims about progress in "AI".

We've been lucky that way. Fortunately, the big mess from Covid re the inflation spike does appear to be transitory, until proven otherwise. (Despite the usual non-credible moaning from the far right).
stvgeue profile picture
stvgeue
11 Feb. 2024
Comments (49)
Being an election year
I have sharpened my BS filters and am focusing on reality
K
Keypounder52
11 Feb. 2024
Comments (648)
My gut has told me inflation was not over....

My wallet has told me inflation was not over....
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

