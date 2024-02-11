Inflation May Be Ready To Rise From The Dead

RomoloTavani

The January CPI report is expected to show that the year-over-year rate of change fell to just 2.9%, a new cycle low surpassing the June 2023 low of 3.0%. But several signs suggest the median estimate for this month's inflation report may be too low, the hotter-than-expected print may be coming, and inflation risks reigniting soon.

The CPI is expected to rise by 0.2% month over month in January, in line with December's gains of 0.2%. Meanwhile, core CPI is expected to rise by 0.3%, in line with last month's gains, while rising by 3.7% y/y, down from last month's gains of 3.9%.

Models Suggest Hotter CPI

Analysts' median forecast is for the January CPI report to come in at 2.9%, but the average CPI forecast for the January report is 2.94%. Additionally, this month, inflation swaps are priced in a CPI at 2.93%, ahead of the median analysts' forecast.

Meanwhile, a few models also show the risk of an upside beat in January. With the Cleveland Fed forecasting CPI to have risen by 2.94%, Kalshi is forecasting a gain of 3%. Bloomberg Economics is also forecasting CPI to rise by 3% in January. While all of these data points could be proven correct, and CPI ends up printing a reading of 3% or higher in January, the models could be wrong, and more importantly, the actual numbers could be lower. But again, understanding and thinking about where the market is heading also means using as many data points along the way to help shift the odds in your favor as much as possible and not to make costly mistakes along the way, such as thinking that inflation is beaten and that the Fed is going to cut rates aggressively in 2024 when that may not prove to be the case and is merely just a prevailing opinion of the time.

Another interesting point is that inflation swaps say that inflation has not been beaten and has risen quite a bit over the past month without the help of rising oil prices. Inflation swaps are now trading above 3% for March.

Higher Shipping Cost

These higher inflation expectations may be rising because we have seen a sudden, very large spike in shipping rates again, with the increased tension in the Red Sea and water levels in the Panama Canal. This has resulted in the Shanghai to New York Container Freight Benchmark rising by 145% since the end of November.

Additionally, the WCI Composite Container Freight Benchmark Rate has risen by more than 170% over that same time. While this is not as large or as severe as the rise that was witnessed in 2020 and 2021, this is a very large rise over a very short period.

Today's current rates have only been eclipsed by the rates in 2021, and historically, changes in these shipping rates have a relationship with changes in the overall CPI rate over time, both during the past and the present.

This comes when goods and energy inflation rates have been the biggest drivers of the disinflation process. It creates a risk that at some point this year, if these shipping rates remain high and do not come down, inflation rates will start rising again.

These shipping rates may already be starting to feed into the data because, in January, the services ISM data showed that the price paid index rose by 7.3% percentage points, the largest jump since August 2012, and easily surpassed all gains seen in 2021 and 2022.

The question and the uncertainty are whether all of the gains from the shipping rates have already been factored in. Still, the bigger risk and uncertainty is where the increased shipping rates continue to increase or level off at these higher levels for an extended period.

If they haven't been completely absorbed yet, it is quite possible that whatever the inflation print is for January, we could be looking at a scenario where the January CPI print marks a low point again for several months, just as the June print as served.

Bonds See Higher Inflation Bringing Higher Rates

The bond market appears to be focused on this and is watching the data, with 1-year breakeven inflation rates climbing back to almost 3% and their highest levels since April 2023. Meanwhile, the 2-year breakeven isn't far behind and is starting to rise again. These breakevens have done a fairly good job finding and predicting the future direction of the CPI over time.

The troubling part in much of this is that currently, services inflation is still high, and for the most part, oil prices and energy prices, in general, have been fairly unchanged for some time. The bond market is aware of all these facts, so we see rates again rising, especially in the middle and the long end of the curve.

This is why the 10-year rate has again begun to rise and is now pushing towards a resistance at 4.2%, which, if breached, could result in the 10-year pushing higher to 4.35% and potentially much higher than that.

While the equity market is not focused on the gains in inflation or the risk of higher prices returning to the equation, the risks are clear and present. In the end, stocks won't be able to carry the S&P 500 higher forever, especially if persistently high inflation remains and higher rates on the long end of the curve follow.