JUSTIN TALLIS/AFP via Getty Images

Airbus (OTCPK:EADSF) enjoyed a very strong 2023 booking of more than 2,000 airplane orders valued over $163 billion at market value. With the calendar flipping from December to January, a new year started for Airbus to gather additional orders. With a very strong 2023 in mind, it will be interesting to see whether Airbus can replicate any of the successes seen in 2023.

Moreover, we will be watching the number of commercial airplane deliveries as those could provide an indication that supply chains are gaining strength and production rates are becoming more stable at their targeted rates. Any absence of such stabilization could ultimately weaken appetite amongst airplane lessors and airlines to purchase additional airplanes and instead wait and see when their purchased airplanes are being delivered.

In this report, I will be discussing the January 2024 airplane orders and deliveries for Airbus.

Airbus A350 Leads The Way In January

The Aerospace Forum

Airbus started January with 31 orders valued at $5.1 billion. All of these orders were for wide-body airplanes:

Delta Air Lines (DAL) ordered 20 Airbus A350-1000 airplanes.

Ethiopian Airlines ordered 11 Airbus A350-900 airplanes.

Airbus booked just two orders during the month, but both orders showed an appetite for the Airbus A350, which is now Airbus' widebody flagship. Especially, the order from Delta Air Lines for 20 Airbus A350-1000s is a welcome one. The company has a fleet of 28 Airbus A350-900s with 16 airplanes left to be delivered but had not ordered the bigger -1000 variant previously. The order for 20 airplanes plus options for another 20 changes that. The bigger variants of the Airbus A350 and Boeing 787 family are not fast sellers, so any order that jet makers can get for these stretched variants of their more popular models is most welcome.

Last year, Airbus booked 37 orders valued at $1.8 billion. So from a gross order perspective, there has been a decline in the number of orders, but as the mix last year leaned more towards the less expensive Airbus A320neo, we do see a significant uptick in gross order value. Net orders were 31 orders for January 2024, compared to 36 orders last year with a net value of $5.1 billion compared to $1.75 billion last year.

Airbus Starts The Delivery Year Seasonally Slow

Airbus

January is seasonally a slow month for many companies, including Airbus. In December, jet makers rush to get deliveries out of the door, leaving them with little to no inventory to deliver from, which often renders the start of the year weaker. That also means that the low number of deliveries in January should not be projected forward and even if we have comparable delivery profiles from previous years we cannot project deliveries out using relative shares of January deliveries in previous years.

Airbus delivered a total of 30 airplanes in January, valued $1.7 billion:

Two Airbus A220 airplanes were delivered.

A total of 26 Airbus A320neo airplanes were delivered, equally split between the A320neo and A321neo.

Airbus delivered two Airbus A330-900neo airplanes.

There were no Airbus A350 airplane deliveries.

During the same month last year, Airbus delivered 20 airplanes valued at $1.2 billion. Year-over-year, we saw deliveries increase by 10 units or 50 percent, but this is most certainly not to be projected forward as mentioned earlier. In the best case, the increase points at some more stability in the supply chain, and in the worst case, the increase was driven by inventory that Airbus did not manage to unwind in time last year. The book-to-bill ratio in terms of units stood at 1.03 while the book-to-bill ratio in terms of value stood at 3 driven by an exclusive wide body order mix.

What Are Analysts Expecting For Airbus 2023 Earnings?

At this point in time, Airbus has yet to provide its 2023 earnings so we have no official delivery target for 2024, but it is interesting to see what a strong order and delivery year does mean for analysts' expectations.

Analysts are expecting Airbus revenues of $70.13 billion for 2023 marking an 11.8% growth and for 2024 another 10.75% growth is expected bringing the revenue estimate to $77.66 billion. EPS for 2023 is expected to be $3.65 marking 165.5% growth while for the year ending December 2024, the EPS estimate is $4.44 pointing at 21.6% growth. The EPS estimate should be taken with a grain of salt as currently only two analysts have provided estimates.

Airbus will be reporting Q4 and full-year earnings on the 15th of February. While there will be attention for the financial performance of 2023, I expect that investors and analysts will be more interested to see in what Airbus expects in terms of deliveries for the year as it gives some indication on how Airbus views the underlying supply chain which has seen some challenges rebuilding itself in the post-pandemic era.

Conclusion: Airbus Is Still A Buy For Me

Based on the January order and delivery data, we cannot conclude much if anything. I believe it is a good sign to see Delta becoming a customer for the Airbus A350-1000, but beyond that, the January data is not extremely useful. It becomes useful when we will be adding it to orders and deliveries in future months to get a better picture of the order and delivery profiles, so analyzing early on still has value.

I will be watching what Airbus has to say in terms of the supply chain health and production rates and targets. Its competitor, Boeing, is being plagued by continuous quality shortfalls and Airbus could be winning additional market share because of that. However, the company is fully sold out for the years even when production is ramped up. So, what will be interesting to see is how big of a jump Airbus expects this year in deliveries and what their road map for their production ramp-up is.

I am maintaining my buy rating for Airbus as I believe the company will continue ramping production on all of its commercial airplane programs for years to come. The added market share that could come from Boeing's problems is just a "nice to have". Airbus and Boeing are still operating a duopoly, so over the longer term, I believe both names offer significant upside, especially if the current strong demand environment is set to persist and jet makers are able to meaningfully accelerate production.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.