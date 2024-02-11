Wall Street Breakfast: The Week Ahead

Investors will turn their attention back to interest rates next week, with the consumer price index and producer price index reports due out. Other economic releases of note include the retail sales report, Philadelphia Fed Index update, the Industrial Production report, and the latest University of Michigan consumer sentiment survey.



Apart from economic data, there will also be key earnings reports from Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) (preview), Shopify (SHOP), Cisco (CSCO), Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) (preview), and Applied Materials (AMAT) that will be closely watched.



Hedge fund 13F filings are also expected to pour in ahead of the deadline for reporting Q4 positions. Investors may be watching to see if hedge funds made any significant moves with the Magnificent Seven Group of Apple (AAPL), Amazon (AMZN), Alphabet (GOOGL), Meta Platforms (META), Microsoft (MSFT), Nvidia (NVDA), and Tesla (TSLA). On the M&A front, shareholders with Hawaiian Holdings (HA) will vote on the pending deal with Alaska Air Group (ALK).

Earnings spotlight: Monday, February 12 - Arista Networks (ANET), Avis Budget Group (CAR), The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (GT), and monday.com (MNDY). See the full earnings calendar.



Earnings spotlight: Tuesday, February 13 - Coca-Cola (KO), Shopify (SHOP), Airbnb (ABNB), Marriott International (MAR), Datadog (DDOG), Molson Coors Beverage Company (TAP), Hasbro (HAS), Airbnb (ABNB), Biogen (BIIB), Upstart Holdings (UPST), and Lyft (LYFT). See the full earnings calendar.



Earnings spotlight: Wednesday, February 14 - Cisco (CSCO), Sony (SONY), The Kraft Heinz Company (KHC), and Global Payments (GPN), Twilio (TWLO), and QuantumScape (QS) See the full earnings calendar



Earnings spotlight: Thursday, February 15 - Applied Materials (AMAT), Deere (DE), Stellantis (STLA), DoorDash (DASH), Wendy's Company (WEN), Coinbase Global (COIN), SunPower (SPWR) and Roku (ROKU). See the full earnings calendar



Earnings spotlight: Friday, February 16 - TC Energy (TRP) and Vulcan Materials (VMC). See the full earnings calendar.

Volatility watch: Options trading volume and short interest is still high on New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) and TeraWulf (WULF). The most overbought stocks per their 14-day relative strength index include Adverum Bio (ADVM), Super Micro Computer (SMCI), and Kaman (KAMN). The most oversold stocks per their 14-day Relative Strength Index include Sigma Lithium Corp (SGML), New York Community Bancorp (NYCB), and Extreme Networks (EXTR).

IPO watch: Medical technology manufacturer Scripps Safe (SCRP), tourism company Amphitrite Digital (AMDI) and real estate player Metros Development (MTRS) are expected to start trading next week. The IPO lock-up and market stand-off agreements executed by Instacart's (NASDAQ:CART) directors, officers, and holders of convertible shares will expire. The analyst quiet periods expire on Palmer Square Capital (PSBD), CCSC Technology International (CCTG), and Kaspi.kz (OTC:KSPI) to free up analysts to post ratings.

Investor events: Microsoft (MSFT) is expected to hold a business update event covering the future of Xbox. Restaurant Brands International (QSR) will host an investor event with CEO Josh Kobza and Executive Chairman Patrick Doyle at the New York Stock Exchange on February 15. Ford (F), Aptiv (APTV), Adient (ADNT), and Lear (LEA) are some of the companies due to participate at the Wolfe Research's Global Auto and Auto Tech Conference during the week. Other key conferences in the week ahead include the TD Cowen Aerospace & Defense Conference, Stifel Transportation & Logistics Conference, and the Oppenheimer Healthcare Life Sciences Conference. The most highly-anticipated Wolfe Research's Global Auto and Auto Tech Conference.